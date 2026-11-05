Key takeaways 01 Nexperia is seeking $2 billion from Wingtech and founder Zhang Xuezheng in a Dutch lawsuit. 02 Wingtech denies the allegations and says Nexperia’s China and Shanghai branches are accused of breaching internal agreements. 03 The dispute follows Dutch government intervention over governance concerns and control of crucial chip technology. 04 Wingtech is also seeking $8 billion from the Dutch government, though experts doubt it will win that amount. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Dutch chip manufacturer Nexperia has filed a lawsuit against parent company Wingtech and the company’s founder, Zhang Xuezheng.

“The proceedings seek to hold the defendants accountable for actions that Nexperia believes have caused significant harm to the company and its business. Nexperia is seeking compensation ​for the resulting damages,” the company says in a statement.

Nexperia is demanding $2 billion in damages.

Wingtech is rejecting all allegations. According to the company, Nexperia’s Dutch arm claims that Nexperia’s China and Shanghai branches breached internal agreements and established an independent supply chain.

This has created direct competition, constituting unfair business practices under Dutch law.

Wingtech further states that it will engage a lawyer abroad if the court formally accepts the summons, Reuters reports. According to the company, this has not yet happened.

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For more than a year, Nexperia has been embroiled in a conflict with its owner, Wingtech. The clash began when the Dutch government took control of the chip manufacturer in September 2025 because of “serious governance shortcomings and actions” within the company.

Zhang Xuezheng, the Founder and CEO of Nexperia, was engaged in a conflict of interest and tried to dismiss three critical, non-Chinese board members.

According to the Dutch government, these signals posed a threat to “the continuity and safeguarding on Dutch and European soil of crucial technological knowledge and capabilities.”

In November 2025, the Dutch government returned control of Nexperia to China, after Dutch diplomats smoothed things over with Beijing.

Wingtech also initiated a lawsuit this year. The company is seeking $8 billion from the Dutch government for meddling in its internal affairs, causing significant operational disruption and financial losses.