Key takeaways 01 iJustine suggested users were breaking phones on purpose, prompting Gurman to defend affected customers. 02 Some iPhone Duo owners report cracked internal screens, white lines, and dead pixels on new devices. 03 Apple acknowledged the problem and offered replacements, but Gurman said stores lacked enough stock. 04 Some commenters blame first-generation product issues, while others accuse Apple fans of hypocrisy. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

YouTube's original Apple influencer is perpetuating conspiracies about the iPhone Duo and users' supposed misuse of its latest product.

iJustine, the internet's first Apple reporter, is stoking the fires surrounding Apple’s latest launch by perpetuating a theory that users are purchasing a $2,000 iPhone and deliberately breaking it for attention.

Mark Gurman, a prominent Apple leaker and tech journalist, asked his followers to direct-message him if their iPhone Duo had broken in the characteristic way being described online.

The main problem involved cracked internal screens and screen damage, which showed bright white lines and dead pixels on their brand-new devices.

While Gurman released his report on the damages, which included Apple’s acknowledgment of the issue, the OG Apple creator took to X to stir the pot.

“My iPhone Duo has been working great because I have not actively tried to break it,” iJustine said.

Gurman responded, calling iJustine out for “engagement bait” and backing up users who had genuinely been let down by Apple.

“Many customers who spent $2,000+ on a new iPhone did nothing to damage it, watched the screen crack anyway, then went to an Apple Store for a replacement, only to find none.”

The Apple leaker is referring to another issue affecting iPhone Duo users whose units were faulty: Apple said it would replace broken Duos, but found there were too few in stock.

When Gurman initially asked his X followers to share their experiences with the iPhone Duo, many commenters suggested that those who claim their units are damaged have mishandled the product or deliberately broken it.

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That’s why you don’t buy 1st Gen products

While some users are spreading conspiracy theories that people are looking to capitalize on the Apple launch by breaking a $2,000 piece of tech, others have a different theory as to what’s going on.

The iPhone Duo is Apple’s first step into the foldable market that has been dominated by Samsung and Huawei.

While users don’t expect their phones to break on first use, a first-generation device will likely have its share of pain points – at least that’s what users are saying.

“Never, ever buy the first generation of anything,” said one Instagram user.

Many tech enthusiasts who support Apple have previously commended the company for taking its time to “perfect” its products, which others believe is a way for Apple fans to cover up the company’s slow approach to Apple Intelligence.

Now that a first-generation product has been developed, users are pointing out the hypocrisy, saying that Apple is blaming damaged units on the product being first-gen.

“Wow, I can’t believe Apple would let customers be beta testers,” another user said sarcastically.

Other users taunted Apple by judging its engineers and developers.