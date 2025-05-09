Google will fork over $50 million to settle “racially biased corporate culture" lawsuit

Last updated: 9 May 2025
group of people walking away from Google logo
Image by Cybernews

Google has agreed to pay $50 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the Silicon Valley-based search engine company of systemic racial bias against Black employees.

A preliminary settlement covering more than 4,000 Google employees in California and New York was filed on Thursday evening in the Oakland, California federal court, and requires a judge's approval.

Plaintiffs in the proposed class action said Google has a "racially biased corporate culture" where management steers Blacks to lower-level jobs, pays them less, downgrades their performance ratings and denies them opportunities to advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint, Black employees comprised only 4.4% of Google's workforce and 3% of its leadership in 2021.

The plaintiff April Curley, hired to expand outreach to historically Black colleges, said Google denied her promotions, stereotyped her as an "angry" Black woman, and fired her after six years as she prepared a report on its alleged racial bias.

jurgita Gintaras Radauskas Paulina Okunyte Konstancija Gasaityte profile
Get our latest stories today on Google News
Google News Follow us

Managers also allegedly denigrated Black employees by declaring they were not "Googley" enough or lacked "Googleyness," which the plaintiffs called racial dog whistles.

Google, a unit of Mountain View, California-based Alphabet, denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle, and said it fully complied with all applicable laws. It had no immediate additional comment on Friday.

The lawsuit began in March 2022 after a regulator now known as the California Civil Rights Department started investigating Google's treatment of Black female employees.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs may seek up to $12.5 million of the settlement fund in fees. On Monday, the lawyers dismissed related claims brought on behalf of job applicants, citing evidence they had gathered and Google's "reasoned arguments."

The case is Curley et al v Google LLC, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 22-01735.

ADVERTISEMENT
Share
Post
Share
Share
Share
More from Cybernews
Masimo hit by massive cyberattack as it sells audio brands Denon, Polk to Samsung
An app a day keeps the doctor away
Meta suit against Israel's NSO offered rare insight into world of cyberespionage
Clash between Meta and NSO ends in $168 million defeat for spyware firm
Katy Perry’s Met Gala look isn’t what it seems
DoorDash acquires Deliveroo for $3.9 billion
ADVERTISEMENT
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are markedmarked