Key takeaways 01 Alex Karp now describes himself as progressive after years of aligning Palantir with Trump-era priorities. 02 Democrats won both chambers of Congress and may scrutinize Silicon Valley deals with the Trump administration. 03 Karp says Trump went too far on deportations and signals openness to backing a Democratic candidate. 04 Democrats plan AI rules on product liability and data center energy use, though Trump can still veto bills. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

For years, Palantir CEO Alex Karp did almost everything he could to stay in US President Donald Trump’s good graces. But after the Republicans' defeat in the midterm elections turned Trump into a lame duck, Karp is now claiming he has been a “progressive” all along.

In an interview with Politico Playbook, Karp described himself as a staunch liberal – despite previously calling the Democratic Party “totally irresponsible.”

He also once declared Palantir to be “completely anti-woke” while overseeing the company’s key role in supporting the Trump administration – from assisting Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to providing technology for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Despite all that, the fact is that the Democrats will soon be in charge of Congress. A different wind is already blowing in Washington.

Karp is adjusting his message accordingly, using the word “progressive” eight times during the interview to describe his political philosophy.

“I’ve been a Democrat my whole life. I grew up in a far-left environment. I know more about being a progressive than almost anybody on the planet, and I absolutely believe Palantir – all of our products are essentially progressive,” Karp said.

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A slew of regulations incoming?

He further acknowledged Trump overplayed his hand overseeing mass deportations: “His [Trump’s] words, I believe, were something like, ‘Yeah, we kinda went too far.’ And I’m glad he’s saying in public now what I’ve been saying in private.”

Karp even signaled openness to supporting a Democratic candidate, stating he believes the Democratic Party “absolutely” corrected its course in 2026.

However, he drew the line at Democratic Socialists, saying: “They like to gaslight Jews and segregate Blacks.” He added: “I’m not a village idiot.”

Last week, Democrats captured both chambers of Congress after the midterm elections. Lawmakers are widely expected to begin scrutinizing cozy deals between Silicon Valley firms and the Trump administration.

Big tech executives are scrambling to adapt. As The Washington Post recently reported, some leaders are already calling for a “sharp break” with Trump’s Washington – especially since public anger over AI is growing.

The incoming Democratic majority plans to introduce regulations addressing AI product liability and data center energy consumption.

Representative Ted Lieu criticized Republicans during a post-election press conference for allowing the “AI industry to run wild.”