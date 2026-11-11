Key takeaways 01 Logitech is giving employees November 19 off to play games through its Logi Game Day event. 02 A Logitech survey found 98% of technology leaders believe gaming builds workplace skills. 03 The company says gaming can improve focus, energy, strategy, problem-solving, and performance under pressure. 04 Logitech G will host a streaming event at its San Jose Americas headquarters. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Logitech believes that gaming improves productivity and performance. Therefore, the manufacturer of computer peripherals is giving workers the day off on Thursday, November 19th.

On Tuesday, Logitech announced Logi Game Day, a dedicated day off for employees to play games in an attempt to recognize “the cognitive and professional benefits” of gaming.

The company’s recent Logitech Ctrl Tomorrow study found that 82.7% of more than 600 surveyed IT decision-makers play video games daily, while 98% believe gaming helps develop skills valuable in a professional environment.

Furthermore, 98.8% of IT decision-makers reported that gaming skills directly translate to workplace capabilities, including strategic thinking, complex problem-solving, and performing under pressure.

Logitech aims to act on these insights and isn’t shy about going to great lengths. Logitech G, the manufacturer’s gaming brand, will host a streaming event at their Americas headquarters in San Jose to celebrate Game Day on November 19th.

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“It’s time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time. As a company designing products for work and play, we see every day how engagement in one sphere supports performance in the other,” Logitech’s CEO Hanneke Faber says in response.

Elaine Laird, Logitech’s Chief People Officer, feels that gaming is an excellent way to boost productivity on the work floor.

“Play is not the opposite of work. When people have dedicated time to log off, decompress, and immerse themselves in play, they return with clearer focus, renewed energy, and fresh approaches to complex challenges,” she argues.

The Game Day event will be hosted by Logitech G’s General Manager, Robin Piispanen, who is a former competitive gamer. He feels that Game Day will give workers “a shared purpose.”

“We see firsthand how Logitech employees who sharpen their skills in-game translate directly back to work and problem-solving,” he explains.