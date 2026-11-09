Key takeaways 01 Samsung is testing Galaxy AI Premium, a paid tier that may add higher usage limits and new features. 02 App code hints at pricing of $5 a month or $48 a year. 03 Some Samsung users say they do not want to pay for phone AI features they rarely use. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Samsung is working on a Galaxy AI Premium subscription that would place new features behind a paywall.

The company introduced Galaxy AI in 2024 together with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and offered its features for free.

However, this might change as the company is developing a paid AI subscription tier.

The Galaxy AI Premium is in the testing phase, with users being able to join the program and try the subscription.

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“Subscriptions purchased during testing will be refunded later,” noted the app.

Standard AI plan users will be able to access features such as browsing assistant, Personal Agent, Now brief, Creative studio, and Photo assist, but with limited usage, Sammy Guru reported.

Once users reach the limit, they can subscribe to the Max plan, which increases the cap fourfold.

In addition to increased usage, the deal offers new features. These include generating AI videos from photos, task automation, and Daily Briefings.

While it’s not yet confirmed, strings found in the app hinted at pricing for the new subscription tier: $5 a month or $48 a year.

It’s also unclear whether the paid Galaxy AI tier would be limited to certain devices, and it’s not yet known when it will be available for general release.

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Nevertheless, the app’s code suggests it may be available only for the Galaxy S27 series, or at least only during the testing period.

When it comes to regional availability, the app doesn’t seem to impose any specific restrictions, but availability may depend on the region where the Samsung account is registered.

It’s suspected that the tier will be available in the US and South Korean markets.

Users don’t want to pay for what they don’t use

The news about the paid Galaxy AI subscription tier sparked online discussion, offering a glimpse into how smartphone users view AI features on mobile devices.

While some users say they find AI assistants like Claude helpful, they don’t see a point in paying for AI like Galaxy AI.

“I have an S25 Ultra, and I'm pretty sure I've never used any of the Galaxy AI stuff. Just looked in my settings and didn't even realize there were so many different AI features available,” wrote one user.

“I hope this doesn't mean they are going to start treating phones like they do cars, where certain features are kept behind a paywall,” pointed out another user.

Car makers aren’t the only ones to practice this. It seems that more companies have introduced subscription models that put new features behind paywalls.

For example, a woman was left stuck, unable to use her HP printer because she didn’t have an active subscription.