Asmongold rage quits after midterm results and says Trump sold out Republicans undefinedOkay, I'm going to be honest. I'm absolutely rage quitting. I'm so frustrated. I am so unbelievably frustrated. I'm so mad. I think Trump didn't do 50 different things he should have done. I think he should have gone a thousand times harder. I think that he wasted his time selling trinkets and nonsense.undefined undefinedI think the fact that he wrote about the Epstein files and then was like oh well we're going to do the deportations, well wait a minute no actually we're not because some people got mad about it. Yeah I'm mad. I'm really mad because I supported Trump in 2016 and hoped he would win in 2024. And a lot of the vision and the ideals didn't happen. They didn't happen.undefined undefinedWhat did we get instead? We got bloviating on Truth Social. We got constant calls for taking over Canada and Denmark and Greenland, which we kind of got some support for. But yeah I'm pissed. I'm really mad. I'm so frustrated. I think we've been sold out.undefined undefinedI don't want to hate Trump completely. Trump did a lot of things that I was very happy about. Renaming stuff, some of it is okay, but overwhelmingly it just became so tiresome. Oh my God it became so tiresome. It was bad culture war slop. And they didn't even do a lot of that. So I'm frustrated. I am overwhelmingly frustrated. I'm pissed. I'm so mad. And you know what? The chickens have come home to roost. That's the way it is.undefined