Key takeaways 01 French officials asked six tech giants to moderate riot-related posts after three days of violence. 02 The government wants platforms to remove livestreams, violent posts, illegal activity calls, curfew violations, and AI deepfakes. 03 Social media blackouts were not discussed during the meeting, attendees said. 04 France reports 2,000 arrests, 3,000 fires, widespread looting, and curfews in several cities. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

After three long days of widespread violence, French officials call an emergency meeting to pressure social media giants, including Meta and TikTok, to moderate user-generated content and remove posts that encourage looting, arson, and curfew violations.

Digital Affairs Minister Anne Le Hananff requested the video conference Tuesday with six major tech companies, including TikTok and Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

Social media cannot serve as the rallying point for rioters and the driving force behind violent mimicry, said Renaissance presidential candidate Gabriel Attal, who on Monday called for temporary social media blackouts across unruly areas.

Les réseaux sociaux ne peuvent pas être le point de ralliement des casseurs et le moteur du mimétisme violent. Lors des émeutes, nous devons pouvoir bloquer temporairement et de manière ciblée l'accès à certaines plateformes pour stopper l'effet de meute. https://t.co/MLt8a0SOuQ undefined Gabriel Attal (@GabrielAttal) October 19, 2026

France summons social media over riot content

With French Ministers, elected officials, and candidates publicly blaming social media firms for fanning the flames of unrest, the government is now pressing the companies to actively monitor their sites and proactively remove any user content under those categories.

The government is asking platforms to step up their moderation of riot-related content that includes:

Livestreams

Violent material

Content that encourages illegal activity

Content that encourages curfew violations

Manipulated/AI-generated material

French officials want social media platforms to crack down on violent riot-related and AI-manipulated content. Image by Linaimages | Shutterstock

Only two of the six companies at the meeting were identified to date, and it's unknown if any formal agreements, new moderation rules, takedown numbers, or other commitments were made.

Additionally, despite Attal's calls for limited social-media blackouts, attendees said the possibility of blocking access in certain cities or neighborhoods was apparently not discussed during Tuesday's meeting.

France turns to Big Tech to quell unrest

Since the student protests began in September, “calls to mobilize circulated widely on Instagram, X, and TikTok,” making social media platforms an easy scapegoat for politicians, according to Le Monde.

And then there are AI-manipulated images and videos depicting violence, looting, and other acts of anarchy being disseminated across social media – some propaganda, some incendiary, and others humorous, as seen with a protesting Pink Panther.

The Pink Panther who stole the whole spotlight in recent Paris riots! https://t.co/Wj2Qx7IaWo undefined introvert (@introvers45) October 19, 2026

Just hours after the meeting, Le Monde reported a barrage of messages on X and TikTok promoting a "call to loot" the suburban Créteil Soleil shopping center just outside Paris.

And, although no looting actually took place, the shopping center was shut down for the day anyway, Le Monde said.

It's also unclear whether the social media posts in question were quickly taken down by TikTok and X, or whether the call for looters was a wild rumour that spread online, as there is no documentation of the posts.

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AI deepfake of an elderly couple, "stripped and robbed," during the French riots was viewed millions of times. Screenshot from X.

Earlier this week, two AI-generated images of an elderly couple arrested in their underwear after “being forced to strip down by French police” garnered millions of views after they were posted on X.

Using SynthID, an invisible digital watermark designed to help identify AI-generated content, France 24 confirmed that both images were AI-generated.

Calls for more protests spread across social media

The French government – attempting to quell nationwide protests that kicked into high gear over the weekend on October 17th – is facing some of the worst riots France has seen in decades.

Fires burn in the streets of Paris amid widespread protests. Image by pmvfoto | Shutterstock

As of Tuesday evening, curfews have been announced in parts of Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, and Nice, along with six additional municipalities in Martinique, the French news outlet Le Monde reports.

Meanwhile, calls for another nationwide demonstration in Paris and other cities this coming Saturday are proliferating across platforms, the French news outlet Boulevard Voltaire said on Tuesday.

The blatant online push for rioting is being referred to as "ACT II," with threats of "October 24th for the 'real darkness' and the end on October 31st," making Halloween the final catalyst.

Le message se répand comme une traînée de poudre sur TikTok : une alliance Paris/ Marseille est prévue entre casseurs à Paris le 24 octobre pour les « vraies ténèbres » et la fin le 31 octobre. Personne ne pourra dire qu’il ne savait pas. https://t.co/POVM9Vw4ne undefined FilouMars🇫🇷✝️⚜️ (@dhmnbqs7sm) October 19, 2026

On social media, messages are calling for an "alliance" between the housing projects of Marseille and those of Paris.

Over 2,000 people have been arrested, at least 3,000 establishments have been set on fire, and looting has led to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of goods, from high-end retailers like Louis Vuitton and Chanel to mom-and-pop shops losing their livelihoods.

Vinted, eBay, Amazon face looting crackdow

The French government also held a separate meeting on Tuesday with e-commerce giants Amazon, eBay, and Vinted over the sale of looted goods being advertised across the platforms, many using the hashtag #October17.

@Manney09 This is insane https://t.co/p5F1FhpN9H undefined Obserwator (@curlyhairxx) October 18, 2026

Seemingly more productive, the meeting resulted in four specific commitments from the platforms:

Share reports and identifying information with investigators.

Step up monitoring of suspicious listings.

Warn buyers about penalties for handling stolen goods.

Report enforcement numbers to authorities within 48 hours.