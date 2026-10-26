How to watch PSG vs Olympique Lyon for free PSG vs Olympique Lyon streams for free on CazéTV on YouTube. Use NordVPN to connect to a server in Brazil and access the free stream from anywhere. CazéTV carries the match with Portuguese commentary through its YouTube channel.

Key takeaways: Match information: PSG play Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1 Matchday 8 on Monday, October 26, 2026, at Parc des Princes in Paris, with kickoff at 8:30 PM CEST

Stream for free: Watch on CazéTV by connecting your VPN to a server in Brazil before opening the YouTube stream

Utilize a VPN free trial: Start with a VPN free trial where available, or use Start with a VPN free trial where available, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to watch without long-term cost

PSG and Olympique Lyon meet in an early Ligue 1 table-shaper at Parc des Princes, and you can watch PSG vs Olympique Lyon for free on CazéTV. The Brazilian channel will show the game live on YouTube, but its stream is restricted to viewers in Brazil. If you are outside the country, connect NordVPN to a Brazilian server first, then open CazéTV to access the match.

PSG and Lyon start the weekend level on points after seven matches, with Lyon narrowly ahead in the standings. Luis Enrique's side carry a formidable home record into a fixture that Lyon won in Paris last April, so there is recent history alongside the contest for early momentum. CazéTV's coverage is in Brazilian Portuguese, making it a useful official free option for viewers comfortable with non-English commentary. The local kickoff is 8:30 PM CEST on Monday, October 26, giving you time to set up the stream before the action begins.

📢 LIMITED OFFER: Get 75% OFF NordVPN + 3 months free

How to Watch PSG vs Olympique Lyon for free live from anywhere

To stream PSG vs Olympique Lyon for free reliably, you need a good VPN for streaming sports.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose NordVPN, which includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, and install its app on the device you plan to use. Connect to the correct country: Open NordVPN and connect to a server in Brazil, which gives CazéTV the Brazilian location it requires. Open the streaming platform: Visit CazéTV on YouTube while the Brazil connection is active. The live YouTube channel is the free viewing route. Find the live channel or match page: Look for the PSG vs Olympique Lyon live broadcast in CazéTV's active streams or live-video listings. Start early before kickoff: Set up the connection and open the stream before the 8:30 PM CEST kickoff to avoid last-minute location or playback issues. Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for this game, request a refund within NordVPN's 30-day window.

Visit NordVPN

PSG Triumphs Over Lyon: Full Match Recap What a match! PSG takes control early and powers to a 2-0 victory against Lyon. Mayulu’s stunning strike set the tone, with Safonov’s clutch saves helping maintain the clean sheet. Lyon pushed hard but couldn’t break through. PSG’s starting lineup shone and fans are celebrating a well-deserved win after a tense Ligue 1 duel! Full-Time: PSG Clinch 2-0 Victory vs Lyon It’s all over! Paris Saint Germain win it 2-0 against Lyon with a strong showing. PSG take home the three points in this exciting matchup! Second Half Over: PSG Leads Lyon 2-0 That’s it for the second half! Paris Saint Germain have secured a 2-0 advantage over Lyon after an impressive performance. PSG fans can celebrate! Late Foul by Athekame in Lyon's Defense Lyon's Zachary Athekame is whistled for a foul deep into stoppage time! PSG get a chance to regroup as the clock ticks down. PSG's Godts Earns Defensive Free Kick Mika Godts is fouled and earns PSG a crucial free kick deep in their own half! Les Parisiens can take a breath as Lyon's attack is halted in the dying minutes. Huge moment for PSG's defense! Late Foul: Himbert Penalized for Lyon Rough play from Rémi Himbert as he commits a foul in stoppage time! PSG get a chance to calm things down at the back. Lyon will need to stay focused to prevent any late drama. Boudache Penalized for Lyon Foul Kaïl Boudache from Lyon is whistled for a foul in the dying moments. PSG will restart play and look to hold their advantage in added time! Hakimi Secures PSG Defensive Free Kick Achraf Hakimi does well and wins a defensive free kick for PSG. Paris regains control and tries to calm the late Lyon attack. Ruiz Wins PSG Defensive Free Kick Fabián Ruiz is fouled and earns Paris Saint Germain a free kick deep in their own half. A chance to relieve the pressure as Lyon chase a late goal! Play Resumes After Brief Halt Game’s back on in PSG vs Lyon! The delay is over and both squads are back at it, ready to give their all in stoppage time. Five Extra Minutes for PSG vs Lyon Hold on, fans! The fourth official signals 5 minutes of added time for Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon. Plenty of drama still left—will there be a late twist? Safonov Shuts Down Nuamah's Strike! Wow! Matvey Safonov makes a crucial save for PSG, stretching to block Ernest Nuamah’s powerful left-footer destined for the top corner. Abner Vinícius set it up, but Lyon’s hopes are denied in stoppage time! Injury Halt: Lyon’s Tyler Morton Down Play has stopped as Lyon’s Tyler Morton receives treatment for an injury right at the end of the match. Both teams are waiting as the medical staff tend to him. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more! Mayulu Rockets PSG Ahead vs Lyon GOAL for PSG! Senny Mayulu unleashes a stunning right-footed strike from outside the box, finding the bottom left corner! Mika Godts with the assist. Paris Saint Germain takes a 1-0 lead over Lyon! Akliouche Booked for PSG After Foul Yellow card for Maghnes Akliouche! The PSG player goes into the referee’s book for a rough challenge against Lyon. Tension is rising as the match heats up! No Stoppage Time as First Half Ends No extra minutes added—refs call it right at the 45! First half wraps up with PSG and Lyon still seeking that breakthrough goal. Halftime: PSG and Lyon Still Level Halftime whistle blows with PSG and Lyon locked in a goalless battle! Neither side able to break through yet—everything still to play for in the second half! PSG's Starting XI Announced! Here comes Paris Saint Germain’s starting lineup! Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Fabián Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Akliouche, Doué, Vitinha, Lucas Hernández, Safonov, Pacho, and João Neves are ready to represent PSG on the pitch. Let's see how this squad performs! Olympique Lyon's Starting XI Announced Here’s the Olympique Lyonnais lineup! Mads Bidstrup, Tanner Tessmann, Ernest Nuamah, Corentin Tolisso, Zachary Athekame, Abner, Moussa Niakhaté, Clinton Mata, Julien Duranville, Rémy Descamps, and Rémi Himbert will start. Lyon fans, get ready – your team’s packed with talent for today's match! PSG vs Lyon: High-Stakes Ligue 1 Clash! It’s all set for a blockbuster at Parc des Princes as PSG, fresh off Champions League heroics and a four-game domestic winning run, host Lyon, who sit atop Ligue 1. Momentum, injuries, and recent form set the stage—can Enrique’s attacking Parisians keep their streak alive or will Fonseca’s Lyon spoil the party once again? Lyon vs PSG: The Showdown Begins! The excitement is building as Lyon takes on Paris Saint-Germain! Stay tuned for live coverage and all the big moments from this huge clash!

Why you need a VPN to watch PSG vs Olympique Lyon for free

Sports broadcasters license matches by territory, which is why the CazéTV feed works in Brazil but not for most viewers abroad. When YouTube detects an unsupported location, CazéTV can display the message “This channel is not available in your location.”

A VPN changes the location associated with your connection. Connecting to a Brazilian server before opening CazéTV gives you a Brazilian IP address, which can restore access to the PSG vs Olympique Lyon free live stream. Keep the VPN connected for the duration of the match, and open the channel only after the connection is established.

Error you get when trying to stream on CazéTV without a VPN

Choosing the right VPN to stream PSG vs Olympique Lyon

The best VPNs for this match should handle live video smoothly while offering servers in Brazil. I would avoid permanently free VPNs because crowded servers, data limits, and weaker access to streaming platforms can interrupt a live game.

Fast, reliable Brazil servers: Choose a VPN with a broad Brazilian server network and enough speed for stable live HD playback.

Choose a VPN with a broad Brazilian server network and enough speed for stable live HD playback. Reliable geo-block bypass: The provider should consistently supply a Brazilian IP address that works with location-restricted YouTube broadcasts.

The provider should consistently supply a Brazilian IP address that works with location-restricted YouTube broadcasts. Refund policy or free trial: A trial or money-back window makes sense for a one-match use case. NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee is my preferred option.

Watching Ligue 1 on YouTube via CazeTv with NordVPN

PSG vs Olympique Lyon head-to-head facts

This is one of Ligue 1's defining modern fixtures, and the latest meeting has immediate table implications with both teams level on points. PSG have the home advantage, but Lyon's April win at Parc des Princes means the hosts cannot rely on past dominance alone.

PSG lead the league-only series: Since 2010-11, PSG have won 20 of 32 Ligue 1 meetings, while Lyon have won seven and five ended level

Since 2010-11, PSG have won 20 of 32 Ligue 1 meetings, while Lyon have won seven and five ended level Paris record: PSG have won 12 of 16 league meetings with Lyon at Parc des Princes since 2010-11

PSG have won 12 of 16 league meetings with Lyon at Parc des Princes since 2010-11 Recent Paris meetings: PSG have won three and Lyon two of the last five league games at Parc des Princes

PSG have won three and Lyon two of the last five league games at Parc des Princes Latest fixture: Lyon won 2-1 at Parc des Princes in April 2026

Lyon won 2-1 at Parc des Princes in April 2026 Leading scorer: Kylian Mbappé is the fixture's all-time top scorer with 12 goals

PSG vs Olympique Lyon predicted lineups

PSG should need a reshuffle after injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, Marquinhos, and Nuno Mendes. Illia Zabarnyi is expected to partner Willian Pacho in central defense, while Ferran Torres can lead the rebuilt attack alongside Désiré Doué and Maghnes Akliouche. Les Parisiens still have a strong core in Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz, and Warren Zaïre-Emery.

Lyon's absences shape Paulo Fonseca's choices, with Loïs Openda, Keito Nakamura, Nicolás Tagliafico, and Mohamed Ouedraogo unavailable. Corentin Tolisso and Ernest Nuamah remain the chief attacking threats, with Tyler Morton and Mads Bidstrup expected to give the visitors a stable midfield base. Les Gones may rely on Pavel Šulc's movement up front as they try to exploit PSG's altered back line.

PSG predicted lineup:

GK: Matvey Safonov

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, Illia Zabarnyi, Lucas Digne

Midfielders: Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz, Warren Zaïre-Emery

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Ferran Torres, Désiré Doué

Bench: Arnau Tenas, Lucas Hernández, João Neves, Senny Mayulu, Mika Godts, Kang-in Lee, Ibrahim Mbaye



Olympique Lyon predicted lineup:

GK: Dominik Greif

Defenders: Zachary Athekame, Moussa Niakhaté, Felix Bacher, Abner Vinícius

Midfielders: Tyler Morton, Mads Bidstrup, Corentin Tolisso

Forwards: Ernest Nuamah, Pavel Šulc, Kail Boudache

Bench: Rémy Descamps, Ruben Kluivert, Clinton Mata, Tanner Tessmann, Mahamadou Diawara, Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez, Enzo Molebe

PSG vs Olympique Lyon score prediction

I'm predicting a 2-1 PSG win. Lyon have enough quality through Tolisso and Nuamah to make the reshaped PSG defense work, but the hosts should still control long spells through Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz. Hakimi's attacking runs and PSG's depth give them the edge at home.

PSG vs Olympique Lyon takes place on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 8:30 PM CEST. It is a Ligue 1 Matchday 8 contest between the two teams level at the top end of the early table, so the atmosphere at Parc des Princes should match the stakes.

You can watch PSG vs Olympique Lyon online for free on CazéTV by connecting a VPN to Brazil. NordVPN is my top pick for accessing the Brazilian stream smoothly from abroad.

FAQ