How to Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea for Free (October 28th, 2026)

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea for free Liverpool vs Chelsea streams free on ITV1 in the UK and STV in Scotland. Use NordVPN to connect to a UK server and watch the official free broadcasts from abroad. Both options carry English-language coverage of this Carabao Cup tie.

Key takeaways: Match information: Liverpool host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Anfield, Liverpool, England, on Wednesday, October 28th, 2026, with kickoff at 8:00 PM local time

Stream for free: Watch on ITV1 through ITVX with a UK server, or use STV in Scotland through STV Player with a Scotland-based UK server

Utilize a VPN free trial: Try a VPN free trial where available, or use NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee to stream the match at no long-term cost Try a VPN free trial where available, or useto stream the match at no long-term cost

Liverpool and Chelsea meet at Anfield with a place in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals on the line. To watch Liverpool vs Chelsea for free from outside the UK, connect NordVPN to a UK server, then stream the ITV1 coverage through ITVX. Viewers who prefer the Scottish regional broadcast can use STV Player after connecting to a server in Scotland.

The two free broadcasts have English commentary, but both check a viewer’s location before allowing the live stream to play. ITVX is for the UK, while STV Player limits the live STV channel to its Scottish broadcast area. That is why a location-matching VPN is useful for fans abroad. Liverpool bring a four-match winning run into the fourth-round contest, while Chelsea need a response after their weekend loss to Tottenham. Set up your chosen stream before the 8:00 PM local kickoff and you can enjoy a legitimate free broadcast without adding a paid sports subscription.

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How to Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea for free LIVE from anywhere

To stream Liverpool vs Chelsea for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports. It gives you a UK IP address for ITV1 via ITVX or a Scotland-based UK IP address for STV Player, so the respective free broadcaster recognizes the correct region.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose NordVPN and install its app on the device you plan to use. Its 30-day money-back guarantee gives you a practical way to cover this one match without keeping a subscription. Connect to the correct country: Select a UK server for ITV1 and ITVX. For STV, connect to a server in Scotland, where available, because live STV access is reserved for its Scottish broadcast area. Open the streaming platform: Visit ITV1 on ITVX or STV Player while the VPN is connected. Sign in to your free account before opening the live channel. Find the live channel or match page: Choose ITV1 in ITVX’s Live section, or open the live STV channel in STV Player and select the Liverpool vs Chelsea coverage. Start early before kickoff: Complete the sign-in and stream selection before the 8:00 PM local kickoff, so you are ready when the fourth-round tie begins. Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for this one game, request a NordVPN refund within the 30-day window.

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Where to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea for free around the world

ITV1 and STV provide two official, free English-language routes for this match. They are regional services, so a VPN server must match the service’s available territory when you are abroad.

Streaming platform Country/countries VPN server location Commentary language Free account needed ITV1 via ITVX United Kingdom United Kingdom English Yes STV via STV Player Scotland, United Kingdom Scotland, United Kingdom English Yes

ITV1 through ITVX is the best fit for most readers because it is available across the UK. STV is the strong alternative for viewers seeking the Scottish regional stream.

How are these platforms bringing Liverpool vs Chelsea to viewers for free

ITV1 is ITV’s free-to-air main channel, with live online access provided through ITVX. A free ITVX account lets viewers in the UK open the live ITV1 channel on the web, mobile apps, and many connected-TV devices, with English commentary for this match.

STV is the Scottish regional ITV broadcaster, and its live channel is available on STV Player. The service offers free registration and English-language coverage, but the live STV feed is restricted to people within the STV broadcast area in Scotland. Together, they give viewers official no-subscription options to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea free.

Why you need a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea for free

Broadcast rights are assigned by territory, so the free streams do not travel automatically with you. ITVX identifies viewers outside the UK with the message “Outside the UK?”, while STV Player states that “only people who live in the STV broadcasting area will be able to access these live streams via our platform.”

A VPN routes your connection through the relevant region. Use a UK server for ITVX, or a Scotland-based UK server for STV Player, then sign in to the relevant free account and access the live broadcast.

A location error will appear if you're watching outside of the UK without a VPN

Choosing the right VPN to stream Liverpool vs Chelsea

The best VPNs for this match combine consistent streaming performance with strong UK coverage. NordVPN is my leading option because it meets the practical requirements for ITV1 and STV viewers who are traveling or living abroad.

Fast, reliable servers: Choose a provider with quick UK servers and Scotland-based UK locations where you need the STV regional feed

Choose a provider with quick UK servers and Scotland-based UK locations where you need the STV regional feed Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN should establish a location that matches ITVX or STV Player before you open the live channel

The VPN should establish a location that matches ITVX or STV Player before you open the live channel Refund policy or free trial: A free trial is useful, while NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee covers the one-match use case

Free VPNs can have crowded servers, data limits, and inconsistent access to live video, making them a poor fit for a decisive cup night. NordVPN’s free-trial route and refund window make it the more dependable way to stream this fixture.

ITV accessed with NordVPN

Liverpool vs Chelsea head-to-head facts

This meeting continues a cup rivalry that has produced finals, tight games, and repeated shootout drama. The immediate prize is quarterfinal qualification, and Anfield gives Liverpool the home advantage in a tie that goes straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes.

Four shootout wins: Liverpool have faced Chelsea in four penalty shootouts and won every one

Liverpool have faced Chelsea in four penalty shootouts and won every one 2024 League Cup final: Virgil van Dijk scored the extra-time winner as Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley

Virgil van Dijk scored the extra-time winner as Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley 2022 League Cup final: Liverpool prevailed 11-10 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes

Liverpool prevailed 11-10 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes Last full Anfield win for Chelsea: Chelsea’s last victory at Anfield with supporters present came in the 2018 League Cup, a 2-1 win

Chelsea’s last victory at Anfield with supporters present came in the 2018 League Cup, a 2-1 win Fixture record scorer: Ian Rush leads the all time scoring record for Liverpool versus Chelsea scorers with 10 goals

Liverpool vs Chelsea predicted lineups for the EFL Cup

Liverpool are expected to rotate again following their recent win over Brighton, but the injury list limits Andoni Iraola’s room to maneuver. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, and Dominik Szoboszlai are out, while the Reds can still lean on the experience of Joe Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Federico Chiesa around several younger starters.

Chelsea’s absences shape Xabi Alonso’s choices, particularly with Cole Palmer suspended and Joao Pedro, Reece James, Emiliano Martinez, and Jamie Gittens unavailable. The Blues retain major threats in Moises Caicedo, Estevao, and Danny Welbeck, but their setup against Liverpool will need balance across a changed defense and midfield.

Liverpool predicted lineup:

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili

Defenders: Ronald Araújo, Joe Gomez, Luke Chambers, Konstantinos Tsimikas

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Trey Nyoni, James McConnell

Forwards: Rio Ngumoha, Federico Chiesa, Lewis Koumas

Bench: Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Jérémy Jacquet, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz

Chelsea predicted lineup:

GK: Mike Penders

Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto

Midfielders: Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Marco Palestra

Forwards: Morgan Rogers, Estevao, Danny Welbeck

Bench: Robert Sanchez, Jordan Henderson, Emmanuel Emegha, Pep Chavarria, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella, Andrey Santos

Liverpool vs Chelsea EFL Cup score prediction

I’m predicting a 2-1 Liverpool win. The home side’s recent momentum and Anfield advantage give them the edge, though rotation and a young Liverpool lineup should leave Chelsea with enough attacking quality to make the tie competitive.

Liverpool and Chelsea meet on Wednesday, October 28th, 2026, at 8:00 PM local time in the Carabao Cup fourth round. With a quarterfinal place at stake and the prospect of immediate penalties after a draw, this has the ingredients for a tense knockout game.

You can watch Liverpool vs Chelsea for free on ITV1 via ITVX or STV Player by connecting a VPN to the appropriate UK location. NordVPN is my top pick for accessing either official free stream from abroad.

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