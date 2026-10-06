Key takeaways: Alphabet may sign a nuclear power deal worth at least $1 billion with Constellation Energy.

Google's electricity demand increased 37% in 2025 compared to the year before.

Amazon and Microsoft have similar nuclear deals as AI companies compete for reliable power. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, may announce a nuclear power deal worth at least $1 billion with Constellation Energy as soon as this week, as AI-developing companies rush to secure energy for data center expansion.

The companies are nearing the finalization of a multi-year agreement, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Alphabet and Constellation Energy, the largest US nuclear reactor operator, declined to comment. No other details about the deal have been reported.

Constellation itself claims that its fleet generates roughly 10% of US clean energy and that about 80% of Fortune 100 companies rely on it for energy.

Existing nuclear power plants are in high demand among data center developers as new nuclear projects can take a decade or longer to permit and construct.

Moreover, the next generation of advanced fission technology is still expected to be years away from broad commercial deployment.

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Google’s nuclear strategy goes beyond one deal

It wouldn't be Google's first nuclear deal, and its strategy is broader than the reported Constellation deal. Besides buying power from existing reactors, the company also helps to restart shut-down reactors, funds advanced-reactor development and supports new nuclear sites.

In October 2025, Google signed a 25-year agreement with NextEra Energy to restart Iowa's 615-MW Duane Arnold Energy Center. The same year, Google also agreed with Elementl Power to develop three potential US advanced-nuclear sites, each targeting at least 600 MW.

In 2024, the tech giant agreed with Kairos Power to support the deployment of an advanced nuclear reactor fleet capable of producing up to 500 MW by 2035.

Google's 2026 environmental report says its electricity demand increased 37% year over year in 2025. As reported by Cybernews, Google is also exploring ways to start building data centers in space, to solve AI data centers’ power and cooling problems.

Nuclear power race

The tech giant's competitors in the AI industry, such as Amazon and Microsoft, also have deals with Constellation.

On September 30th, Amazon and Constellation announced a 20-year agreement involving 690 MW of power and more than $3 billion in investment at Maryland's Calvert Cliffs nuclear plant.