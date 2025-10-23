Apple hints at easier app data migration to and from Android devices

Apple has published a document that hints at the company building a framework for the data transfer of third-party apps between iOS and Android. The framework is still in progress, so developers should keep an eye out for changes.

The company released a framework called AppMigrationKit, which will work on devices that run on iOS 26.1 and later, as well as on iPad OS 26.1 and later.

While it's still in beta, the AppMigrationKit lets developers transfer data from their apps when migrating from Apple to Android devices.

The company's framework is specifically designed for data migration between iOS and Android and vice versa, but not from iOS to iPadOS, notes 9to5Mac.

Apple also adds that “the framework also has no functionality in iOS apps running in visionOS or in macOS on Apple silicon. The framework ignores calls from Mac apps built with Mac Catalyst.”

According to AppMigrationKit, developers can indicate whether their apps will import or export data, or do both.

To migrate the data, developers must create an app extension, according to the AppMigrationKit protocol and “at least one of its subprotocols.”

Once a user sets up a new device, all apps that implement AppMigrationKit will include the data. The company also notes that once the transfer is done, developers can import cloud-stored data to the device.

Regarding data migration, Apple’s AppMigrationKit works as a similar feature to “Transfer to Android.”

The company notes that while the AppMigrationKit is available for testing in beta, developers should keep in mind that the information could change in the future.

It’s not yet certain whether AppMigrationKit will be released together with iOS 26.1.

