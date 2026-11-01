How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers for free Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers streams for free on 7plus through its website and app. Use NordVPN to connect to a server in Australia and access the free stream from anywhere. 7plus carries the game through its NFL hub, although a separate commentary-language and crew listing was not published before this game.

Key takeaways: Game information: Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers is an NFL Week 8 game on Sunday, November 1, at 1:05 PM local time (4:05 PM ET / 1:05 PM PT).

Free stream: Watch the official live broadcast free on 7plus in Australia with a free account.

VPN option: Start with a VPN free trial where available, or use NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee to watch without long-term cost. Start with a VPN free trial where available, or useto watch without long-term cost.

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers share a stadium, but they arrive at this Week 8 meeting in very different positions. The Rams are 3-4 after a 35-21 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Chargers are seeking their first victory after beginning 0-6. With Sean McVay’s offense producing at a far higher rate than the Chargers’ attack, the Rams have a clear opportunity to build momentum in the NFC playoff race.

The game takes place on Sunday, November 1, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with kickoff at 1:05 PM local time (4:05 PM ET / 1:05 PM PT). Australian viewers can watch the official 7plus stream free, but it is restricted to Australia. A VPN with Australian servers lets US-based fans outside the local market access the free official stream while traveling or watching from abroad.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers for free on 7plus

A VPN for streaming sports can help you access the official Australian 7plus broadcast when you are outside Australia. You must connect to an Australian server before opening 7plus so the service recognizes your location as Australia.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose a provider with reliable Australian servers and a clear refund policy. NordVPN includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, which makes it suitable for watching a single game without keeping a long subscription. Connect to the correct country: Open the VPN and select an Australian server before visiting 7plus. This gives you an Australian IP address for the free stream. Open the streaming platform: Go to 7plus in a browser or use its supported mobile or smart TV app. Create or sign in to a free 7plus account if prompted. Find the live channel or match page: Open the NFL hub and select the Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams Week 8 live listing. Start early before kickoff: Launch the stream several minutes before 1:05 PM local time (4:05 PM ET / 1:05 PM PT) to handle any account or app updates before the game begins. Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for this game, request a refund within the provider’s money-back period.

Visit NordVPN

Kickoff Approaches in Los Angeles Showdown We're just minutes away from kickoff as the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Los Angeles Rams. Stay tuned for live updates from this exciting city rivalry! Chargers Face Rams at SoFi Stadium Welcome to our live coverage of the Los Angeles Chargers facing off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Stay tuned for updates throughout the game.

Why you need a VPN to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers on 7plus

7plus is a free, ad-supported Australian service, but its NFL content is licensed only for viewers located in Australia. This means a viewer attempting to open the live stream from the US, Canada, or another country can be stopped by a location restriction before playback starts.

7plus states that its content is available only within Australia because of broadcast rights restrictions. Its published location policy says, “This content is only available from within Australia,” although the exact on-screen error for this particular NFL stream was not separately confirmed. Connecting to an Australian server changes your visible location and provides access to the official free stream.

Best VPNs to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers

I test streaming services with several providers, and the best VPN services should make it easier to find a fast, stable Australian connection. For this game, the provider must handle HD live video consistently while offering enough flexibility for a short-term subscription.

Fast Australian servers: Live football needs a server network that can sustain HD playback without repeated buffering.

Live football needs a server network that can sustain HD playback without repeated buffering. Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN should provide a dependable Australian IP address for 7plus access.

The VPN should provide a dependable Australian IP address for 7plus access. Refund policy or free trial: A trial or money-back guarantee helps limit the cost of watching one game.

Here are my top 3 choices that match these criteria:

NordVPN - fastest VPN for live sports streaming. Its free-trial availability varies by signup route, while subscriptions include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN - beginner-friendly VPN. It offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, while mobile trial availability can vary by device and app-store region.

Surfshark - best affordable VPN. It offers a mobile-app trial on eligible devices and a 30-day money-back guarantee on qualifying plans.

How to stream Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers without blackout or out-of-market restrictions

The US broadcast is on FOX, so local-market availability depends on where you are located and whether your TV or live TV streaming provider carries the applicable FOX affiliate. Out-of-market viewers can use NFL Sunday Ticket where eligible, but that is a paid option.

In the UK, NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the verified paid option, and no free UK broadcast was confirmed for this matchup. Australia has the free 7plus stream, while Canada has NFL coverage through DAZN. A VPN may not work 100% on paid streaming services, but it will work with the free 7plus stream covered in this article.

Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers head-to-head facts

This is a meaningful cross-town meeting despite both franchises sharing SoFi Stadium. The Rams need wins to improve their NFC standing, while the Chargers are under pressure to reverse an 0-6 start and recover their season.

Overall regular-season series: The Rams lead the series 7-6 .

The Rams lead the series . Most recent regular-season meeting: The Chargers beat the Rams 31-10 in Week 17 of the 2022 season.

The Chargers beat the Rams in Week 17 of the 2022 season. Recent advantage: The Chargers have won two of the last three regular-season meetings.

The Chargers have won regular-season meetings. 2026 season series: This is the only scheduled regular-season Rams-Chargers meeting.

This is the only scheduled regular-season Rams-Chargers meeting. Venue storyline: It is the first time the Chargers are designated as the road team against the Rams at their shared SoFi Stadium home.

It is the first time the Chargers are designated as the road team against the Rams at their shared SoFi Stadium home. Preseason context: The Rams beat the Chargers 20-18 in the 2026 preseason, but that result does not affect the regular-season series.

Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers predicted lineups

The Rams will lean on Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, and Puka Nacua, but injuries have removed several options. Myles Garrett and Terrance Ferguson remain on injured reserve, while Davante Adams is recovering from hamstring surgery. Colby Parkinson, Coleman Shelton, and Joe Cardona were also absent from the latest practice report, and Trent McDuffie was limited.

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers have significant questions across the offensive line and secondary. Derwin James Jr., Kayode Awosika, Deane Leonard, and Brenen Thompson did not practice in the latest report, while Donte Jackson, Tre’ Harris, and Rodney Shelley were limited. Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Khalil Mack, and Tuli Tuipulotu remain the key threats for a Chargers side seeking to convert talent into production.

Los Angeles Rams predicted lineup:

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Kyren Williams

WR: Puka Nacua, Jordan Whittington, Mario Williams

TE: Davis Allen, Colby Parkinson (questionable)

Offensive line: Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton (questionable), Kevin Dotson, Rob Havenstein

Defensive line: Braden Fiske, Larrell Murchison, Poona Ford

Linebackers: Byron Young, Jared Verse, Nate Landman, Omar Speights

Cornerbacks: Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Jaylen Watson, Trent McDuffie (questionable)

Safeties: Quentin Lake, Kamren Curl

K/P: Harrison Mevis, Ethan Evans

Key reserves: Stetson Bennett, Blake Corum, Davis Allen, Kobie Turner, Cobie Durant

Los Angeles Chargers predicted lineup:

QB: Justin Herbert

RB: Omarion Hampton

WR: Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston

TE: Charlie Kolar

Offensive line: Travis Burke, Kayode Awosika (questionable), Jake Slaughter, Cole Strange, Joe Alt

Defensive line: Jamaree Caldwell, Dalvin Tomlinson, Teair Tart

Linebackers: Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Daiyan Henley, Del'Shawn Phillips

Cornerbacks: Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart

Safeties: Derwin James Jr. (questionable), Elijah Molden

K/P: Cameron Dicker, JK Scott

Key reserves: DJ Uiagalelei, Keaton Mitchell, Kimani Vidal, Tre' Harris (questionable), Oronde Gadsden, Bud Dupree, Troy Dye, Donte Jackson (questionable), Tony Jefferson

Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers score prediction

I’m predicting a 27-16 win for the Rams. The Rams have home designation, a major advantage in total offensive production, and a more consistent passing game through Stafford and Nacua. The Chargers have struggled badly on offense, and their injuries across the offensive line could make an already difficult matchup harder.

The Los Angeles Rams host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 1, at 1:05 PM local time (4:05 PM ET / 1:05 PM PT) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It is a Week 8 regular-season game, with the Rams trying to strengthen their playoff case and the Chargers attempting to earn their first win.

You can watch the game free on 7plus from Australia. A VPN lets viewers outside Australia access the official free stream, and NordVPN is my recommended option because of its Australian server coverage and 30-day money-back guarantee.

FAQ