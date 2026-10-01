ADVERTISEMENT

DoorDash’s new drone could deliver Chipotle and Popeyes in under 5 minutes

Airmail for your appetite.

A DoorDash drone with a Chipotle delivery bag.

A DoorDash drone with a Chipotle delivery bag. Image by Cybernews.

Marcus Walsh
Marcus Walsh Journalist
October 1, 2026 Updated: 10 hours ago 1 min read
Key takeaways:
  • DoorDash will pilot drone deliveries in Northern California with Chipotle, Popeyes, and Momo N Curry.
  • The company expects average deliveries under five minutes after restaurants finish preparing orders.
  • They say about 80% of typical US restaurant orders fit the drone’s size and weight limits.
  • The drone lowers orders by winch and lets customers track flights in the DoorDash app.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Food delivery company DoorDash has announced a new drone-delivery system, which it says will deliver food to customers more efficiently.

The purpose-built drone aircraft will begin drone deliveries in Northern California, with Chipotle, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and local restaurant Momo N Curry among the first restaurants to get on board with the service.

The company expects an average door-to-door delivery time of under 5 minutes, once the food is ready. DoorDash was also keen to stress that the sub-5-minute target should not be a customer expectation however.

DoorDash says around 80% of typical US restaurant orders are small and light enough for its aircraft, so big bulk takeouts won't make the cut.

More from Cybernews

Android bot with red eyes in black background
Android developers outraged: Google is making it impossible for app makers
Tech 4 min read
Apple Wallet Create a Pass feature
New Apple Wallet feature turns physical cards into digital passes. How useful is it, really?
Tech 2 min read
A button on the keyboard colored in the EU-flag pattern
Brussels wants to tackle US tech, but 70% of its emails flow through American servers
Tech 2 min read
A Flock surveillance camera in a street
“One searchable platform:” this AI surveillance company wants facial recognition added to Flock
Tech 2 min read
used iphone is being put in a box
EU investigators uncover scheme selling used phones as new
Tech 1 min read
three huge white screens, black glasses, spiegel, white male in stage, black frames
Can Snap replace the smartphone? New $2,195 Specs say yes
Tech 3 min read

Momo N Curry owner Mohan Khatiwada said the technology could be particularly useful for a small front-of-house team, especially given the fact a lack of staff available to handle delivery orders.

DoorDash Air head Harrison Shih said the company wants “any local business” to be able to reach consumers by air.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lofty machinations

The aircraft uses six slow-spinning propellers with DoorDash claiming the noise at delivery level is akin to that of a passing car.

Instead of delivering to the customer “face-on,” the winch system of the drone is lowered down to the designated delivery spot.

Its Autonomous Delivery Platform, or ADP, decides which delivery method makes the most sense for each order by considering factors including weight, distance, weather, flight range, ground traffic and kitchen preparation time.

Will drone delivery become the new normal?

The appeal of receiving a burrito in under five minutes is obvious, and for the restaurant itself, not much changes – they can hand over the order the same as they always have.

As the food delivery business has scaled so quickly since the pandemic, there can be room for disruption in the form of congestion, delivery driver mistakes, and the like.

But if the system rolls out with minimal disruption, then DoorDash may lead the race for automated delivery.

One of the uncertain elements is how the service would adapt to large cities, but for now, drone deliveries remain the talk of the town.

Marcus Walsh
Marcus Walsh
Journalist

Marcus Walsh is a journalist at Cybernews covering technology and cybersecurity news, with a focus on unconventional tech stories such as UFOs and UAPs. He has more than a decade of experience as a writer and editor and writes The Cosmic Report, Cybernews’ weekly space column.

ADVERTISEMENT