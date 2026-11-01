How to watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings for free Lions vs Vikings streams for free on 7plus, 5ACTION, and Channel 5 Sport YouTube through their apps, websites, and YouTube channel. Use NordVPN to connect to a server in Australia for 7plus or the UK for 5ACTION and Channel 5 Sport YouTube and access the free stream from anywhere. The platforms carry the game with English-language coverage through their respective streaming channels.

Key takeaways: Game information: Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings is a Week 8 matchup on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 12:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT) .

Stream for free: Watch on 7plus in Australia or through 5ACTION and the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel in the UK.

Utilize a VPN free trial: Use a VPN free trial where available, or use Use a VPN free trial where available, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to access the official free broadcast while traveling.

The Minnesota Vikings bring a perfect 6-0 record into Ford Field to face the 4-2 Detroit Lions in a major early NFC North test. Minnesota has won six straight behind a disruptive defense, while Detroit has leaned on Jared Goff's efficient passing and an offense that entered Week 8 ranked among the league's best. The teams have history, too: the Vikings swept the 2025 series and have won the last two meetings.

Lions vs Vikings takes place on Sunday, November 1, at 12:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT) in Detroit. UK viewers can use 5ACTION or the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel, while 7plus is the free Australian option. Both services are regionally restricted, so a VPN can help US viewers who are outside the relevant market access an official free stream while following the platforms' terms.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings live for free

To stream Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings reliably for free, you need a good VPN for streaming sports. Choose Australia for 7plus, or the UK for 5ACTION and Channel 5 Sport YouTube, then use the free official stream available in that location.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose a provider with reliable servers in Australia and the UK, plus a suitable refund period. Connect to the correct country: Connect to an Australian server for 7plus, or a UK server for 5ACTION or Channel 5 Sport YouTube. Open the streaming platform: Go to 7plus, 5ACTION, or Channel 5 Sport YouTube. Find the live channel or match page: Search for the NFL live coverage and select Lions vs Vikings. Start early before kickoff: Open the broadcast before 12:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT) so you have time to sign in if required and locate the stream. Request a refund if needed: If you decide that you only needed the VPN for this game, request a refund within the provider's money-back period.

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Lions Take Fourth-Quarter Lead With 4:35 left in the fourth quarter, Jared Goff hit Jameson Williams for a 7-yard touchdown pass. Jake Bates nailed the extra point, putting the Lions ahead of the Vikings, 19-15. Hockenson Touchdown Puts Vikings Ahead Kirk Murray finds T.J. Hockenson over the middle for an 8-yard touchdown, giving the Minnesota Vikings the lead! With 8:44 left in the fourth quarter, it's now Vikings 13, Lions 12. Addison's 51-Yard Catch Sets Vikings Up Kirk Murray connects deep with Jordan Addison for a huge 51-yard gain to the Detroit 10-yard line. The Vikings are threatening in the red zone, now trailing the Lions 12-7 in the fourth quarter with 10:16 remaining. Vikings Fail on Fourth Down in Red Zone With 14:34 left in the fourth quarter, the Vikings are stopped on 4th-and-5 at the Detroit 25. K.Murray's short left pass to J.Addison falls incomplete thanks to coverage by D.Reed and pressure from D.Barnes. The Lions take over on downs, still leading 12-7. Fourth Quarter Set to Begin At the end of the third quarter, the Lions hold a slim lead over the Vikings, 12-7. The stage is set for a tense final quarter. Jahmyr Gibbs Races for 30-Yard TD Jahmyr Gibbs bursts up the middle for a 30-yard touchdown run, putting the Detroit Lions ahead in the third quarter. With 4:40 left, the Lions now lead the Minnesota Vikings 12-7. Lions Sack Murray on Third Down In the third quarter with 8:20 on the clock, the Lions defense steps up as J.Rolder sacks K.Murray on 3rd & 13, pushing the Vikings back 9 yards to their own 24. Minnesota still leads Detroit 7-6. Lions Miss 46-Yard Field Goal Attempt Jack Bates' 46-yard field goal attempt hits the left upright and is no good. The Lions miss an opportunity to take the lead. The score remains Minnesota Vikings 7, Detroit Lions 6 with 9:54 left in the third quarter. Halftime: Vikings Hold Narrow Lead It's halftime in this closely contested game, with the Minnesota Vikings leading the Detroit Lions 7-6 at the break. Lions Nail 37-Yard Field Goal Before Half With just two seconds left in the half, J.Bates connects on a 37-yard field goal for Detroit. That trims Minnesota's lead to 7-6 over the Lions as we head to halftime. Lions Intercept Murray After Review After a replay review, the call is reversed and the Lions take over. K.Murray's short left pass intended for J.Addison is intercepted by D.Reed at the Detroit 38, ending the Vikings' drive. Score remains Minnesota Vikings 7, Detroit Lions 3 with 1:51 in the second quarter. Two-Minute Warning in the Second Quarter We've reached the two-minute warning in the second quarter. The Minnesota Vikings lead the Detroit Lions 7-3. Van Ginkel Sacks Goff on Third Down Andrew Van Ginkel gets to Jared Goff for a 3-yard sack on third-and-six at the Vikings' 47. The Lions lose yardage and are forced to punt. Minnesota maintains a 7-3 lead with 3:55 remaining in the second quarter. Vikings Interception Halts Lions Drive Jared Goff's short left pass intended for Jameson Williams is picked off by Jaylon Pierre at the Vikings' 46-yard line. Pierre is pushed out of bounds at the spot, and Minnesota takes over with no return. Vikings lead the Lions 7-3 with 12:56 left in the second quarter. Jefferson Opens Scoring For Vikings Early in the second quarter, Kirk Murray found Justin Jefferson for a 1-yard touchdown pass. Will Reichard's extra point was good, giving the Minnesota Vikings a 7-3 lead over the Detroit Lions at Q2 14:25. Lions Lead at First Quarter's End The first quarter comes to a close with the Detroit Lions holding a 3-0 lead over the Minnesota Vikings. Vikings Connect for 29-Yard Gain With 51 seconds left in the first quarter, K.Murray found T.Hockenson deep right for a 29-yard completion to the Detroit 9. The Vikings continue to trail, 0-3 against the Lions. Lions Strike First With Field Goal James Bates nails a 25-yard field goal for the Lions at Q1 2:18, giving Detroit the early lead. The score is now Minnesota Vikings 0, Detroit Lions 3. Lions TD Erased After Replay Review A potential 24-yard touchdown for the Lions is wiped out after review. Jared Goff's deep right pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown is ruled incomplete following reversal. The score remains Minnesota Vikings 0, Detroit Lions 0. Vikings Sack Goff on Third Down On 3rd and 14, the Vikings defense gets to Jared Goff for a 3-yard loss, as Andrew Van Ginkel delivers the sack at the Minnesota 39. The score remains tied at 0 with 10:57 in the first quarter. Vikings Miss Early Field Goal Attempt Minnesota Vikings kicker W.Reichard's 57-yard field goal was wide right and no good. Score remains tied at 0-0 with 13:12 left in the first quarter. Game Kicks Off in Detroit The game is underway as J.Bates kicks off 65 yards into the end zone. The result is a touchback, setting the Vikings up at their own 35. It's scoreless early—Minnesota Vikings 0, Detroit Lions 0. Kickoff Nears in Detroit We're moments away from kickoff as the Minnesota Vikings face the Detroit Lions. Stay tuned for all the action! Vikings Face Lions at Ford Field Welcome to our live coverage as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. Stay tuned for all the key moments and updates throughout the game.

Where to watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings for free around the world

There are two confirmed free international routes for this NFC North matchup. The UK offers two Channel 5 viewing paths, while Australia has 7plus as its official free option.

Streaming platform Country/region VPN server location Broadcast language Free account needed 7plus Australia Australia English Free account required 5ACTION United Kingdom United Kingdom English Free 5 account on most devices Channel 5 Sport YouTube United Kingdom United Kingdom English No paid account required

For most readers, the UK route is the most flexible because the game is available through both 5ACTION and Channel 5 Sport YouTube. 7plus is the strong alternative for anyone who prefers the Australian broadcast.

How 7plus, 5ACTION, and Channel 5 Sport are bringing Lions vs Vikings to viewers

7plus is Seven's free Australian streaming platform, carrying selected NFL games live alongside its wider free-to-air sports coverage. Viewers can watch via the web player, mobile app, and supported connected-TV apps after creating a free account.

In the UK, Channel 5's NFL coverage places this matchup on 5ACTION and the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel. Both options carry the network's English-language presentation, giving UK viewers a free way to follow this division game without a paid sports package.

Why you need a VPN to watch Lions vs Vikings for free

7plus is intended for viewers in Australia, while 5ACTION and Channel 5 Sport's live coverage are intended for viewers in the UK. If you access the Channel 5 service from outside the UK, its official restriction notice reads, "No access outside UK."

A VPN changes your visible location by connecting you to a server in the correct country. That means an Australian server for 7plus or a UK server for 5ACTION and Channel 5 Sport YouTube, allowing eligible travelers outside the territory to access the official free feed under the platform's terms.

Best VPNs to watch Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

I tested the factors that matter most for a live NFL broadcast: server consistency, fast connections, and a refund window that makes a short-term tryout practical. My wider best VPN services comparison explains how the leading providers differ beyond this particular matchup.

Fast, reliable servers: You need stable servers in Australia and the UK for uninterrupted live coverage.

You need stable servers in Australia and the UK for uninterrupted live coverage. Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN must consistently support access to region-restricted free broadcasts.

The VPN must consistently support access to region-restricted free broadcasts. Refund policy or free trial: A clear trial or money-back window keeps the one-game option low risk.

Here are my top 3 choices that match these criteria:

NordVPN - fastest VPN for live sports streaming. A 7-day trial may be available under eligible mobile conditions, and new direct subscriptions include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN - beginner-friendly VPN. Its 30-day money-back guarantee applies from purchase, while mobile free-trial availability and conditions vary by app-store offer.

Surfshark - best affordable VPN. It offers a 7-day trial on eligible platforms and a 30-day money-back guarantee after the trial converts to a paid subscription.

How to stream Lions vs Vikings without blackout or out-of-market restrictions

The FOX television broadcast is regional in the US, so it is not a guaranteed local-channel game everywhere. That makes it an out-of-market viewing problem for many US viewers who do not receive the assigned FOX affiliate coverage.

The official free alternatives are 7plus in Australia and 5ACTION plus Channel 5 Sport YouTube in the UK. A VPN can provide access to these free streams from outside their home markets, although VPN access may not work 100% with paid streaming services. It will work with the free streams covered here when connected to the appropriate country.

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings head-to-head facts

This is a meaningful NFC North meeting, with Minnesota defending an unbeaten record and Detroit trying to reduce the gap at the top of the division. The Vikings arrive with recent series momentum, while the Lions have home-field advantage at Ford Field.

Minnesota leads the all-time regular-season series 82-45-2.

This is the 130th official meeting between the two franchises.

between the two franchises. The Vikings have won the past two meetings in the series.

in the series. Minnesota won 27-24 at Ford Field in the most recent meeting in Detroit, on November 2, 2025.

in the most recent meeting in Detroit, on November 2, 2025. The teams have not yet met in the 2026 regular season , making this the first installment of the new campaign.

, making this the first installment of the new campaign. Minnesota is 6-0 and Detroit is 4-2, making the result important to the early NFC North order.

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings predicted lineups

Minnesota could be without a full Aaron Jones workload after the running back was limited with a knee issue, so Jordan Mason is in line for a prominent role. Kevin O'Connell can still rely on Kyler Murray, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings, and T.J. Hockenson, while Brian O'Neill and Joe Huber returned to full practice participation after knee concerns.

Detroit's Thursday report was more encouraging, with Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown progressing to full participation after early-week limitations. Dan Campbell should keep the core of Jared Goff, Gibbs, St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Aidan Hutchinson, and Brian Branch intact, although Kerby Joseph and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. remained limited and are worth monitoring.

Minnesota Vikings predicted lineup:

QB: Kyler Murray

RB: Jordan Mason, Aaron Jones Sr. (questionable), Max Bredeson

WR: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings

TE: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver

Offensive line: Christian Darrisaw, Joe Huber, Blake Brandel, Will Fries, Brian O'Neill

Defensive line: Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Linebackers: Dallas Turner, Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson

Cornerbacks: Isaiah Rodgers, Byron Murphy Jr.

Safeties: Joshua Metellus, Harrison Smith

K/P: Will Reichard, Brett Thorson

Key reserves: Carson Wentz, J.J. McCarthy, Demond Claiborne, Tai Felton, Myles Price, Trevor Keegan, Chaz Chambliss, Ivan Pace Jr., Theo Jackson

Detroit Lions predicted lineup:

QB: Jared Goff

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Sione Vaki

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa

TE: Sam LaPorta

Offensive line: Taylor Decker, Christian Mahogany, Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge, Penei Sewell

Defensive line: Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, D.J. Wonnum

Linebackers: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Alex Anzalone

Cornerbacks: Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (questionable)

Safeties: Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph (questionable)

K/P: Jake Bates, Jack Fox

Key reserves: Joshua Dobbs, Jacob Saylors, Kalif Raymond, Brock Wright, Giovanni Manu, Marcus Davenport, Malcolm Rodriguez, Avonte Maddox

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings score prediction

I'm predicting a 27-24 win for the Lions. Detroit has home advantage, Goff has been remarkably efficient, and the Gibbs-St. Brown-LaPorta core can punish defenses when the protection holds up. Minnesota's league-leading pressure looks like a difficult stylistic test, however, and Kyler Murray's mobility plus Justin Jefferson's game-breaking ability should keep this close throughout.

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings takes place on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 12:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It is a Week 8 NFC North game, with the unbeaten Vikings trying to protect first place and the Lions seeking a home win that would tighten the division race.

You can watch Lions vs Vikings for free on 7plus in Australia or on 5ACTION and Channel 5 Sport YouTube in the UK. If you are outside the relevant market, a VPN lets you access the official free broadcast, and NordVPN is my top pick for its broad server coverage and 30-day money-back guarantee.