Key takeaways 01 The European Commission preliminarily says TikTok’s For You feed can pull users into harmful content loops. 02 Officials say repeated exposure can worsen anxiety, body dissatisfaction, low self-esteem, and eating disorder risks. 03 The Commission says TikTok’s safeguards are ineffective and the For You feed needs redesigning. 04 TikTok rejects the findings but could face fines of up to 6% of global annual turnover. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The European Commission has preliminarily concluded that TikTok’s recommendation algorithm may lead users into so-called “rabbit holes,” which is a violation of the Digital Services Act (DSA).

According to the executive branch of the EU, TikTok’s ‘For You’ feed shows users a continuous stream of personalized videos, even when those are related to mental health struggles, depression, body image, or other harmful content.

When users end up in an endless loop of damaging videos, also known as a “rabbit hole,” it can have a detrimental impact on users’ mental health.

The European Commission has concluded that TikTok doesn’t adequately assess how its recommendation algorithm may lead users into such rabbit holes. TikTok’s algorithm design, which uses user engagement data, may play a significant role in the emergence of these rabbit holes.

“Repeated exposure to such content may have serious negative effects on users’ well-being, including increased feelings of sadness or anxiety, body dissatisfaction, lower self-esteem, or worsening of existing eating disorders and mental conditions,” the Commission states in its preliminary findings.

In February 2026, the European Commission warned TikTok that its app included several addictive design elements, including infinite scrolling, autoplay, and push notifications.

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“TikTok seems to fail to implement reasonable, proportionate, and effective measures to mitigate risks stemming from its addictive design,” the European Commission said at the time, giving the platform a chance to make design changes.

Although TikTok has already implemented measures to mitigate the risk of the rabbit hole effect, the European Commission believes these safeguards aren’t effective. Therefore, the platform needs to redesign the ‘For You’ feed.

“Every time a user scrolls or likes a video on TikTok, the algorithm serves more of the same, leading users down rabbit holes they cannot easily escape from,” Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, says in a statement.

“Today’s preliminary findings show again that TikTok needs to step up its efforts to protect users’ well-being, including those of minors,” she continues.

TikTok has rejected the accusation.

“The Commission has made a series of statements that are fundamentally inaccurate and distort our platform’s architecture and our commitment to user safety. We have a strong record of protecting our community while giving users direct and intuitive ​control over their content experience,” a company spokesperson ​told Reuters in a statement.