How to watch New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers for free New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers streams for free on Channel 5, Channel 5 Sport YouTube, and 7plus through their websites, apps, and YouTube channel. Use NordVPN to connect to a server in the UK for Channel 5 and YouTube, or Australia for 7plus, and access the free stream from anywhere.

Key takeaways: Game information: New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers is an NFL Week 9 game on Sunday, November 8, 2026, starting at 4:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT).

Stream for free: Watch through Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport YouTube in the UK, or on 7plus in Australia.

Use a VPN trial: Start with a VPN free trial if eligible, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to watch without a long-term cost. Start with a VPN free trial if eligible, or useto watch without a long-term cost.

The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers enter Week 9 at 5-3, making this a valuable interconference test for two teams chasing stronger playoff positions. New England is second in the AFC East and unbeaten at Gillette Stadium, while Green Bay is fourth in the NFC North and trying to improve its conference footing. Drake Maye and Jordan Love headline a matchup that also pits Mike Vrabel against Matt LaFleur.

The game is on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with kickoff at 4:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT). The official free options are Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport YouTube in the UK, plus 7plus in Australia. Those platforms are geo-restricted, meaning US viewers outside the available market can use a VPN to connect through the UK or Australia and watch the official free broadcast.

How to watch New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers for FREE from anywhere

A reliable VPN for streaming sports lets you connect through the country where the broadcaster is licensed. Connect to a UK server for Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport YouTube, or an Australian server for 7plus before you open the live broadcast.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: NordVPN is my main choice because it has servers in the UK and Australia and a 30-day money-back guarantee for new subscriptions. Connect to the correct country: Choose the UK for Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport YouTube. Select Australia if you plan to watch through 7plus. Open the streaming platform: Go to Channel 5, the Channel 5 Sport YouTube livestream, or 7plus. Find the live channel or match page: Select the Packers at Patriots Week 9 broadcast. Create a free account if 7plus asks you to sign in. Start early before kickoff: Load the feed a few minutes before 4:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT) to make sure the stream is ready. Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for this game, request a refund within the provider's money-back period.

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Where to Watch New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers for Free Around the World

This game has confirmed free official coverage in two markets. Channel 5 and the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel are the UK choices, while 7plus is the confirmed Australian free option.

Streaming platform Country/region VPN server location Broadcast language Free account needed Channel 5 United Kingdom United Kingdom English No Channel 5 Sport YouTube United Kingdom United Kingdom English No 7plus Australia Australia English Yes, free registration

For most viewers, 7plus is the strongest dedicated free sports-streaming option. Channel 5 Sport YouTube is a handy alternative if you prefer to watch in a browser without navigating a separate streaming app.

Why You Need a VPN to Watch New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers for free

Free-to-air rights are licensed by territory, not worldwide. Channel 5's site displays the message "No access outside UK" when it detects a location outside its licensed market, while 7plus restricts viewing to Australia and can show "Sorry, video is only available within Australia."

A VPN changes your virtual location by routing your connection through a server in the licensed country. Select the UK for Channel 5 and its YouTube coverage, or Australia for 7plus, then access the official stream. You still watch the broadcaster's authorized free feed, rather than an unofficial stream.

Best VPNs to watch New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers

Live NFL requires quick, stable connections, particularly when the game is tight in the fourth quarter. My best VPN services comparison focuses on the providers that pair strong streaming performance with clear refund policies.

Fast servers: You need dependable locations in the UK and Australia for a consistent live feed.

You need dependable locations in the UK and Australia for a consistent live feed. Reliable geo-block bypass: The service should maintain access to the broadcaster's licensed region.

The service should maintain access to the broadcaster's licensed region. Refund policy or free trial: This makes it possible to watch one game without keeping a subscription.

Here are my top 3 choices that match these criteria:

NordVPN - fastest VPN for live sports streaming. New subscriptions are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, while trial availability varies by eligibility and device.

- fastest VPN for live sports streaming. New subscriptions are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, while trial availability varies by eligibility and device. ExpressVPN - beginner-friendly VPN. First-time users can request a refund within 30 days, while short trials depend on the device and sign-up method.

- beginner-friendly VPN. First-time users can request a refund within 30 days, while short trials depend on the device and sign-up method. Surfshark - best affordable VPN. Eligible mobile sign-ups can receive a seven-day trial, and qualifying website purchases have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to stream NFL without blackout or out-of-market restrictions

In the US, this is a regional FOX Sunday-afternoon game. A local over-the-air FOX affiliate is free if the matchup is carried in your area, while FOX Sports requires TV-provider credentials and NFL+ live video is limited to local and primetime games on phones and tablets.

Outside the relevant US broadcast market, NFL Sunday Ticket is the paid option for out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. UK NFL Game Pass International can apply regular-season blackout restrictions, but this specific game has free UK coverage through Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport YouTube. Australia has the free 7plus option. A VPN may not work 100% on paid streaming services, but it will work with the free streams this article covers when connected to the correct country.

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers head-to-head facts

This is a meaningful Week 9 matchup because both teams are 5-3 and competing for conference playoff position. Their regular-season history is level, although Green Bay holds the overall edge once the one postseason game is included.

Regular-season series: The Patriots and Packers are tied 6-6 .

The Patriots and Packers are tied . Overall series: Green Bay leads 7-6 when the postseason result is included.

Green Bay leads when the postseason result is included. Most recent meeting: The Packers beat the Patriots 27-24 on October 2, 2022.

The Packers beat the Patriots on October 2, 2022. Playoff history: Green Bay won the only postseason meeting, 35-21 in Super Bowl XXXI .

Green Bay won the only postseason meeting, . Current season series: This is the teams' only scheduled regular-season meeting in 2026.

This is the teams' only scheduled regular-season meeting in 2026. Venue context: It is Green Bay's first trip to New England since 2018.

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers predicted lineups

Mike Vrabel's offense is projected to be led by Drake Maye and Rhamondre Stevenson, with New England's defense built around Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Kevin Byard III, Milton Williams, and Robert Spillane. Maye was a full participant with a right-shoulder listing, but A.J. Brown, Hunter Henry, TreVeyon Henderson, and Christian Barmore did not practice on Wednesday. Kevin Byard III, Davis, Morgan Moses, Dre'Mont Jones, Gabe Jacas, and Mack Hollins were limited, so their final status needs checking before publication.

Matt LaFleur is expected to start Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs, with Tucker Kraft, Christian Watson, and Matthew Golden forming key receiving options. Green Bay's defense is expected to feature Xavier McKinney, Devonte Wyatt, Lukas Van Ness, and Barryn Sorrell. Aaron Banks, Christian Watson, Keisean Nixon, Micah Parsons, and Chris Brooks were limited, while Zaire Franklin, Sean Rhyan, Travis Glover, and Josh Whyle did not practice, leaving those spots subject to the final Week 9 report.

New England Patriots predicted lineup:

QB: Drake Maye

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson

WR: A.J. Brown, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III

TE: Hunter Henry

Offensive line: Will Campbell, Ben Brown, Jared Wilson, Matt Pryor, Morgan Moses

Defensive line: Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Milton Williams

Linebackers: Dre'Mont Jones, Elijah Ponder, Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss

Cornerbacks: Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones, Christian Gonzalez

Safeties: Craig Woodson, Kevin Byard III

K/P: Andy Borregales, Mitch Wishnowsky

Key reserves: Tommy DeVito, TreVeyon Henderson, Kyle Williams, Eli Raridon, DaQuan Jones, Jaylen Reed

Green Bay Packers predicted lineup:

QB: Jordan Love

RB: Josh Jacobs

WR: Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams

TE: Tucker Kraft

Offensive line: Jordan Morgan, Aaron Banks, Sean Rhyan, Laken Tomlinson, Anthony Belton

Defensive line: Karl Brooks, Devonte Wyatt

Linebackers: Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell, Zaire Franklin, Isaiah McDuffie

Cornerbacks: Keisean Nixon, Brandon Cisse

Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams

K/P: Trey Smack, Daniel Whelan

Key reserves: Tyrod Taylor, MarShawn Lloyd, Bo Melton, Jonnu Smith, Jordon Riley, Javon Bullard

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers score prediction

I'm predicting a 24-21 win for the New England Patriots. New England's unbeaten home record provides a narrow advantage, and Maye's mobility can be important against Green Bay's pressure front, but this outcome depends heavily on the final statuses of several Patriots starters and Green Bay defenders.

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers is on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 4:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. It is an NFL Week 9 contest, and both 5-3 teams need a victory to improve their divisional and conference playoff standing.

Watch for free on Channel 5 or Channel 5 Sport YouTube from the UK, or 7plus from Australia. A VPN lets viewers outside those markets access the official free coverage, and NordVPN is a sensible pick for its UK and Australian servers plus its 30-day money-back guarantee.

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