Pokemon fans beg creators to sue the US govt for “gotta catch ‘em all” ICE propaganda

Published: 24 September 2025
A glorious Pikachu.
Image by Cybernews

The Department of Homeland Security is promoting its mass deportation mission by using the popular 90s cartoon Pokémon, and fans are begging Nintendo and Pokémon’s creator to sue the US government.

“Gotta Catch ‘Em All,” reads the latest X post by the Department of Homeland Security.

The video, which has received over 62 million views, shows a montage of footage from raids led by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

These relentless raids have been ongoing since the beginning of 2025 and have sparked mass protests across the country.

stop-kidnapping-our-neighbors-sign-ice-protest
Image by Getty/Anadolu

With the ICE raids having been met with resistance in states like California and Chicago, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) appears to be appealing to Americans born in the 2000s by using the slogan and imagery from the popular 1996 cartoon Pokémon to promote mass deportation.

The video, uploaded to the official Homeland Security X page, uses the theme tune from the cartoon over the top of ICE agents detaining immigrants, setting off explosives, and arresting countless people.

Pokémon’s protagonist, Ash, is also featured within the montage, as he uses his Poké Ball to capture immigrants.

pokemon-breach
Image by Getty Images/Handout

At the end of the video, various immigrants who have been detained for allegedly committing crimes such as child endangerment, child molestation, and homicide are depicted as Pokémon cards.

Social media users are calling on Nintendo and the creators of Pokémon to sue the US government for “unauthorized visual representation.”

“Oh, I’m big snitching,” said another X user as they tagged Pokémon and Nintendo America in the comments.

“NINTENDO!!! SUE THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT AND MY LIFE IS YOURS!!!” screamed another user.

“Please tell me my tax dollars aren’t going to graphic designers to make Pokémon-themed ICE propaganda.”

The account belonging to US Customs and Border Protection responded to the DHS post with a GIF of Ash’s Pokémon, Pikachu, dancing and doing star jumps. The post is captioned “Border Patrol’s newest recruit.”

The DHS’s appropriation of Pokémon and Nintendo’s beloved cartoon is not only dystopian but also works to desensitize the public.

Furthermore, this campaign appears to present immigrants as the “other,” which will inevitably further racial bias and reinforce anti-immigrant sentiments in the country.

Instead of building a mutualistic relationship like in the Pokémon franchise, the US government is ripping people from their homes, families, and communities.

