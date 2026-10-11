Key takeaways: Match information: Premier League Matchweek 6, Sunday, October 11, 2026, 4:30 pm local game time, Anfield.

Paid and free options: You can watch through paid options including Sky Sports, NOW, NBC, Peacock Premium, and Stan Sport, or use the free Setanta Sports route in Philippines.

Use a VPN free trial: Find a VPN that offers a free trial or utilize Find a VPN that offers a free trial or utilize NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee to watch the game for free on Setanta Sports.

Liverpool vs Manchester City is the kind of Premier League fixture that commands attention long before kickoff. The clubs meet at Anfield on Sunday, October 11, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 pm local game time. It is Matchweek 6, but the occasion already has the weight of a major test between two teams accustomed to setting the division’s pace.

The hosts have the setting, the crowd, and a squad built for high-pressure games. City arrive with the quality to turn any contest with a single stretch of possession. For viewers in the United States, NBC and Peacock Premium provide the simplest paid choices. There is also a free option through Setanta Sports in the Philippines. That broadcast is location-restricted, so viewers abroad can receive an error such as “This video is not available in your country.” Using a VPN to connect to the Philippines before opening Setanta Sports changes that situation, allowing you to follow one of most compelling fixtures for free.

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Cybernews recommendation To watch Liverpool vs Manchester City for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast servers in the Philippines needed for Setanta Sports. Its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can use it for the stream and claim a refund if it does not suit you.

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Manchester City on October 11

Liverpool vs Manchester City is available through paid broadcasters in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, alongside the confirmed free Setanta Sports stream in the Philippines. Your best paid option depends on whether you need a one-match pass, an existing live-TV package, or wider Premier League coverage.

For US viewers, Peacock Premium is the most direct paid streaming route, while NBC works if you already receive the channel through a TV provider. If you prefer to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City for free, use the Philippines Setanta Sports route below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City for free

If you're outside the Philippines, to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City for free you will need a reliable VPN for streaming sports. Connecting to a server in the Philippines makes the stream think you are watching locally, allowing Setanta Sports to load its local feed.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Download NordVPN and sign in on the device you will use to watch the match. Connect to the correct country: Choose a Philippines server, then wait for the connection to complete. Open the streaming platform: Open Setanta Sports in a browser or supported app after the VPN is connected. Find the live channel or match page: Find the Liverpool vs Manchester City event in the football schedule and select the live feed. Start early before kickoff: Open the broadcast before 4:30 pm local game time to allow for any login or playback checks. Request a refund if needed: Use NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee if you decide that you don't need the service anymore.

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Liverpool vs Man City: Super Sunday Showdown It’s all set for a high-stakes Premier League battle at Anfield! Liverpool are on a strong unbeaten run and boast a formidable home record, but they'll be missing Gakpo and Isak due to injury. Manchester City arrives in top form, riding a winning streak, but faces a historic challenge at Liverpool’s fortress. Let’s go! Manchester City vs Liverpool: Live Begins! We’re kicking off our live blog with Manchester City taking on Liverpool! Get ready for lineups, goals, and all the drama as it happens. Stay tuned for every key moment from this exciting clash – let’s go!

Liverpool vs Manchester City kickoff time in different time zones

The game starts at 4:30 pm at Anfield. For viewers watching from across the United States, the table below shows when Liverpool vs Manchester City begins locally.

Time zone Kickoff time BTS 4:30 pm ET 11:30 am CDT 10:30 am PT 8:30 am

How are these platforms bringing Liverpool vs Manchester City to viewers

Sky Sports is carrying this fixture as part of its Super Sunday lineup in the United Kingdom. Existing Sky Sports customers can watch through their regular package and app, while NOW gives non-Sky customers a contract-free option through a Day Membership or recurring Month Membership. The Day pass makes sense for a single blockbuster, while the month option is better for regular football viewing.

In the United States, NBC and Peacock Premium are part of NBCUniversal’s Premier League coverage. NBC is the live-TV choice, whereas Peacock is better suited to fans who want streaming access for a lower monthly price. Stan Sport is Australia’s full-coverage option, though it requires a Stan base plan and sport add-on. Setanta Sports provides the different angle: a free Philippines stream, accessible through its local digital service. Commentary follows the broadcaster’s local feed, so it should not be chosen specifically by viewers seeking a particular commentary language.

Why you might want a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City

Setanta Sports makes this match available free in the Philippines, but the service has geographic licensing limits. If you try to load the live event from outside the country, the service may recognize your location and display “This video is not available in your country.”

A VPN resolves the location barrier by routing your connection through a server in the Philippines. Once connected, Setanta Sports sees a Philippines IP address rather than your normal one, which enables its local free stream to play. Connect before opening the website or app so the platform does not retain an earlier location signal.

A geo-block error can prevent the free Liverpool vs Manchester City stream from loading outside the Philippines.

Choosing the right VPN to stream Liverpool vs Manchester City

For a fixture of this scale, you need a high quality VPN to stream sports live that can maintain a stable connection from the buildup through the final whistle. In my testing, these are the practical requirements that separate a useful sports VPN from an unreliable one.

Fast servers in the relevant country: You need dependable Philippines servers that can handle a live HD stream without distracting buffering.

Reliable geo-block bypass: The VPN must consistently provide a Philippines IP address that can pass Setanta Sports’ location checks.

A refund policy or free trial: A refund window gives you time to test compatibility on your preferred device before committing.

Free VPNs are a poor fit for live football. They often restrict data, lack Philippines servers, and become slow when too many users connect at once. NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee offers a more reliable way to try the free route while retaining the option to request a refund.

Watching Premier League on Setanta Sports with NordVPN

What to do if the free stream remains blocked while using a VPN

Occasionally, a broadcaster can retain a previous location or flag an individual server. If the free stream remains unavailable, make the changes below one at a time and reload only after your VPN connection is active.

Switch between protocols: Change the VPN protocol in the NordVPN settings, then reconnect to the Philippines.

Get a new IP: Select another Philippines server to receive a different IP address.

Clear cache and cookies: Remove stored browser information that could reveal an earlier location.

Use a mobile browser instead of app: A mobile browser can succeed when a native app applies stricter location checks.

Connect VPN before opening the platform: Fully close Setanta Sports first, establish the VPN connection, and then reopen it.

Liverpool vs Manchester City head-to-head facts

Liverpool vs Manchester City is a modern Premier League rivalry shaped by title races, elite forwards, and contrasting approaches to control. Anfield has repeatedly provided the stage for tight, high-quality matches, so the latest meeting has the ingredients for another defining league moment.

Premier League record: Liverpool have won 13 of the last 32 league meetings tracked in the recent head-to-head data, City have won 10, and nine have finished level.

Fixture scoring leader: Mohamed Salah is the all-time top scorer in Liverpool vs Manchester City meetings, with 14 goals.

Goals in the rivalry: Those 32 league meetings have produced 106 goals, with Liverpool scoring 51 and City scoring 55.

Recent trend: Both teams have scored in 66% of those fixtures, reflecting how often this matchup develops into an open contest.

Current matchups: Liverpool have potent options such as Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexander Isak, while City have the technical quality to dominate possession in any stadium.

The Reds will aim to use Anfield’s intensity to establish a fast rhythm, while the Citizens have the experience to stay composed in exactly this kind of environment.

Wrapping up

Liverpool vs Manchester City takes place on Sunday, October 11, with kickoff at 4:30 pm local game time at Anfield. NBC and Peacock Premium are the most practical paid options for US viewers, while Sky Sports, NOW, and Stan Sport serve viewers in their respective markets.

Setanta Sports is the free Philippines option. For viewers outside that country, NordVPN is my top pick because its Philippines servers can access the stream and its 30-day money-back guarantee keeps the route genuinely free if you request a refund within the period.