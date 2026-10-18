Key takeaways: Game information: Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars is a Week 6 NFL regular-season game on Sunday, October 18, at 2:30 PM local stadium time (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT) at Wembley Stadium in London.

Stream for free in the UK: Channel 5 and the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel are showing the game free for UK viewers.

Use a VPN trial: Start with a VPN free trial where available, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to access the UK broadcasts while traveling. Start with a VPN free trial where available, or useto access the UK broadcasts while traveling.

The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars take their AFC South rivalry to Wembley Stadium for a London-based Week 6 showdown. Jacksonville arrives at 4-1 and is looking to protect its early divisional momentum, while Houston, at 1-4, needs a statement result after an uneven start. The teams split a pair of tight contests last season, but the Texans completed a season sweep with a 36-29 win in their latest meeting.

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars takes place on Sunday, October 18, at 2:30 PM local stadium time (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT). UK viewers can watch for free on Channel 5 or the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel. For US fans outside the UK, those official free streams are region-locked, which is where a VPN with UK servers comes in. Connect to the UK before opening the broadcaster to access the free coverage, subject to the platform's terms.

Cybernews recommendation To stream Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation. It has fast servers in the United Kingdom for Channel 5 and the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee that keeps this route risk-free.

How to watch Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars for free from anywhere

To stream Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports. A UK connection is the key step for both free viewing options.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose a reputable provider with fast UK servers. NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee gives you time to use it for this game without long-term commitment. Connect to the correct country: Open the VPN and connect to a server in the United Kingdom. Open the streaming platform: Go to Channel 5 in a browser or open the official Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel. Find the live channel or match page: Select the Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL broadcast. Channel 5 is the more direct TV-style route, while YouTube can be convenient on web browsers and compatible TV devices. Start early before kickoff: Connect and load the stream several minutes before the 2:30 PM local stadium time (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT) start, so you can resolve any account or playback prompt before the game begins. Request a refund if needed: If you decide that you only needed the VPN for this game, request a refund within the money-back period.

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Where to Watch Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars for Free Around the World

Both confirmed free options are intended for UK audiences. Connecting to a UK VPN server lets US viewers outside the coverage area access the same official free broadcasts, provided they comply with the platforms' terms.

Streaming platform Country/region VPN server location Broadcast language Free account needed Channel 5 United Kingdom United Kingdom English Free account may be required for streaming Channel 5 Sport YouTube United Kingdom United Kingdom English No paid account required

For most readers, Channel 5 is the best choice because it is the broadcaster's direct live-TV route. The Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel is a useful alternative when you prefer watching in a browser or YouTube app.

How Channel 5 and YouTube Are Bringing Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars to Viewers

Channel 5 has expanded its free-to-air NFL coverage for the 2026 season, including the NFL's London games. That makes this Wembley matchup a genuine no-subscription option for viewers located in the United Kingdom, rather than a highlights-only stream.

The network's NFL on 5 coverage is hosted by Dermot O'Leary, Sam Quek, and Osi Umenyiora. The game-specific US broadcast has Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, and Molly McGrath assigned, but the exact Channel 5 game-call arrangement was not confirmed at publication. The Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel provides an additional official UK access point for this matchup.

Why You Need a VPN to Watch Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars on Channel 5 or YouTube

Channel 5 is a UK broadcaster, so its online stream checks where a viewer is connecting from. Outside the permitted territory, its site displays the message “No access outside UK.” The YouTube stream is also intended for UK availability, although its precise block wording was not published.

A VPN changes the location your connection appears to come from. When you connect to a UK server before opening either free broadcaster, the service can recognize a UK connection and serve the stream. This guide covers the free Channel 5 and Channel 5 Sport YouTube broadcasts, not paid streaming services that can apply different detection and licensing rules.

Channel 5 unblocked with NordVPN UK server

Choosing the Right VPN to Stream Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

A quality VPN makes a real difference when the game starts and thousands of viewers are connecting at once. I would prioritize a service that can maintain a stable UK connection instead of picking a free VPN that may be slow, capped, or already blocked.

Fast, reliable UK servers: You need consistent UK server coverage for Channel 5 and the Channel 5 Sport YouTube stream.

You need consistent UK server coverage for Channel 5 and the Channel 5 Sport YouTube stream. Reliable geo-block bypass: The provider should refresh IP addresses regularly and handle location checks without constant buffering or errors.

The provider should refresh IP addresses regularly and handle location checks without constant buffering or errors. A refund policy or free trial: A free trial is ideal, but a clear money-back guarantee means you can use the service only for this game and still avoid a long-term cost.

Free VPNs often have low data caps, congested servers, and limited country choices, which makes them a poor fit for a live NFL game. NordVPN is my preferred option because of its UK server coverage and 30-day refund window, though you can compare other best VPN services before choosing.

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What to Do If Channel 5 or YouTube Remains Blocked While Using a VPN

An access error does not always mean the stream is unavailable. It often means the browser, app, or IP address still exposes your previous region, so work through the quick fixes below before giving up.

Switch between VPN protocols: Sometimes switching back and forth between available protocols creates a cleaner connection for the stream.

Sometimes switching back and forth between available protocols creates a cleaner connection for the stream. Get a new UK IP address: Disconnect, choose another UK server, and reload the page.

Disconnect, choose another UK server, and reload the page. Clear cache and cookies: Old location data can trigger the same block even after the VPN is connected.

Old location data can trigger the same block even after the VPN is connected. Use a mobile browser instead of the app: Browser playback can work better than an app that retains regional settings.

Browser playback can work better than an app that retains regional settings. Connect before opening the platform: Fully close the broadcaster, connect to the VPN first, then reopen it.

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars head-to-head facts

The Texans and Jaguars are AFC South rivals, so a game on a neutral international field still carries the weight of a divisional matchup. Jacksonville's 4-1 start and Houston's 1-4 record make this an important early-season opportunity for both clubs.

Houston leads the regular-season series 32-16.

The Texans swept the 2025 season series , including a 36-29 home win on November 9 in the most recent meeting.

, including a 36-29 home win on November 9 in the most recent meeting. The teams had split the season series before Houston's 2025 sweep , showing how regularly the rivalry swings between the division opponents.

, showing how regularly the rivalry swings between the division opponents. Each of the last five meetings has been decided by one score , adding pressure to every late possession.

, adding pressure to every late possession. This is Jacksonville's first AFC South matchup of 2026, while Houston can immediately improve its divisional position with a win.

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars predicted lineups

These predictions follow the latest listed depth charts and the midweek injury report, not a finalized inactive list. Houston has uncertainty at running back, linebacker, nickel corner, and defensive end, while Jacksonville has several potential absences in the secondary and offensive line. Players noted as questionable below are based on the latest available listing and should be rechecked close to game time.

Houston Texans predicted lineup:

QB: C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud Offensive line: LT Aireontae Ersery, LG Keylan Rutledge, C Evan Brown, RG Ed Ingram, RT Braden Smith

LT Aireontae Ersery, LG Keylan Rutledge, C Evan Brown, RG Ed Ingram, RT Braden Smith Skill players (RB, WR, TE): RB David Montgomery, if active after groin-related missed practices, otherwise Woody Marks; WR Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Hutchinson; TE Dalton Schultz

RB David Montgomery, if active after groin-related missed practices, otherwise Woody Marks; WR Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Hutchinson; TE Dalton Schultz Defensive line: DE Will Anderson Jr., DT Tommy Togiai, DT Sheldon Rankins, DE Danielle Hunter, with Jadeveon Clowney available in the edge rotation after a knee limitation

DE Will Anderson Jr., DT Tommy Togiai, DT Sheldon Rankins, DE Danielle Hunter, with Jadeveon Clowney available in the edge rotation after a knee limitation Linebackers: Jake Hansen and Azeez Al-Shaair are uncertain after missing practice, so Aiden Fisher and Wade Woodaz are the most likely alternatives if either cannot play

Jake Hansen and Azeez Al-Shaair are uncertain after missing practice, so Aiden Fisher and Wade Woodaz are the most likely alternatives if either cannot play Secondary (CB, S): CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Kamari Lassiter, S Calen Bullock, S Reed Blankenship; Jalen Pitre is doubtful on the latest depth chart, so M.J. Stewart is the likeliest nickel replacement

CB Derek Stingley Jr., CB Kamari Lassiter, S Calen Bullock, S Reed Blankenship; Jalen Pitre is doubtful on the latest depth chart, so M.J. Stewart is the likeliest nickel replacement Kicker/Punter: Ka'imi Fairbairn and Kai Kroeger

Jacksonville Jaguars predicted lineup:

QB: Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence Offensive line: LT Walker Little, LG Emmanuel Pregnon, C Robert Hainsey, RG Ezra Cleveland, RT Cole Van Lanen, with Pregnon and Van Lanen limited during the week

LT Walker Little, LG Emmanuel Pregnon, C Robert Hainsey, RG Ezra Cleveland, RT Cole Van Lanen, with Pregnon and Van Lanen limited during the week Skill players (RB, WR, TE): RB Bhayshul Tuten; WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington; TE Brenton Strange

RB Bhayshul Tuten; WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington; TE Brenton Strange Defensive line: DE Travon Walker, DT DaVon Hamilton, DT Arik Armstead, DE Josh Hines-Allen

DE Travon Walker, DT DaVon Hamilton, DT Arik Armstead, DE Josh Hines-Allen Linebackers: Ventrell Miller, Foyesade Oluokun, Dennis Gardeck

Ventrell Miller, Foyesade Oluokun, Dennis Gardeck Secondary (CB, S): Travis Hunter, if active on defense, alongside Jourdan Lewis at nickel and Antonio Johnson at safety. Montaric Brown and Eric Murray are listed questionable, so Jarrian Jones and Rayuan Lane III are the likeliest next options if they cannot play.

Travis Hunter, if active on defense, alongside Jourdan Lewis at nickel and Antonio Johnson at safety. Montaric Brown and Eric Murray are listed questionable, so Jarrian Jones and Rayuan Lane III are the likeliest next options if they cannot play. Kicker/Punter: Cam Little and Logan Cooke, with long snapper Ross Matiscik questionable

How to listen to Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars on the radio

Houston listeners can follow the Texans Radio call on 95.7 The Fan, with Marc Vandermeer on play-by-play, Andre Ware as analyst, and John Harris on the sideline. The regular Texans flagship arrangement also includes SportsRadio 610 KILT-AM and 100.3 KILT-FM The Bull. Jacksonville's flagship is 1010 XL on 1010 AM and 92.5 FM, with 99.9 FM Gator Country also carrying this game locally.

For national audio, SiriusXM lists both team feeds for the matchup, while Sports USA is also scheduled to carry a national call. NFL+ includes live audio for every game, including home, away, and national calls, in its $6.99-per-month tier, making it a paid fallback for out-of-market fans who would rather listen than stream video.

Wrapping Up

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars is set for Sunday, October 18, at Wembley Stadium, with kickoff at 2:30 PM local stadium time (9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT). Jacksonville has the stronger opening record, but Houston's recent success in the rivalry gives this AFC South meeting extra intrigue.

For free viewing, connect to the UK and use Channel 5 or the Channel 5 Sport YouTube channel. NordVPN is a sensible pick if you need a stable UK server and want the safety net of a 30-day money-back guarantee.