IBM CEO pushes into AI market, seeks increased US investment

Last updated: 6 May 2025
ibm_medicine
Image by Shutterstock

IBM on Tuesday made a play for more sales in the crowded artificial intelligence field, touting tools that could help customers manage a fleet of AI agents for their key business applications.

In an interview, Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said he saw an opening to provide software that integrates customers' AI agents from other providers -- among them Salesforce, Workday and Adobe -- and lets them build their own agents for untapped use cases, with IBM's help.

"We help our clients integrate. We want to meet them where they are," he said, ahead of IBM's annual Think conference sessions on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

IBM's tools to help customers create their own agents, a process it said would take under five minutes, draw on the IBM Granite family of AI models, as well as alternatives from Meta Platforms and Mistral, Krishna said.

justinasv vilius jurgita Paulina Okunyte
Be the first to know and get our latest stories on Google News
Google News Follow us

Krishna said that customer interest in using different AI models for different tasks would build demand for IBM, which last month reported that it has built a $6 billion "book of business" on ChatGPT-like generative AI. A small cloud provider relative to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, IBM has tailored its tech to clients wanting multiple clouds or their own infrastructure to manage their data.

"All of these capabilities will only accelerate that rate of growth on those numbers," he said of IBM's new tools.

Share
Post
Share
Share
Share
More from Cybernews
100 guys vs. one gorilla – the internet’s dumbest debate is also its most viral
Lynx ransomware claims to strike CBS affiliate
Google adds emoji reactions to Gmail, Workspace
Kraken catches a North Korean hacker during a job interview
FBI shares 42,000 phishing domains tied to LabHost
WhatsApp announces Private Processing so users can use AI and preserve their privacy
ADVERTISEMENT
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are markedmarked