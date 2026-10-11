Key takeaways: Game information: Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots is an NFL Week 5 game on Sunday, October 11, at 1:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT).

Free and paid viewing: Stream free on 7plus in Australia or 5ACTION and Channel 5’s YouTube stream in the UK, or use CBS options in the US.

Use a VPN free trial: A VPN free trial is the best starting point, while A VPN free trial is the best starting point, while NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee provides a risk-free alternative.

The Las Vegas Raiders arrive in Foxborough at 3-1, while the New England Patriots are 2-2 after a statement win in Buffalo. This Week 5 rematch also carries recent history: Las Vegas won 20-13 at Gillette Stadium in last season’s opener, giving Mike Vrabel’s Patriots a direct chance to respond at home.

The Raiders vs Patriots game is on Sunday, October 11, at 1:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT) from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. CBS is the US broadcaster, with Paramount+ and live-TV services serving in-market viewers, while 7plus, 5ACTION, and Channel 5’s YouTube coverage offer legitimate free overseas options. Those free feeds are geo-restricted, so travelers and viewers outside the broadcast country will need a VPN to access them.

Cybernews recommendation If you want to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast servers for Australia’s 7plus and the UK’s 5ACTION and Channel 5 YouTube coverage. Its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can use it for the game and request a refund if it is not right for you.

Where to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots on October 11

CBS is the straightforward US television home for this game, although its regional distribution means availability depends on your local market. The free routes are designed for Australia and the UK, while US out-of-market viewers should consider Sunday Ticket instead.

Options Country/region Cost Best for Key limitation 7plus Australia Free Free Australian stream Geo-restricted to Australia 5ACTION United Kingdom Free Free UK TV and app coverage Geo-restricted to the UK Channel 5 YouTube United Kingdom Free Watching the UK simulcast in a browser Availability follows Channel 5’s regional rights Paramount+ United States Paid subscription Local CBS-market streaming Local CBS availability applies YouTube TV United States Paid subscription CBS plus broad live-TV lineup CBS affiliate availability varies by location Fubo United States Paid subscription Live CBS without cable Local CBS availability varies by location Hulu + Live TV United States Paid subscription CBS alongside Hulu’s on-demand library Local CBS availability varies by location DIRECTV STREAM United States Paid subscription Cable-style CBS access without a contract Local channel availability varies by plan and location NFL+ United States From $6.99/month Local-market mobile viewing and live audio Live game video is limited to phones and tablets NFL Sunday Ticket United States Paid subscription Out-of-market Sunday afternoon coverage Local and national games are excluded DAZN NFL Game Pass International Paid subscription NFL coverage outside the US Terms and availability vary by country

For most US viewers in the local CBS coverage area, Paramount+ is the simplest paid choice. If the game is out of market, NFL Sunday Ticket is the more dependable no-VPN option.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots for free from anywhere

To stream Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots outside the broadcast region, you’ll need a reliable VPN for streaming sports. It gives you a suitable virtual location for the free Australian or UK broadcaster you choose.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: My top pick is NordVPN. Install its app, and create your account. Its 30-day money-back guarantee keeps the free-stream route low risk. Connect to the correct country: Choose an Australian server for 7plus, or a UK server for 5ACTION and the Channel 5 YouTube stream. Open the streaming platform: Go to 7plus, 5ACTION, or the Channel 5 YouTube stream after the VPN connection is active. Find the live channel or match page: Look for the NFL live listing, then select Raiders vs Patriots when the scheduled coverage appears. Start early before kickoff: Open the player a few minutes early to confirm the stream works and avoid missing the opening drive. Request a refund if needed: If NordVPN does not suit you after the game, request a refund within its 30-day guarantee period.

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Patriots Sack Cousins on Third Down With 6:02 left in the second quarter, the Patriots defense stepped up as Kirk Cousins was sacked by E.Ponder for a loss of four yards on third and 11 at the New England 36. The Patriots lead the Raiders 14-7. Patriots Lead Raiders After First Quarter The first quarter comes to a close with the New England Patriots ahead 14-7 over the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams have found the end zone, but the Patriots hold the early advantage heading into the second quarter. Stevenson Scores to Put Patriots Ahead Rhamondre Stevenson powers in for a 5-yard touchdown run, giving the Patriots the lead late in the first quarter. The extra point by Andre Borregales is good. New England now leads Las Vegas 14-7 with 1:30 remaining in the first. Patriots Convert on Key Fourth Down On fourth and 3 at the Raiders 8, D.Maye hits H.Henry for a short pass over the middle, gaining 7 yards down to the 1. Patriots keep the drive alive. The score is tied, Las Vegas Raiders 7, New England Patriots 7, with 2:34 left in the first quarter. Patriots Convert Fourth Down in First Quarter The Patriots successfully go for it on 4th and 2, with D.Maye connecting to D.Douglas for a 6-yard gain to the Raiders' 42-yard line. The score remains tied at 7 with 4:35 left in the first quarter. Bowers Catches TD to Tie Game Brock Bowers hauls in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins, putting the Raiders on the board. Matt Gay's extra point is good, and we are all tied at 7-7 with 8:19 left in the first quarter. Patriots Strike First With Deep TD Pass At Q1 11:23, the Patriots get on the board as D.Maye fires a 35-yard deep right pass to D.Douglas for a touchdown. New England takes a 6-0 lead over the Raiders. Raiders vs Patriots Game Begins The game kicks off with A.Borregales booting the ball 62 yards. D.Thompkins returns it 32 yards before being pushed out at the Raiders 35. We're underway with the score tied at 0-0. Raiders vs. Patriots Set to Begin We’re just minutes from kickoff as the Las Vegas Raiders get ready to face the New England Patriots. Stay tuned for live updates from this matchup! Kickoff: Raiders at Patriots, Gillette Stadium Welcome to our live coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Stay tuned for updates throughout the game!

Choosing the right VPN to stream Raiders vs Patriots

A suitable VPN should make the free 7plus and Channel 5 routes practical without sacrificing stream stability. I compare best VPN services based on performance, streaming consistency, and customer protections, rather than relying on a VPN’s advertised server count alone.

Fast servers in the right regions: Choose stable servers in Australia and the UK to support 7plus, 5ACTION, and the YouTube simulcast.

Choose stable servers in and the to support 7plus, 5ACTION, and the YouTube simulcast. Reliable geo-block access: The service needs to handle region checks that can otherwise produce errors such as “This video is not available in your region.”

The service needs to handle region checks that can otherwise produce errors such as “This video is not available in your region.” A refund policy or free trial: A trial or money-back period lets you test the route before committing. NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee is a strong option here.

Free VPNs are often slow, impose data limits, and struggle with live sport, so they can turn a free broadcast into a frustrating experience. A premium service with a refund period is the more reliable short-term choice.

Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots head-to-head facts

This meeting pairs two teams trying to build early-season momentum, with the Raiders protecting a 3-1 start and New England looking to move above .500. It is also a quick return to the site of Las Vegas’ 2025 opening-week victory.

New England leads the all-time regular-season series 18-17-1 after the Raiders’ 2025 win.

after the Raiders’ 2025 win. Las Vegas won the latest meeting 20-13 at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2025.

at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2025. The clubs have met three times in the playoffs , with New England holding a 2-1 edge in those postseason games.

, with New England holding a 2-1 edge in those postseason games. There is no 2026 season-series result yet because this is their first meeting of the season.

because this is their first meeting of the season. Drake Maye and Kirk Cousins headline the quarterback matchup, while Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Stefon Diggs are key supporting names to watch.

How to listen to Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots on the radio

Raiders fans can follow the team broadcast on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM and KOMP 92.3 FM The Rock Station. Patriots fans can tune in through 98.5 FM The Sports Hub, the club’s flagship radio partner.

For national alternatives, SiriusXM carries both teams’ feeds. NFL+ also includes live audio for every game with its $6.99/month subscription tier, giving out-of-market fans a useful fallback when they would rather listen than stream video.

Wrapping up

Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots takes place on Sunday, October 11, at 1:00 PM local time (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT) at Gillette Stadium. The Raiders enter 3-1, the Patriots are 2-2, and last year’s 20-13 Las Vegas win adds extra weight to this Week 5 rematch.

For a free-streaming route, use 7plus in Australia or 5ACTION and Channel 5’s YouTube coverage in the UK. Outside those countries, NordVPN can help you access the selected free broadcast, and its 30-day money-back guarantee gives you time to decide whether to keep it.

For a no-hassle paid experience in the US, Paramount+ is the leading choice where CBS carries the game locally, while NFL Sunday Ticket is the better option for viewers outside the relevant CBS market. Either way, confirm local availability before kickoff, since CBS distribution is regional.