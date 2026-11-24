Proton VPN Black Friday deal brings its 2-year subscription down to $2.49/month with 75% off. If you want more than a VPN, the Proton Unlimited 1-year plan is also discounted, costing $6.49/month with 50% off. It bundles Proton VPN with Mail, Drive, Pass, and Calendar, plus 500GB of storage, so you pay more per month but get a full privacy suite instead of just a VPN.

Both offers include a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can claim the 75% off Proton VPN Black Friday deal for the lowest monthly price, or get the discounted Unlimited annual plan if you're looking for more value.

Proton VPN Black Friday deal: sale is live 2026

Proton VPN Black Friday deals are live with 75% OFF

The current Proton VPN Black Friday deals include two subscription lengths, with monthly equivalents billed upfront.

Proton VPN Plus, 2-year plan: 75% off , costing $2.49/month , billed at $59.76 for 24 months ( $180 savings )

, costing , billed at $59.76 for 24 months ( ) Proton Unlimited, 1-year plan: 50% off , costing $6.49/month , billed at $77.88 for 12 months ( $78 savings)

The VPN Plus 2-year plan gets you the lowest monthly price in this sale. At $2.49/month, it costs $4.00 less per month than Proton Unlimited and covers 2 years with a single payment. It’s the more economical choice if all you need is a VPN and you plan to use it regularly.

Proton Unlimited is worth considering if you want more than a VPN. It bundles Proton VPN with Mail, Drive, Pass, and Calendar, plus 500GB of storage, so one subscription covers private email, cloud storage, and password management as well. The 1-year term also means a shorter commitment, though the monthly price is higher.

Choosing between the offers comes down to what you need and your budget. VPN Plus puts the emphasis on the lowest cost for VPN protection, while Unlimited gives you a full privacy suite for a higher price. Both come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you time to try the service.

For more detail on its privacy features, apps, and performance, read our Proton VPN review before choosing your subscription.

What is the best Proton VPN Black Friday deal 2026?

The 75% off 2-year plan is the best Proton VPN Black Friday deal for ongoing use. It has the largest discount and the lowest monthly price at $2.49, with an advertised saving of $180 over the subscription period.

If you’ve been considering Proton VPN, the Black Friday 2026 sale is a good opportunity to get a longer subscription for less. Get the Proton VPN 2-year deal for the lowest monthly rate, or choose the $6.49/month plan if you're in search of more than a VPN.

Get Proton VPN BF Deal