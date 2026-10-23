Key takeaways 01 Europol and agencies from 20 countries identified 51 potential trafficking victims and five suspects online. 02 Investigators checked 26 platforms for sexual exploitation, labor exploitation, and organ trafficking. 03 Traffickers used social media, dating apps, marketplaces, and job sites to lure and exploit vulnerable people. 04 Authorities will use the collected information as evidence in future investigations into criminal networks. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Law enforcement agencies from 20 countries participated in an international operation, identifying 51 potential victims of human trafficking as well as 5 suspects during the fifth EMPACT Trafficking in Human Beings (THB) Hackathon.

The operation, which brought together 40 specialists, focused on how human traffickers exploit digital platforms and online services to recruit and exploit victims of sexual exploitation and forced criminality.

The investigators found that social media networks, dating apps, online marketplaces, and job recruitment websites are being used by traffickers to boost their criminal activities.

For example, criminals publish fake job offers, misleading recruitment advertisements, deceptive relationship profiles, and empty promises of high earnings to lure vulnerable people, hide their exploitative services, and coordinate their criminal activities.

Cross-border criminals leave digital traces of their online activities, which investigators can use to connect seemingly unrelated cases and uncover links between individuals operating in different countries.

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The fifth EMPACT Trafficking in Human Beings (THB) Hackathon helped to identify 51 potential victims of human trafficking. In addition, 6 potential criminal networks and 5 suspected human traffickers were identified.

Law enforcement authorities checked 26 online platforms for sexual and labor exploitation and organ trafficking. A total of 77 social network accounts were monitored. Lastly, 166 entities were checked, such as platforms, individuals, usernames, locations, and phone numbers.

Law enforcement officers shared the information they gathered with the relevant national authorities, and it will serve as evidence for future investigations to uncover criminal networks and identify potential victims.

The latest results follow the fourth edition of the Hackathon, held in September 2025. That operation involved experts from 26 countries who examined 44 online platforms, identifying 33 potential victims and 31 potential perpetrators.