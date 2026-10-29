Key takeaways 01 Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook Pro is available for preorder, starting at $2,900. 02 Users criticized the touchscreen as clunky, glitchy, and uncomfortable to use. 03 The new MacBook Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch models with M5 Pro or M5 Max chips. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

As Apple opens pre-orders for the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display, users are asking who needs a touchscreen laptop, anyway.

Apple has released its first touchscreen MacBook – and while touchscreen laptops are nothing new, many potential customers are curious about how it works and how much it costs.

Soon after the announcement, first impressions started circulating online.

One of the main selling points of MacBook Pro is that it comes with a new type of display technology, Tandem OLED (PROLED XDR), which supports touch.

Image by Apple

The new MacBook Pro is already available for pre-orders, with the device scheduled for sale on November 6th.

Meanwhile, users who already had an opportunity to test the device were quick to share their first impressions online, perhaps making it easier for others to decide whether it’s worth investing in a laptop with a starting price of $2,900.

Trying out MacBook Pro’s touch screen

“A closer look at how window controls in macOS respond to touch,” shared Neil Cybart, tech analyst, on X, adding a video of the new MacBook Pro.

The video sparked an online discussion, with many comments noting that the touchscreen seems hard to use.

“Looks clunky as hell,” wrote one X user.

“Every demo I’ve seen there has had misinputs and glitches. This is the worst idea and worst implementation Apple has had in many, many years,” noted another user.

“No one will ever use this. This is an ergonomic disaster,” added X user.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users can’t forget iPhone Duo

The ad image for MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display shows the new device with a wallpaper showing vertical streaks in black, blue, and white.

“Fun fact: The new MacBook Pro wallpaper is inspired by the broken iPhone Duos,” wrote Aaron Perris, analyst at MacRumors.

The post hints at the recent backlash the company received after a number of iPhone Duo owners reported cracked screens.

The company later agreed to replace faulty smartphones.

Both the iPhone Duo and MacBook Pro releases were met with some criticism towards the gadgets' use and price.

Users quote Steve Jobs

“From a marketing perspective, they still fail to explain why anyone would want a touchscreen Mac. Nothing has meaningfully changed from Steve saying it’s pointless all those years ago,” shared one Redditor, hinting at Steve Jobs, who previously called such a device “ergonomically terrible.”

“Maybe the price is silly, but at least you can leave more fingerprints on your laptop. Who is buying that?” shared a Redditor.

“If it folded backward and had Apple Pencil support to become a drawing tablet, I would’ve been first in line, just finger touch is useless,” added another user.

“I remember when laptops were getting cheaper and better for a while... How far we've fallen,” added another user.

The new touchscreen MacBook Pro comes in two sizes, 14- and 16-inch, with the M5 Pro or M5 Max chip.