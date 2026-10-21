Key takeaways 01 Microsoft will block external ReFS volumes from mounting on supported Windows platforms starting January 2027. 02 The change does not delete files, but affected users may lose Windows access to those drives. 03 Most consumer USB drives use NTFS, FAT32, or exFAT, so many users should not be affected. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Microsoft will block ReFS-formatted USB drives and other external storage devices to improve security. The changes will take effect in January and will affect “all supported Windows platforms.”

Microsoft developed ReFS, or Resilient File System, after launching the more widely used NTFS, or New Technology File System.

While ReFS is capable of storing large amounts of data, it doesn’t support removable storage devices, such as USB disks, noted Microsoft.

Considering this, the company plans to restrict these unsupported configurations.

The company also revealed how the change will take effect.

On October 13th, 2026, Microsoft introduced a security update and began monitoring ReFS-formatted drives connected to external storage devices.

Starting January 2027, the company will release a security update and start blocking qualifying external ReFS volumes from mounting, “unless an administrator explicitly changes the applicable setting.”

Image by Microsoft

What does it mean for users?

While the restriction doesn’t delete files from affected drives, users may no longer access them via Windows.

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It’s been reported that the changes shouldn’t affect consumers, as external storage devices usually use NTFS, FAT32, or exFAT, which aren’t affected by this change, reported Wccftech.

Users who use ReFS-formatted external storage still have time to move their files until January.

Users react to changes

While it’s been hinted that this restriction shouldn’t affect users too much, some saw it as a positive change.

“It's about time. Most of the ReFS/Storage Spaces ‘horror stories’ you read about on Reddit involve USB-attached storage in one form or another,” wrote one user.

While some users were curious to learn how ReFS is different from NTFS, others took this as an opportunity to criticize Microsoft.

“Microsoft is doing their best to make 2026 the year of the Linux desktop,” wrote one user on X.

“I don't know why anyone even uses Windows anymore. Especially for personal use. Use Linux. Use Apple. Whatever… Just stop using Windows and giving Microslop money,” added another user.

Some users speculated whether this restriction could be part of a larger change in the future.