The MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix takes place at Petronas Sepang International Circuit from October 30th to November 1st, 2026. The main race starts at 3:00 PM MYT on Sunday, November 1st, and runs for 20 laps. Marc Márquez enters the Sepang round with a 10-point championship lead, putting extra focus on a pivotal late-season weekend.

The race begins at 7:00 AM GMT, 8:00 AM CET, 2:00 AM EST, 11:00 PM PDT on Saturday, October 31st, 1:00 AM CST, and 6:00 PM AEDT. These times are calculated from the confirmed 3:00 PM MYT start in Sepang.

In Spain, DAZN carries the full MotoGP weekend. US viewers can follow MotoGP through FOX Sports, while ESPN and Disney+ Premium provide coverage in Mexico and much of Spanish-speaking Latin America. If you are traveling outside your home country, a VPN can help you securely access your usual streaming service.

Where to watch MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix

Here is where to watch the 2026 Malaysian Grand Prix in selected markets.

Country Streaming service Coverage Local race time Notes Spain DAZN España Practice, qualifying, Sprint, and race 8:00 AM CET DAZN’s Motor plan covers the complete MotoGP weekend. A current promotional offer starts from €9.99/month for 12 months. United States FOX Sports MotoGP coverage across FOX Sports channels and app 2:00 AM EST FOX Sports is MotoGP’s US broadcaster for 2026. Confirm the event-specific channel closer to race day, as coverage can move between FS1 and FS2. Mexico ESPN

and Disney+ Premium Practice, qualifying, Sprint, and race 1:00 AM CST ESPN and Disney+ Premium carry MotoGP coverage in Spanish-speaking Latin America.

How to watch MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix from abroad with a VPN

Official streaming services are licensed by country, so your usual DAZN, FOX Sports, ESPN, or Disney+ access may be unavailable while you are traveling. A VPN can help you access a subscription you already hold by connecting through your home country. It does not replace a valid subscription, and streaming platforms’ terms still apply. For more context, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it supports up to 10 simultaneous devices, uses the fast NordLynx protocol, and works across popular streaming devices. It is a strong choice for following live MotoGP coverage through your existing home subscription while traveling. Install the VPN app. Download NordVPN on the device you use for streaming, such as a laptop, iPhone, Android phone, tablet, or compatible smart TV. Connect to a server in your home country. For example, Spanish DAZN subscribers should connect to Spain, US FOX Sports subscribers should connect to the US, and Mexican ESPN or Disney+ Premium subscribers should connect to Mexico. This changes your virtual location to match your eligible home service. Open your official streaming platform. Go to DAZN España, FOX Sports, ESPN, or Disney+ Premium, then sign in with the account and subscription you normally use. Find the Malaysian Grand Prix stream. Keep the VPN connected while you watch. If the stream does not load, try another server in the same country, restart the app, or clear your browser cookies and cache.

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Best VPNs to watch MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix

These VPNs are suitable for viewers who need to access an eligible home streaming account while traveling. They offer broad device support, modern VPN protocols, and features that can help maintain stable live-sports playback.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN starts from $3.49/month on select two-year plans and allows up to 10 simultaneous connections. Its NordLynx protocol is designed for high-speed connections, and Smart DNS can be useful for compatible streaming devices that do not run VPN apps directly. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best budget VPN. Surfshark starts from $2.49/month on its two-year Starter plan, has $2.49/month+ servers across 100 countries, and allows unlimited simultaneous connections. Its WireGuard support makes it a practical option for households that want to watch MotoGP on several devices at once. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy. Proton VPN Plus starts from $2.49/month on a two-year plan and supports up to 10 devices. Its paid service includes worldwide streaming access, while Proton also offers a free plan with no data cap, although the Plus plan is the relevant choice for streaming features. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Why you need a VPN to watch MotoGP abroad

MotoGP broadcasting rights differ by country. DAZN España, FOX Sports, ESPN, and Disney+ Premium all serve specific territories, which means they may block access when you travel abroad, even when you have a valid account at home.

A VPN connects you to a server in your home country before you open your usual service. This can help your legitimate subscription recognize your normal home region, while also encrypting the connection on public Wi-Fi.

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