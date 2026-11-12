ADVERTISEMENT

Cozy with Trump for years, Palantir CEO Alex Karp now says he’s a progressive

“I’m not a village idiot.”

Palantir CEO, Democratic Party's Donkey Mascot symbols

Alex Karp says he's a.progressive. By Cybernews.

Gintaras Radauskas
Gintaras Radauskas Senior Journalist
November 12, 2026 2 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Alex Karp now describes himself as progressive after years of aligning Palantir with Trump-era priorities.
  2. Democrats won both chambers of Congress and may scrutinize Silicon Valley deals with the Trump administration.
  3. Karp says Trump went too far on deportations and signals openness to backing a Democratic candidate.
  4. Democrats plan AI rules on product liability and data center energy use, though Trump can still veto bills.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

For years, Palantir CEO Alex Karp did almost everything he could to stay in US President Donald Trump’s good graces. But after the Republicans' defeat in the midterm elections turned Trump into a lame duck, Karp is now claiming he has been a “progressive” all along.

In an interview with Politico Playbook, Karp described himself as a staunch liberal – despite previously calling the Democratic Party “totally irresponsible.”

He also once declared Palantir to be “completely anti-woke” while overseeing the company’s key role in supporting the Trump administration – from assisting Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to providing technology for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Despite all that, the fact is that the Democrats will soon be in charge of Congress. A different wind is already blowing in Washington.

More from Cybernews

Claude logo in the black background with snippets of source code in the background
Leak reveals how former US marine tried to trick Claude into spreading pro-Russian propaganda
News 2 min read
Illuminated Amplifon ign hanging outside one of their suburban Melbourne clinics at night
Amplifon probes data breach affecting customers’ personal and health records
News 1 min read
call_center_1020
Ukraine busts call center network behind €4.3M investment scam
News 1 min read
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Could Jensen Huang's secret affair pop the AI bubble?
News 2 min read
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on stage.
You can now bet on exactly when Jensen Huang will get divorced
News 1 min read
sam_altman_ceo_hands_crossed
A developer creates a script that monitors your RAM usage and emails Altman about it
News 2 min read

Karp is adjusting his message accordingly, using the word “progressive” eight times during the interview to describe his political philosophy.

“I’ve been a Democrat my whole life. I grew up in a far-left environment. I know more about being a progressive than almost anybody on the planet, and I absolutely believe Palantir – all of our products are essentially progressive,” Karp said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A slew of regulations incoming?

He further acknowledged Trump overplayed his hand overseeing mass deportations: “His [Trump’s] words, I believe, were something like, ‘Yeah, we kinda went too far.’ And I’m glad he’s saying in public now what I’ve been saying in private.”

Karp even signaled openness to supporting a Democratic candidate, stating he believes the Democratic Party “absolutely” corrected its course in 2026.

Has your password leaked?

Enter your password to check if it has leaked. Having a leaked password creates the risk of identity theft, financial damages, and worse!
35,607,543,468
Exposed Passwords
Ad
Protect your personal information from cybercriminals and get 50% off the top-rated password manager
Learn More
link_title link_title

However, he drew the line at Democratic Socialists, saying: “They like to gaslight Jews and segregate Blacks.” He added: “I’m not a village idiot.”

Last week, Democrats captured both chambers of Congress after the midterm elections. Lawmakers are widely expected to begin scrutinizing cozy deals between Silicon Valley firms and the Trump administration.

Big tech executives are scrambling to adapt. As The Washington Post recently reported, some leaders are already calling for a “sharp break” with Trump’s Washington – especially since public anger over AI is growing.

The incoming Democratic majority plans to introduce regulations addressing AI product liability and data center energy consumption.

Representative Ted Lieu criticized Republicans during a post-election press conference for allowing the “AI industry to run wild.”

Even so, Trump retains veto power over any legislation passed by Congress.

About the author
Gintaras Radauskas
Gintaras Radauskas
Senior Journalist

Gintaras Radauskas is a senior journalist at Cybernews covering cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, tech policy, and Big Tech. With 22 years of journalism experience, he brings a critical lens to emerging technologies, separating genuine breakthroughs from industry and public hype. Before joining Cybernews, Gintaras worked as a reporter and editor across several major Lithuanian news outlets, including Žinių Radijas, Lietuvos Rytas, and 15min. His work has been cited by The Verge, Tom's Guide, and TechRadar.

ADVERTISEMENT