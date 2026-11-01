How to Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for Free (November 1, 2026)
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Liverpool vs Arsenal streams for free on Idman TV in Azerbaijan and Setanta Sports in the Philippines. Use NordVPN to connect to a server in Azerbaijan or the Philippines and access either official stream from anywhere.
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Match information: Liverpool host Arsenal in Premier League Matchweek 9 at Anfield on Sunday, November 1, 2026, with kickoff at 4:30 PM GMT.
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Stream for free: Watch on Idman TV with an Azerbaijan VPN server or on Setanta Sports with a Philippines server.
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Utilize a VPN free trial: Start with an eligible VPN trial, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to watch at no long-term cost.
Liverpool vs Arsenal is one of the early-season Premier League fixtures with genuine title-race weight. Arsenal arrive second with 21 points, while Liverpool are fourth on 15, so the outcome at Anfield can quickly reshape the leading pack. If you want to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free from outside the broadcasters' home markets, the official routes are Idman TV in Azerbaijan and Setanta Sports in the Philippines.
Both services limit access by location. A VPN solves that problem by giving you an Azerbaijani or Philippine IP address before you open the stream. Connect to the country that matches your chosen broadcaster, then load the live channel or match page. Idman TV carries Azerbaijani-language coverage, while Setanta Sports provides English as an available commentary language. With a NordVPN trial route or its 30-day money-back guarantee, you can stream the match without committing to a long-term VPN plan.
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How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free from anywhere
To stream Liverpool vs Arsenal for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports.
- Get a VPN with a refund policy: NordVPN is my preferred option because its 30-day money-back guarantee gives you time to watch the match and decide whether to keep it.
- Connect to the correct country: Choose an Azerbaijan server for Idman TV or a Philippines server for Setanta Sports.
- Open the streaming platform: Go to Idman TV for the Azerbaijani stream or Setanta Sports for the Philippines service, then sign in where required.
- Find the live channel or match page: Select the Liverpool vs Arsenal broadcast from the live schedule once coverage begins.
- Start early before kickoff: Set up your connection and open the stream ahead of the 4:30 PM GMT local kickoff.
- Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for this one game, request a NordVPN refund within its 30-day window.
Liverpool vs Arsenal live commentary
Liverpool's Starting XI Revealed!
Here's how Liverpool lines up tonight: Alisson, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez, Wirtz, Isak, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Barcola, Araujo, and Gravenberch are all set to hit the pitch. Let’s see what this squad can do!
Arsenal Unveils Exciting Starting XI!
Here we go! Arsenal has revealed their starting lineup, featuring Raya in goal, White, Gabriel, Ødegaard, Eze, Gyökeres, Konsa, Madueke, Calafiori, Guimarães, and Rice. Get ready for the action—big names and plenty of talent on the field!
Liverpool vs Arsenal: Rivalry Heats Up at Anfield
Liverpool and Arsenal are gearing up for a blockbuster clash at Anfield! An in-form Arsenal, unbeaten in six and eyeing a rare win on Merseyside, face a Liverpool side determined to turn home form around. Managers Iraola and Arteta promise a high-octane battle, with both sides ready to go all out for the points!
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Live Action Begins!
We’re live and ready for all the action as Arsenal take on Liverpool! Stay with us for every key moment, reaction, and highlight throughout this exciting matchup. Let’s get started!
Where to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free around the world
There are two confirmed free routes for this match, each intended for a different country. Choose the service that matches the VPN server location you prefer, then open its live coverage after connecting.
|Streaming platform
|Country/countries
|VPN server location
|Commentary language
|Free account needed
|Idman TV
|Azerbaijan
|Azerbaijan
|Azerbaijani
|No
|Setanta Sports
|Philippines
|Philippines
|English available
|Yes
Idman TV is the simplest option for viewers who do not need English commentary. Setanta Sports is the better choice if English commentary is a priority and you can sign in to the Philippine service.
Why you need a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free
Idman TV is licensed for viewers in Azerbaijan, while Setanta Sports applies regional restrictions to its Philippine platform. From abroad, the stream can display a message such as “This video is not available in your country” or “Unfortunately, this service is not available in your region.”
A VPN routes your connection through an approved country before the platform checks your location. Connect to Azerbaijan for Idman TV or the Philippines for Setanta Sports, refresh the service, and the official Liverpool vs Arsenal free live stream should load for the correct local market.
Choosing the right VPN to stream Liverpool vs Arsenal
The best VPNs for this job combine consistent sports-streaming speeds with servers where the broadcaster is available. I focused on services that can make switching between the Azerbaijan and Philippines options straightforward.
- Fast, reliable servers: You need stable server coverage in Azerbaijan and the Philippines for Idman TV and Setanta Sports.
- Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN should provide location options that work smoothly with browser and app-based streaming services.
- Refund policy or free trial: A trial or money-back period makes this a low-commitment way to watch one match.
Here are my top 3 picks matching this criteria:
- NordVPN: fastest VPN for streaming sports. Eligible new users can access a 7-day trial, while Android users have a separate Google Play trial option; direct subscriptions include a 30-day money-back guarantee.
- ExpressVPN: VPN for beginners. It provides a 3-day free trial through iOS and Android apps, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee for eligible first-time website subscriptions.
- Surfshark: budget-friendly VPN. It has a 7-day free trial across supported apps and a 30-day money-back guarantee for direct plans.
Liverpool vs Arsenal head-to-head facts
This is a high-stakes encounter between two sides already in the top four, with Arsenal trying to protect their early advantage and Liverpool aiming to make Anfield count. Their history gives the contest added weight, but the current table makes the immediate result especially important.
- Liverpool lead the overall league-era rivalry: the clubs' Premier League meetings stand at 15 Liverpool wins, eight Arsenal wins, and 17 draws.
- The broader competitive record favors Liverpool: across 238 meetings, Liverpool have 90 wins, Arsenal have 81, and 67 matches ended level.
- Robbie Fowler is the fixture's top scorer: the former Liverpool striker has scored more goals in this matchup than any other player.
- Anfield remains a meaningful factor: Liverpool's home support can raise the tempo in a game where Arsenal are missing key personnel.
Whether you back the home side or the league leaders, you can still stream Liverpool vs Arsenal for free through the Azerbaijan or Philippines routes.
Liverpool vs Arsenal predicted lineups
The Reds should keep Ronald Araújo at right-back because Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley are unavailable, while Virgil van Dijk and Jérémy Jacquet remain the defensive core.
The Gunners are without William Saliba and Bukayo Saka, so Mikel Arteta is set to rely on Ezri Konsa in central defence and Kai Havertz in a reshaped attack.
Liverpool predicted lineup:
GK: Alisson Becker
Defenders: Ronald Araújo, Jérémy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Miloš Kerkez
Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz
Forwards: Bradley Barcola, Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo
Bench: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Federico Chiesa, James McConnell
Arsenal predicted lineup:
GK: David Raya
Defenders: Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel, Myles Lewis-Skelly
Midfielders: Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Martin Ødegaard
Forwards: Kai Havertz, Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze
Bench: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Illan Meslier, Jurrien Timber, Piero Hincapié, Cristhian Mosquera, Bruno Guimarães, Declan Rice
Liverpool vs Arsenal score prediction
I'm predicting a 2-1 Liverpool win. Arsenal have been more consistent in the table, but Saliba and Saka are major losses, and Liverpool's attack has enough quality to turn home pressure into decisive chances.
The Premier League Matchweek 9 meeting takes place at Anfield on Sunday, November 1, 2026, with kickoff at 4:30 PM GMT. It is an early test of two teams with serious ambitions at the top of the table.
You can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free on Idman TV or Setanta Sports by connecting to an Azerbaijan or Philippines VPN server. NordVPN is my top pick for accessing the correct broadcaster location without making a long-term commitment.
FAQ
How can I watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free?
You can watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free on Idman TV in Azerbaijan or Setanta Sports in the Philippines. Connect NordVPN to an Azerbaijan server for Idman TV or a Philippines server for Setanta Sports, then open the official platform and select the live coverage. Idman TV offers Azerbaijani commentary, while Setanta Sports has English commentary available.
Is streaming Liverpool vs Arsenal with a VPN legal?
Yes, using a VPN is legal in most countries. You should use the official broadcaster and follow the platform's terms of service and the laws that apply where you are located.
Does Idman TV stream Liverpool vs Arsenal with English commentary?
No, Idman TV carries Azerbaijani commentary. Setanta Sports in the Philippines is the English-language option among the two named services, and viewers abroad can access it by connecting to a Philippines server.
Can I watch Liverpool vs Arsenal with a free VPN?
No, I would not rely on a permanently free VPN for a live Premier League match. Its limited servers and speed caps can affect stream quality, while NordVPN's free trial options and 30-day money-back guarantee are more suitable for this one-off stream.
Where can I watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free in the UK?
No, there are no free broadcasts of Liverpool vs Arsenal in the UK through the named services. To watch the game for free, connect to an Azerbaijan server for Idman TV or a Philippines server for Setanta Sports.
Where can I watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free in the US?
No, the provided free options are not locally available in the US. A VPN set to Azerbaijan gives access to Idman TV, while a Philippines connection is required for Setanta Sports.