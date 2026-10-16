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Amazon’s new wearables listen to conversations, sparking privacy concerns

“These new products are not for consumers.”

Amazon Bee band and magnetic AI assistant devices

Amazon Bee AI products. Image by Amazon

Konstancija Gasaitytė
Konstancija Gasaitytė Journalist
October 16, 2026 2 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Amazon has launched Bee Frontier, an AI bracelet that listens to conversations and turns them into notes.
  2. Bee Eclipse is a magnetic version that attaches to a phone and is scheduled for release later.
  3. Amazon says processed audio is deleted and conversations stay private unless users choose to share data.
  4. Some users question who benefits from devices that can capture daily conversations.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Amazon has released 2 new AI products that serve as on-the-go note-takers. However, some users say it’s a curse in disguise.

Bee Frontier, which Amazon calls its “next-generation AI wearable,” is a bracelet-type device that takes notes by listening to conversations that are later turned into summaries, reminders, to-do lists, and insights.

Customers who don’t want to wear the device on their wrist can get Bee Eclipse, a magnetic device that attaches to one’s phone.

Woman sitting on stairs with Amazon Bee Frontier AI assistant
Amazon Bee Frontier AI assistant. Image by Amazon

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How does Amazon Bee work?

The idea behind Amazon AI is that once it's on, it listens to conversations, using the information it captures to create summaries, draft emails, or allow users to search within conversations.

Users can also integrate the apps they often use, such as Gmail, Calendar, Alexa, Photos, Amazon, and Apple Health, “to streamline workflow, automate tasks, and keep data perfectly in sync.”

However, it isn’t free. The integration is only available with a Bee Pro subscription, which costs $12 per month or $99 per year.

Customers can already purchase the Amazon AI band for $75.

The magnetic variant of the Amazon Bee is still scheduled for release and will cost $100.

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While both devices serve the same purpose, the Bee Frontier offers 7 days of battery life, whereas the Bee Eclipse boasts 21 days.

Woman holding a phone with Amazon Bee Eclipse AI assistant
Amazon Bee Eclipse AI assistant. Image by Amazon

What about user privacy?

Given that the device records personal information, the company noted that “conversations stay yours alone by default,” adding that the data is encrypted and accessible only to the user unless they choose to share it with Amazon.

The company also added that after the audio is processed, it is deleted, suggesting that audio conversations aren’t stored on the device.

Nevertheless, some users were skeptical of using these devices and raised security concerns.

“Anyone who buys this is a fool,” wrote one Redditor.

“Who is asking for this product and what problem does it solve? Collecting the 99% of a day where nothing of use is said isn’t a problem to solve,” added another user.

A number of users pointed out that the device benefits the company more than the user.

“Increasingly, these new products are not for consumers, which is super weird,” shared one user, adding Meta smart glasses as an example.

Meta's smart glasses have been under scrutiny for quite some time now, with recent claims suggesting the device sometimes records conversations without prompting.

Konstancija Gasaitytė
Konstancija Gasaitytė
Journalist

Konstancija Gasaitytė is a journalist at Cybernews covering consumer technology, software updates, mobile apps, and connected devices. She specializes in hands-on testing of gadgets and digital products, helping readers understand how they perform in real-world conditions. Konstancija holds a Master’s degree in Future Media and Journalism.

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