Norton VPN has rolled out Black Friday 2026 discounts on all three of its plans, with savings of up to 72% on the first year. Prices start at $39.99/year for Norton VPN Standard, which works out to just $2.59/month, and every plan is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee, double the 30 days most VPNs give you.

The Black Friday 2026 sale covers Norton VPN Standard, Plus, and Ultimate plans. The main difference between them is how many devices you can protect, plus the extra protection Norton adds to the middle tier. Read on for the full price breakdown and to find out which plan is worth your money.

Norton VPN Black Friday deals 2026: save on Standard, Plus, and Ultimate plans up to 72% OFF

Here’s a quick overview of what each Norton VPN plan costs during the Black Friday 2026 sale.

Norton VPN Black Friday deals 2026 plans

Norton VPN Black Friday deals 2026 in detail

Norton VPN Standard is the cheapest way in. It drops from $79.99 to $39.99/year for the first year, saving you $40.00, and covers up to five devices. It’s a straightforward choice if you mainly want a VPN for your laptop, phone, and a few other gadgets.

Norton VPN Plus has the biggest discount of the three. At 72% OFF, the price falls from $109.99 to $40.39/year, a $60.00 saving. It covers the same five devices as Standard, but Norton flags it as the plan with extra protection. The full list of what’s added includes AI-powered scam detection and real-time protection against malware and ransomware, a 100% Virus Protection Promise, a password manager, dark web monitoring, and 10GB of cloud backup.

Norton VPN Ultimate is built for bigger households. The price falls from $129.99 to $69.93/year for the first year, a $70.00 saving, and the plan stretches to 10 devices. Spread across all 10 devices, that’s about $6.00 per device per year, compared with roughly $8.00 per device on Standard and $10.00 per device on Plus. If you’d otherwise end up buying two five-device plans, Ultimate is the better deal.

Keep an eye on the renewal prices before you check out. These are first-year rates, and each plan renews at its regular price: $79.99 a year for Standard, $109.99 for Plus, and $129.99 for Ultimate. That’s roughly double the sale price, so it’s worth setting a calendar reminder or deciding up front whether you’ll keep the plan. Prices may also be subject to sales tax. Want to know how Norton VPN performs before you buy? Read our in-depth Norton VPN review to see how it fared in our speed, streaming, and privacy tests.

What is the best Norton VPN Black Friday deal in 2026?

The best Norton VPN deal this Black Friday is the Plus plan at 72% OFF. At $40.39/year for the first year, it carries the biggest discount in the sale and the largest saving on a five-device plan, $60.00 OFF the regular price. It’s also the plan Norton puts front and center, adding extra protection on top of what Standard offers.

Plus also offers strong value for the money. It costs just $10.00 more than Standard for the first year, which is a small step up for the extra protection. At the same time, it saves you $10.00 compared with Ultimate, and five devices are enough for most people, covering a typical mix of phones, laptops, and tablets. If you don’t need to cover ten devices, there’s little reason to pay for Ultimate.

Who should pick a different plan? If you only want the lowest possible price and a basic VPN, Standard at $39.99/year does the job. Households with lots of gadgets to cover should look at Ultimate, which gives you the lowest cost per device.

Whichever you choose, the 60-day money-back guarantee gives you a generous window to test the service on your own devices. Just remember to check the renewal price before you commit, since the sale price only applies to the first year.