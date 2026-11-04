What on earth was Asmongold on about with "rage quitting?"
Following the Democrat's midterm win, the streamer launched into Trump and the Republicans.
- Asmongold said he is "rage quitting" after Democrats won control of both chambers in the 2026 midterms.
- He accused Trump of betraying Republicans and failing to deliver on key promises.
- He criticized Trump for focusing on online culture wars, renaming efforts, and foreign controversies.
- Many X commenters echoed his frustration and pointed to missed Republican opportunities.
Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.
Popular streamer Asmongold has unleashed an angry reaction to the 2026 US midterm election results, saying he feels President Donald Trump has betrayed Republicans.
The streamer vented his frustrations after Democrats made sweeping gains in the midterms, taking control of both the House and Senate and dealing a major blow to Trump's political agenda.
The streamer, who mostly posts on YouTube and Twitch, is a highly controversial figure who releases blunt takes on popular culture, including politics and gaming.
Asmongold is known to be Republican–leaning but is prone to second-guessing himself and veering his opinion in different directions.
His post on X covered topics such as Trump’s handling of the controversial Epstein files and immigration enforcement, implying that the administration backed into a corner when the pressure became too much:
Okay, I'm going to be honest. I'm absolutely rage quitting. I'm so frustrated. I'm so unbelievably frustrated,Asmongold vented.
Asmongold rage quits after midterm results and says Trump sold out Republicans undefinedOkay, I'm going to be honest. I'm absolutely rage quitting. I'm so frustrated. I am so unbelievably frustrated. I'm so mad. I think Trump didn't do 50 different things he should have done. I think he should have gone a thousand times harder. I think that he wasted his time selling trinkets and nonsense.undefined undefinedI think the fact that he wrote about the Epstein files and then was like oh well we're going to do the deportations, well wait a minute no actually we're not because some people got mad about it. Yeah I'm mad. I'm really mad because I supported Trump in 2016 and hoped he would win in 2024. And a lot of the vision and the ideals didn't happen. They didn't happen.undefined undefinedWhat did we get instead? We got bloviating on Truth Social. We got constant calls for taking over Canada and Denmark and Greenland, which we kind of got some support for. But yeah I'm pissed. I'm really mad. I'm so frustrated. I think we've been sold out.undefined undefinedI don't want to hate Trump completely. Trump did a lot of things that I was very happy about. Renaming stuff, some of it is okay, but overwhelmingly it just became so tiresome. Oh my God it became so tiresome. It was bad culture war slop. And they didn't even do a lot of that. So I'm frustrated. I am overwhelmingly frustrated. I'm pissed. I'm so mad. And you know what? The chickens have come home to roost. That's the way it is.undefinedundefined Asmongold Daily (@AsmonDaily) November 4, 2026
“Trinkets and nonsense”
The streamer also said he was fully behind Trump in both victories in 2016 and 2024, but feels that during his two terms, the President failed to deliver on many of his initial promises.
"I think Trump didn't do 50 different things he should have done. I think he should have gone a thousand times harder," Asmongold said, accusing the president of wasting time on "trinkets and nonsense."
He argued that Trump’s recent presidency, in particular, got bogged down in online theatrics and culture-war controversies, especially issues involving Canada, Denmark and Greenland.
The renaming of the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario also came in Asmongold’s crosshairs, as he said that “some of it is okay, but overwhelmingly it just became so tiresome."
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Much of Trump's political messaging was “bad culture war slop,” which Asmongold thinks the president was guilty of “bloviating” (pompously boasting) about on social media.
The commenters on X mostly agreed, with one mentioning that the pendulum was swinging back in the favor of the Democrats, while another singled out missed opportunities for the Republicans. Another mocked the so-called achievements of “naming stuff.”
Asmongold rounded off his rant by stating that Trump’s mistakes have caught up with him.
“The chickens have come home to roost,” he said.