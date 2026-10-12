The 2026 MLB American League Championship Series begins on October 12th, 2026, and could run through October 20th. The Tampa Bay Rays have secured their place in the series and will play the winner of the American League Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians. The first team to win four games advances to the World Series.

In the US, every ALCS game will air across TBS, truTV, and HBO Max, with UniMás also offering Spanish-language coverage. Canadian fans can watch the postseason through Sportsnet and Sportsnet+. If you are traveling outside your home country, streaming availability will change because MLB media rights are sold by territory, so you'll need a VPN to access your home streaming library.

Where to watch MLB ALCS 2026 by country

Country Streaming service Price Coverage United States HBO Max Standard and Premium plan pricing varies Live ALCS coverage is included with eligible plans United States TBS and truTV Included with a participating TV package Live games through the provider-authenticated website or app Canada Sportsnet+ From CA$34.99/month Every MLB postseason and World Series game United Kingdom TNT Sports through HBO Max Confirm before subscribing TNT Sports is the established MLB broadcaster; confirm the ALCS listing locally Australia Disney+ with ESPN From AU$9.99/month ESPN carries MLB programming; confirm the ALCS game listing locally Other markets MLB.TV Varies by market Live postseason access depends on local broadcast rights; archives may be available after games finish

In the US, HBO Max confirms it will carry the 2026 ALDS and ALCS as part of its live MLB coverage. TBS confirms that its 2026 postseason package includes exclusive ALDS and ALCS coverage. In Canada, Sportsnet states that it carries every 2026 MLB postseason game, while Sportsnet+ supports every postseason and World Series game in its MLB offering. Sportsnet+ Standard is listed at CA$34.99/month or CA$269.99/year.

How to watch MLB ALCS from abroad with a VPN

A VPN can be useful if you are away from home and your usual, legitimate streaming service is unavailable because it detects that you are in another country. Follow these steps with a subscription you already hold:

Choose a streaming-friendly VPN. We recommend NordVPN, with servers in 225 locations, reliable performance for live video, and apps for the device you plan to use. Install the VPN app. Download the app on your laptop, phone, tablet, or supported streaming device. A laptop or mobile device is often the most straightforward option because it lets you use either a broadcaster’s website or official app. Connect to your home country. Choose a server in the country where your active streaming subscription is licensed. This changes your visible IP address location, which can help the service recognize you as a customer accessing it from your home market. Open your official streaming service. Sign in to HBO Max, Sportsnet+, or your usual official provider. If the service does not load, close the app, reconnect to a different server in the same country, and reopen it. Start the live stream. Keep the VPN connected while you watch. If playback issues occur, clear browser cookies, restart the streaming app, or try a different server in the same country.

Why you need a VPN for streaming the MLB ALCS 2026

Sports broadcasters pay for rights in specific territories. As a result, the same ALCS game may be available through HBO Max in the US, Sportsnet in Canada, and a different broadcaster elsewhere. If you're outside the country at the moment of live stream, you might be blocked from access to the platform. For example, Sportsnet+ displays this error when connecting from outside Canada:

Sportsnet+ error message



MLB also notes that selected postseason games may be unavailable live on MLB.TV domestically or internationally because of exclusivity agreements. A VPN is most useful for a subscriber who is temporarily abroad and wants to access their usual home service. It can also add privacy when you stream over an airport, hotel, or other public Wi-Fi network. For a wider comparison, see our best VPNs for streaming guide.

Best VPNs to watch MLB ALCS while traveling

These recommendations are for fans traveling abroad who need to access an existing home streaming subscription:

NordVPN - best overall for streaming. NordVPN starts at $3.49/month and operates thousands of servers in 225 locations. Its NordLynx protocol retained about 84% of baseline speed in testing, while Smart DNS can help on compatible TV devices. It supports major desktop, mobile, and streaming platforms, making it a practical option for watching an existing home subscription while traveling. Read our full NordVPN review for details. Surfshark - best budget option. Surfshark starts at $2.49/month, supports unlimited simultaneous connections, and runs more than 4,500 servers in 100 countries. Its WireGuard protocol retained about 83% of baseline speeds in testing, which is useful for stable HD live streams. It is a strong choice for households that want to use a single account across multiple devices. Read our Surfshark review for more information. Proton VPN - best for privacy-focused viewers. Proton VPN is based in Switzerland, offers a free plan, and has paid plans starting at $2.99/month. Its network includes more than 20,700 servers in 149 countries, giving travelers a broad choice of home-country locations. The premium service is better suited to live video than the free tier, which has more limitations. Learn more in our Proton VPN review.

How to watch MLB ALCS in the United States

The simplest standalone streaming option for US viewers is HBO Max. MLB lists HBO Max alongside TBS and truTV for the full ALCS schedule, and HBO Max explicitly includes the 2026 ALDS and ALCS in its baseball offering. You need a Standard or Premium HBO Max plan for live sports.

If you already subscribe to a TV package that includes TBS or truTV, sign in through the TBS or truTV app or website using your provider credentials. TBS also confirms that live MLB games are available through TBS.com and the TBS app for eligible subscribers.

Spanish-language viewers can look for the UniMás presentation, which is included in MLB’s US schedule for the ALCS. Check your TV provider’s channel lineup and app availability before first pitch.

How to watch MLB ALCS in Canada

Canadian viewers can use Sportsnet on TV or stream the games through Sportsnet+. Sportsnet says it will show each game of the 2026 MLB postseason, including the League Championship Series and World Series.

Sportsnet+ is the direct streaming option for fans without a traditional TV subscription. The Standard tier is listed at CA$34.99/month or CA$269.99/year, although prices and packages can change.

How to watch MLB ALCS in the United Kingdom

TNT Sports has long carried MLB coverage in the UK. In 2026, HBO Max became the streaming home of TNT Sports in the UK, replacing discovery+ as the streaming home for TNT Sports. However, check the live schedule on TNT Sports or HBO Max before purchasing a subscription, especially because first pitches occur overnight or early in the morning in the UK.

How to watch MLB ALCS in Australia

Australian viewers can access ESPN content through Disney+, with ESPN included across Disney+ Australia plans. Disney+ lists plans beginning at AU$9.99/month with ads and notes that MLB postseason games generally take place in the Australian morning because of the time difference.

The available evidence confirms MLB coverage through ESPN but does not independently confirm full live coverage of every ALCS game. Check ESPN’s local schedule in the Disney+ app before the series begins.

How to watch MLB ALCS while traveling

If you are traveling abroad, start by checking whether an official local broadcaster carries the ALCS. For example, a Canadian visitor can use Sportsnet+ where it is available, while a US viewer can use HBO Max within its supported territory. If you already pay for a home streaming service but cannot access it while abroad, a VPN can help you securely connect to a server in your home country before opening the app.

MLB ALCS 2026 schedule and start times

The ALCS uses a 2-3-2 format. Tampa Bay hosts Games 1, 2, 6, and 7, while the White Sox or Guardians host Games 3, 4, and 5. Games 5 through 7 are only played if required.

Game Date Matchup Start time US broadcast Game 1 October 12th White Sox/Guardians winner at Rays 8:00PM ET TBS, truTV, HBO Max, UniMás Game 2 October 13th White Sox/Guardians winner at Rays 8:00PM ET TBS, truTV, HBO Max Game 3 October 15th Rays at White Sox/Guardians winner 6:00PM ET TBS, truTV, HBO Max Game 4 October 16th Rays at White Sox/Guardians winner 6:00 PM ET, subject to change TBS, truTV, HBO Max, UniMás Game 5* October 17th Rays at White Sox/Guardians winner To be confirmed TBS, truTV, HBO Max, UniMás Game 6* October 19th White Sox/Guardians winner at Rays Subject to NLCS scheduling TBS, truTV, HBO Max, UniMás Game 7* October 20th White Sox/Guardians winner at Rays 8:PM ET TBS, truTV, HBO Max, UniMás

*If necessary.

MLB notes that Game 4 may move to 8:00PM ET if the NLCS ends in a sweep. Game 6 may move to 8:00PM ET if there is no NLCS Game 7.

For UK viewers, 8:00PM ET is generally 1:00PM BST the following day. In Australia, it is generally 11:00AM AEDT the following day. Check the confirmed game listing before watching, as daylight-saving time changes and MLB schedule adjustments can affect local start times.

Devices for watching the ALCS

HBO Max, Sportsnet+, TNT Sports, and Disney+ support web browsers, iOS and Android devices, and many smart TVs and streaming sticks. The available apps vary by country and platform.

For the smoothest option, use a supported smart TV or streaming device with the official broadcaster app installed. A laptop also works well because you can quickly switch between a provider’s website and a VPN app if you are traveling. If your streaming device lacks VPN support, use a VPN-enabled router or cast from a phone or computer that is already connected.

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