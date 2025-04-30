Apple wants you to know more about your favorite celebrities. Too bad, they might not be in their database.

Apple launched a new website where users could learn more about actors, musicians, and athletes they come across on different Apple platforms.

The site, called Snapshot, was launched on April 29th and provides users with information about various celebrities and links to their content across Apple’s services.

So far, the website doesn’t show a list of celebrities, but only displays a carousel with well-known names such as Dua Lipa, Kendrick Lamar, Austin Butler, Lionel Messi, and more.

The main page shows 36 artists in total, with users able to click on the ‘celebrity cards’ to find links to their work on Apple’s TV, Music, and Podcasts apps.

The idea of the website resembles the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), yet the information provided about a celebrity is linked to their work across Apple’s services.

For example, Snapshot’s website on Cate Blanchett includes a newly released movie that stars the actress, as well as her other movies on Apple TV. Users can also find Blanchett-related content on Apple Music and Apple Podcasts.

In general, the website seems to be in its early stages, as the content it shows is quite limited, with only a handful of celebrities listed. There’s also no search function or filters that would separate singers, actors, performers, and athletes into different categories for a simpler search.

Users also called out missing features on the site.

“If it was more personalized, I would say it’s pretty cool. All this does in its current form is drive more traffic to the top celebrities,” wrote one Redditor.

Some users didn’t understand the point of Snapshot, stating: “Man, this is a company that is running out of ideas. There is literally nothing of value here unless you are one of the handful of celebrities they are featuring. You can't even learn much about them, shared another user.”

Some Redditors also believed that the site’s main purpose is to advertise its services.

“This looks more like what Siri should show when asked for one of these celebrities, not a place where people would go browsing,” added another netizen.

Many noticed that the page doesn’t help much since it’s not based on a person’s favorites. “It is general artists. I thought it would be based on who I listen to and what I watch,” wrote a Redditor.

Apple was also criticized for launching the site in such a state, with one user noticing that “it desperately needs search and a much more extensive database. It should be standalone as a website but also as an app.”

“It’s unfinished for a future feature… not officially announced,” another user wrote.

It remains to be seen whether Apple’s new website will soon evolve into a larger and more convenient-to-use artist database.