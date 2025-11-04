The Wuhan dad whose viral legs rewrote the rules of fashion marketing

A Wuhan dad has gone viral on Douyin for his long, slender legs, turning skirts and tights into a social media sensation while attracting brand deals and 15,000 followers.

As fashion brands have algorithmic deftness and social media users employ filters to enlarge eyes, sharpen the jawline, or reboot their buttocks, a lot of the content has become much of a muchness.

Step forward though, “Xu Moumou” (translates as “so-and-so”), who has broken the mold of convention and gone viral with his pair of graceful legs – all while modelling dresses, tights, and leggings.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it was a short-skirt outfit that propelled the father, 31, to popularity on Doyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. Xu has over 15,000 followers and growing, with shock and admiration abound, particularly from his female followers.

“Why does a grown man have such beautiful legs? Even my legs aren’t that slim!” one viewer commented.

Going back to authenticity, some followers have inevitably suggested that Xu used leg-lengthening filters, though he has brushed those accusations aside.

Fastidious, fierce, viral

The story goes that Xu was working as a 3D designer at an ad firm, and his frugal boss asked him to step in and model some black, nylon tights.

Unbeknownst to the audience, the pins on the screen belonged to a family man. The pivotal nuance at play here is the family connection.

Firstly, Xu was pushed into full-time childcare as his company went bankrupt. Many offers for collabs came through, which gave Xu a steady stream of income.

And secondly is the support of his wife. Mrs. Xu is the co-manager and supporter of his account, and helps the author film his creative stylings.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of this probably wouldn’t have mattered if Xu chose to do a “lifestyle dad” feed. And, Xu, quite airily, can do his chic-castings all on his own terms. For example, he has no intention to go into live-streaming, be it for online shopping or fetish content.

Screenshot from Douyin

Putting in the leg-work

As socials are rife with beauty and lifestyle tips, as well as niche seasonal fancies, Xu does well to focus on the items, literally in and of itself, as opposed to branching out into being a couture counsel.

And with regards to leg maintenance requests, it could be a case that Xu was simply born with it, as when he’s approached, his caveats are matter-of-fact.

"To be honest, I don’t really know the secret either,” he says, often citing genetics. Surprisingly, no workouts are in the mix.

As women often face pressured expectations about their bodies, in and around the social media community, Xu’s success could be seen as a comic, or even bizarre turn of events.

And on a content creator level – refreshingly, without the need for filters, Xu has found a niche – without the need for viewers to label him “a cheeky so-and-so.”

Don't miss our latest stories on Google News. Add us as your Preferred Source on Google Follow us

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlock more exclusive Cybernews content on YouTube.