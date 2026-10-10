Key takeaways: Match information: Premier League Matchweek 6, Saturday, October 10, 2026, 3:00 pm local game time, Stamford Bridge.

Paid and free options: You can watch through a variety of foreign streaming providers, or stream for free using a VPN Setanta Sports (Philippines) or on YouTube via CazéTV (Brazil).

Use a VPN free trial: Find a VPN with a free trial, and connect to Brazil or the Philippines. Alternatively you can use Find a VPN with a free trial, and connect to Brazil or the Philippines. Alternatively you can use NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee to make the free route genuinely free.

Chelsea welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 10, for a Premier League Matchweek 6 meeting that should matter to both clubs’ early-season ambitions. Kickoff is at 3:00 pm local time in London — which means the match falls inside the UK’s Saturday afternoon blackout, with no British broadcast or official UK stream.

For US viewers, Peacock is the straightforward paid route. There are also two free alternatives: Setanta Sports in the Philippines and CazéTV on YouTube in Brazil. Both are limited to their home markets, meaning viewers watching from elsewhere may encounter a location error such as “This video is not available in your country.” A VPN can change that by assigning you an IP address in the relevant country before you load the free broadcast. That gives fans a practical way to follow this Chelsea vs Bournemouth clash without adding another recurring streaming bill.

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Cybernews recommendation To watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast servers in Brazil for CazéTV and the Philippines for Setanta Sports. Its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can use it for the stream and claim a refund if it is not right for you.

Where you can watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth on October 10

There is a simple paid US option alongside confirmed free routes in Brazil and the Philippines. The best choice comes down to whether you want a direct US subscription or prefer to unlock a free overseas feed with a VPN.

Options Country/region Cost Best for Key limitation Setanta Sports Philippines Free Free live football streams Restricted outside the Philippines CazéTV Brazil Free Free YouTube match stream Restricted outside Brazil, Portuguese commentary Peacock United States $12.99/month Direct US Premier League streaming Active paid subscription required Stan Sport with Stan Basic Australia From AU$32/month Full Premier League coverage Base plan and sport add-on required Fubo United States $63.99 first month, then $88.99/month plus RSN fee Broad live-TV package Higher monthly cost

For US-based viewers, Peacock is the simplest direct paid route. If you prefer to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth for free, follow the VPN steps below and choose either the Brazilian CazéTV feed or the Philippines-based Setanta Sports stream.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth for free

If you’re outside Brazil or the Philippines, you will need a reliable VPN for streaming sports to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth for free. Connecting to a server in Brazil or the Philippines makes the streaming service treat your connection as local.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose NordVPN and install the app on the device you plan to use for the match. Connect to the correct country: Select Brazil for CazéTV or the Philippines for Setanta Sports. Open the streaming platform: Launch YouTube for the CazéTV route, or open Setanta Sports for the Philippines route. Find the live channel or match page: Search for the Chelsea vs Bournemouth live listing and open the broadcast when it appears. Start early before kickoff: Join several minutes before 3:00 pm local game time, so you can resolve any playback issue without missing the opening whistle. Request a refund if needed: Use NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee if you decide the service is not for you.

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Chelsea’s Starting XI Revealed! Here’s how Chelsea lines up: Emiliano Martínez, Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill, Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Danny Welbeck, Reece James, M. Caicedo, and Pep Chavarría are set to kick off for the Blues! AFC Bournemouth's Starting XI Revealed! Here are the starting eleven for AFC Bournemouth: Petrovic, Truffert, Cook, Hill, Evanilson, Christie, Adams, Silva, Smith, Tavernier, and Rayan. The team looks set and ready for the big match! Let's see how these players perform today. Chelsea Seek Redemption vs. Resilient Bournemouth All set for a cracking clash at Stamford Bridge! Chelsea are eager to snap a three-match winless streak and rely on their strong home record, but Bournemouth’s recent form and scoring threat can’t be ignored. Both sides have been leaking goals, so expect attacking fireworks. Key players out for Bournemouth—can Chelsea capitalize? Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Live Action Begins! We're all set for a thrilling clash as AFC Bournemouth take on Chelsea! Stay with us for all the live updates, big moments, and plenty of excitement straight from the pitch. Let the action begin!

Chelsea vs Bournemouth kickoff time in different time zones

Kickoff lands at different clock times depending on where you are watching from. The match begins at 3:00 pm at Stamford Bridge.

Time zone Kickoff time BST 3:00 pm ET 10:00 am CDT 9:00 am PT 7:00 am

How are these platforms bringing Chelsea vs Bournemouth to viewers

Peacock is the US streaming home for this game and offers the most direct option for viewers who want English-language Premier League coverage through a single subscription. It sits within NBCUniversal’s broader Premier League offering, which combines streaming with network and cable selections across a season.

Setanta Sports serves football fans in the Philippines through its website and app. It provides a free option for selected live coverage, although its availability is tied to the Philippine market. CazéTV offers the Brazil route on YouTube, where its football broadcasts are presented in Portuguese. It has become a major free-to-watch digital sports outlet in Brazil, making it especially useful for fans who value easy browser, mobile, and smart-TV access.

Why you need a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth for free

The free broadcasts are valuable, but CazéTV and Setanta Sports are intended for viewers in Brazil and the Philippines respectively. If you open either service from the US without changing your virtual location, you may see “This video is not available in your country” instead of the live match.

A VPN routes your traffic through a server in the broadcaster’s home country. In practical terms, a Brazil connection is the fit for CazéTV, while a Philippines connection is the fit for Setanta Sports. That country match is the key step for accessing the free broadcast while traveling or watching abroad.

Error you get when trying to stream on CazéTV without a VPN

Choosing the right VPN to stream Chelsea vs Bournemouth

To avoid choppy playback and persistent location checks, you need a high quality VPN to stream sports live. I focus on three essentials when testing services for live football, especially when the broadcast starts at a fixed time.

Fast servers in the relevant countries: You need reliable Brazil and Philippines server coverage to access the CazéTV and Setanta Sports routes without unnecessary buffering.

You need reliable Brazil and Philippines server coverage to access the CazéTV and Setanta Sports routes without unnecessary buffering. Reliable geo-block bypass: The service should consistently present a local IP address and handle streaming sites’ location checks.

The service should consistently present a local IP address and handle streaming sites’ location checks. A refund policy or free trial: A money-back period lets you test the stream on your own devices without committing long-term.

Free VPNs are usually a poor choice for live sports because they can impose restrictive data limits, overcrowded servers, or unreliable location options. NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee is the better no-risk route for testing either free stream.

Watching the Premier League on YouTube with NordVPN

What to do if the free stream remains blocked while using a VPN

Even a strong VPN connection can occasionally trigger a broadcaster’s location checks. If the free stream does not load, work through these fixes one at a time before the match begins.

Switch between protocols: Change the VPN protocol in the app, then reconnect to your selected country.

Change the VPN protocol in the app, then reconnect to your selected country. Get a new IP: Disconnect and choose another server in Brazil or the Philippines.

Disconnect and choose another server in Brazil or the Philippines. Clear cache and cookies: Remove browser data so the site does not rely on an old location signal.

Remove browser data so the site does not rely on an old location signal. Use a mobile browser instead of the app: Browser playback can work when a dedicated app remains strict about location.

Browser playback can work when a dedicated app remains strict about location. Connect VPN before opening the platform: Close the site or app completely, connect first, then reopen it.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth head-to-head facts

This is a fixture Chelsea have largely controlled since Bournemouth’s rise to the Premier League, but the Cherries have shown enough attacking edge in recent meetings to make the contest less predictable than the overall record implies. The Blues will want home advantage to count as the league season begins to take shape.

Premier League record: Chelsea have won 12 of the sides’ 21 league meetings, with Bournemouth winning four and five ending level.

Chelsea have won 12 of the sides’ 21 league meetings, with Bournemouth winning four and five ending level. Leading scorer: Eden Hazard is the all-time top scorer in Chelsea vs Bournemouth meetings, with seven goals.

Eden Hazard is the all-time top scorer in Chelsea vs Bournemouth meetings, with seven goals. Recent scoring: Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernández were on the scoresheet for Chelsea in the sides’ late-2025 league clash, while David Brooks and Justin Kluivert scored for Bournemouth.

Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernández were on the scoresheet for Chelsea in the sides’ late-2025 league clash, while David Brooks and Justin Kluivert scored for Bournemouth. Chelsea advantage: Chelsea had won 15 of 23 meetings in all competitions before the most recent cycle of fixtures.

Chelsea had won 15 of 23 meetings in all competitions before the most recent cycle of fixtures. Home entertainment: Chelsea’s first two home league matches this season produced 11 total goals, setting up the prospect of another open Stamford Bridge game.

Wrapping up

Chelsea vs Bournemouth takes place on Saturday, October 10, with kickoff at 3:00 pm local time at Stamford Bridge — inside the UK blackout window, so there’s no British broadcast of this one. Peacock is the cleanest paid option for US viewers, while Setanta Sports in the Philippines and CazéTV in Brazil offer free alternatives for viewers who connect through the appropriate country.

If the free route is your priority, NordVPN is my top pick because it has the location coverage needed for both options and provides a 30-day money-back guarantee. Pick the stream that best suits your preferred commentary language and device, then get connected before kickoff.