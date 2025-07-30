The 2023 earthquake in southern Turkey exposed serious flaws in Google’s Android alerts, leaving millions at risk when it mattered most.

In February 2023, when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed over 55,000 people in southern Turkey, millions were affected, and had been relying on Google alerts for vital information.

However, Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts ultimately failed – only 469 “Take Action” warnings were sent out of the millions that should have been.

This shows a large amount of faith is placed in the precision of AI, especially when it comes to volatile situations like natural disasters.

Perhaps many were expecting the same level of success from a private corporation as they would with a good, old-fashioned government alert.

Tanmay Patange, founder of Fourslash, an AI Research firm, put this in a very stark light when talking to Cybernews:

“If you don't use Android, you ought to die. That's the policy. It's not written down, but it's the brutal system we’ve built by letting a life-or-death earthquake alert become just another feature on a phone.”

The illusion of digital safety

Millions in Turkey relied on Google’s Android alerts as their main source of life-saving information, compared to their more traditional TV, radio, and SMS channels.

And as a strong majority would be glued to their devices, they place faith in being “marked as safe” using Facebook's feature in countries with regular quake alerts like Japan and Taiwan.

This creates a dangerous false sense of security – people trust a system that can fail silently.

The failure shows how “smart” systems can collapse under real-world stress even if lab testing beforehand proves to be successful.

Google’s failure showed us we're living in a two-tier world: one where you might get a warning if you own the right product, and one where you're on your own. And it proved that even for the people on the ‘right’ side, the protection was basically a lie.” Tanmay Patange, founder of Fourslash, an AI research firm.

Rethinking disaster infrastructure

Google’s failure during the Turkey earthquake raises a fundamental question: Should survival hinge on a product built by a company whose main business is selling ads?

Disaster alerts aren’t just another smartphone feature – they’re core public infrastructure, and treating them as anything less has already proven deadly.

When private platforms control life-or-death systems, their design choices and profit incentives seep into public safety.

As Patange highlights, “The primary alert system for a country has to be public. Period. It must be a utility, owned by the people, accountable to the people, and it has to work for every single person, no matter what phone is in their pocket.”

Universal, government-owned alert systems with mandatory algorithm audits would ensure equal warnings for all citizens and catch weaknesses before real disasters strike.

