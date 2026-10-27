Key takeaways 01 ISW says Ukraine’s jet-powered drone interception rate fell from 77% to about 74% during Starshield limits. 02 Analysts say Ukraine’s interceptor drones need Starshield to catch fast-moving Russian jet-powered drones. 03 Ukrainian officials reported Starshield stopped working on terminals moving at 100mph or faster. 04 Elon Musk said he ordered the restriction, while a Ukrainian defense insider disputed his claims. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

The interception rate of Russia’s jet-powered drones dropped by about 3 percentage points during the period of restrictions on military-grade Starlink service, Starshield, in Ukraine.

The analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggests that Ukraine had a “slightly lower but still relatively high interception rate” of Russian jet-powered drones between October 14th and 24th, 2026, when Starshield limitations were imposed.

The drone interception rate using Ukraine’s jet-powered drones dropped from 77% to about 74% during the period.

ISW analysts write that Ukraine’s interceptor drones largely require Starshield to operate at the speeds necessary to intercept fast-moving Russian jet-powered drones.

Other methods, such as using F-16 fighter jets to down Russian drones with air-to-air missiles, are costly and pose risks to pilots.

Musk’s claims rebuked

Ukrainian officials reported in mid-October that Starshield stopped working on terminals moving at speeds of 100mph (160km/h) or greater.

ADVERTISEMENT

After reports of Starlink restrictions sparked backlash, SpaceX owner Elon Musk and the White House initially blamed each other for the decision.

However, in an X post on Saturday, Musk admitted ordering to restrict the service and accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of violating Starlink's terms of service and using it for offensive drone strikes to kill people.

“That loophole was closed last week,” he wrote.

Musk noted that Starlink remains critical to the defense of Ukraine, as it is currently the only system that “cannot be jammed or blown up.”

Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact. Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX

The tech mogul’s claims were challenged by Serhii Sternenko, an activist and insider at Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, who said Musk’s statements weren’t true.

Sternenko said that whitelists were introduced in February, meaning that both military personnel and civilians could register stationary terminals.