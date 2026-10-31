The Rolex Paris Masters returns to Plenitude Arena from October 31st to November 8th, 2026. It is the final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season, with Jannik Sinner returning as the defending champion.

In France, full tournament coverage is available through Eurosport and HBO Max, while UK viewers can watch on Sky Sports Tennis and NOW. Tennis TV is also showing the event in supported territories. If you are traveling when the matches start, a VPN can help you access your usual eligible streaming subscription abroad.

Where to watch Rolex Paris Masters

The table below covers official, independently confirmed ways to watch the 2026 Rolex Paris Masters. Streaming availability and subscription terms vary by territory.

Country or region Streaming service Coverage Notes France Eurosport 1 / HBO Max Full tournament Eurosport will show the full Masters 1000, primarily on Eurosport 1 and HBO Max. France France TV Sport / France 4 / France 3 Selected matches France Télévisions will show one match per day through the quarterfinals, one semifinal, and the final. United Kingdom Sky Sports Tennis / NOW Full tournament The LTA confirms exclusive live coverage on Sky Sports Tennis and NOW. Supported territories Tennis TV Full ATP main draw Tennis TV lists all 78 ATP matches from the main-draw event. Local availability restrictions apply. Worldwide Rolex Paris Masters YouTube channel Draw, select qualifying matches, and wheelchair tennis final The official channel will show the draw, four qualifying matches, and the men’s wheelchair singles final, not the full main draw.

Can you watch Rolex Paris Masters on ESPN or Star+?

ESPN has held ATP Masters 1000 rights in Spanish-speaking Latin America and the Caribbean, and past Rolex Paris Masters streams have appeared on ESPN platforms. However, an event-specific 2026 broadcast schedule has not been confirmed, so ESPN is not listed as a confirmed viewing option above.

Star+ is no longer available as a standalone service. Disney states that its sports content, including ESPN programming, moved to Disney+ in Latin America. Availability of the 2026 Rolex Paris Masters on Disney+ should be confirmed in your local schedule before subscribing.

How to watch Rolex Paris Masters from abroad with a VPN

If you already subscribe to an official service at home, such as HBO Max, NOW, Sky Sports, or Tennis TV, that platform may be geo-restricted when you travel. A VPN can change your apparent IP location so you can try to access the same eligible service from your home region, subject to the broadcaster’s terms and conditions.

We recommend NordVPN for streaming abroad. It combines the NordLynx protocol with thousands of servers across many locations, plus Smart DNS for compatible streaming devices without native VPN support. Learn more in our NordVPN review.

Choose a VPN. NordVPN is our top pick because its fast NordLynx protocol is well suited to live sports, where slow connections can lead to lower video quality or buffering. Our tests also found NordVPN to be a strong streaming option. Install the app on your streaming device. Download the NordVPN app on the device you use for streaming, such as a Windows PC, Mac, Android phone, iPhone, Android TV, Fire TV, or Apple TV. If your television does not support a VPN app, you can use Smart DNS where supported or stream from a VPN-connected laptop or mobile device. Connect to a server. Open NordVPN and connect to a server in the country where your normal subscription is registered. For example, connect to a UK server if you are a NOW or Sky Sports customer traveling outside the UK, or a French server if you use HBO Max France. If the stream does not load, try another server in the same country and restart the browser or app. Open your usual streaming service. With the VPN connection active, open your official streaming service and sign in as usual. For a broad ATP option, open Tennis TV and check that the tournament is available in your subscription territory. Tennis TV lists live coverage of the 2026 Paris Masters, but local restrictions may apply. Start watching the Rolex Paris Masters. Find the live tennis section or the Rolex Paris Masters event page and start streaming. Keep the VPN connected while you watch. If you see a location error, clear browser cookies or app cache, reconnect to another server in the same country, then sign in again.

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Best VPNs to watch Rolex Paris Masters

A VPN does not replace a valid subscription, but it can be useful when you are traveling and need to access an official service you already pay for. Here are the three best options for watching the Rolex Paris Masters abroad.

NordVPN is our top choice for streaming. In our streaming testing, it achieved average speed retention of 84%, and its NordLynx protocol is designed for fast connections. It also offers Smart DNS, which can help on compatible smart TVs that do not support VPN apps directly. For more information, check out our full NordVPN review. Surfshark is a strong alternative for viewers who stream across several devices. It has 4,500+ servers in 100 countries and uses fast, stable connections for streaming. Its broad device support makes it a practical choice for a household watching on phones, laptops, and TV platforms. For more insights, see our detailed Surfshark review. Proton VPN is a privacy-focused option with 21,200+ servers in 149 countries. Its paid service supports streaming and up to 10 simultaneous devices, while Proton also offers a limited free tier for basic use. See our full Proton VPN review.

Why you need a VPN to watch Rolex Paris Masters

Sports broadcasters license events by country, which means a service you can watch at home may show a location error once you travel abroad. For example, a UK-based NOW subscriber outside the country or a French HBO Max user on vacation may not see the same catalog due to territorial rights.

A VPN routes your internet connection through a server in your home country, which can make the service recognize your usual region. It does not make paid coverage free, and it cannot guarantee access because streaming platforms may enforce location rules. For more options, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Rolex Paris Masters schedule and format

The 2026 Rolex Paris Masters begins with qualifying on October 31st and November 1st, followed by the ATP main draw from November 2nd to November 8th. The tournament concludes on Sunday, November 8th.

The official tournament YouTube channel will stream the draw on October 30th, selected qualifying matches on October 31st and November 1st, and the men’s wheelchair singles final on November 8th. Check the official daily order of play for match-specific start times.

How to watch Rolex Paris Masters on different devices

Phones, tablets, and computers

HBO Max, NOW, Sky Sports services, and Tennis TV are generally most straightforward to use through their official apps or browser platforms where available. A laptop is often the easiest option when traveling because you can install a VPN app, select your home country, and use the broadcaster’s website.

Smart TVs and streaming devices

Android TV, Google TV, Fire TV, and Apple TV support VPN apps from major providers. On Samsung and LG TVs, which may not have a native VPN app, Smart DNS or casting from a VPN-connected mobile device or computer can be more practical.

Game consoles

PlayStation and Xbox do not typically support native VPN apps. If you want to stream through a console, using a VPN on a compatible router or casting from a connected computer is generally the more practical option.

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