Charlie Kirk’s death sparks fierce social media reaction

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s killing, social media has erupted with reactions ranging from tributes and condolences to sharp criticism and viral memes.

Far-right influencer and Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a university in Utah on Wednesday (September 10th). The reaction on social media has been wide-ranging.

President Trump, in a four-minute video, claimed, “He was a martyr for truth and freedom. And there’s never been anyone who’s been so respected by youth.”

Meanwhile, former President Obama denounced the attack, saying that “despicable violence has no place in our society.”

At the time of the shooting, Kirk had been asked by an attendee how many gun killings had involved a transgender person in the last ten years, to which Kirk had replied, “too many.”

Kirk was in the midst of answering a follow-up question about mass shootings from the attendee when the shots were fired.

As is typical on social media, hot-button memes and a delve into Kirk’s character surfaced in almost no time.

One X user posted a visual likening the US to the Wild West, emblazoning what sounds like a film synopsis: “Charlie Kirk shot in the neck while talking about how stupid gun control is.”

Meanwhile, a character analysis is underway on Bluesky, with another meme quoting Kirk in light of his views on empathy. In 2022, Kirk claimed it was “a made-up new age term.”

Rebounding to the meme, one Bluskyer harked, “Then it would be the most respectful and reasonable thing to give him zero empathy.”

Elsewhere, the plot thickens. A manhunt is underway for the killer, with two suspects already being detained and released.

Much has been made of the fact that the FBI currently has nobody, despite intensifying the search operation.

Evoking conspiratorial overtones similar to the Trump assassination attempt in July 2024, X user Ryan Shead said he was “pretty convinced MAGA just sacrificed Charlie Kirk in an effort to save Trump from the Epstein Files and wars he can’t stop.”

Shead shared a video that shows two men close to Kirk gesturing to each other seconds before the gun is fired. However, its significance remains unverified.

Authorities continue to investigate the crime scene and urge anyone with more information to come forward.

The conspiracy theories and meme shootouts continue online, as America boils.

