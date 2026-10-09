ADVERTISEMENT

US targets alleged China-linked hacking network with domain seizures

Excerpt: Washington is escalating pressure on a group tied to Beijing’s cyber apparatus.

matrix green code on black smartphone screen, red china flag in the background, yellow star

Code on phone with China's flag in the background. O. Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty.

Reuters
October 9, 2026 1 min read
Key takeaways
  1. US officials seized seven domains allegedly used by Chinese hackers to scan and breach critical infrastructure.
  2. The Justice Department linked the domains to Integrity Technology Group’s hacking infrastructure.
  3. Officials say Integrity Tech supported Flax Typhoon, a Chinese hacking group collecting intelligence for Beijing.
  4. China said it opposes hacking and misinformation and wants to address internet risks with the US.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

US officials said they seized 7 internet domains in a new effort to disrupt hackers working with the Chinese IT firm Integrity Technology Group.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Justice Department said the domains were being used to help Chinese hackers scan and hack US and foreign critical infrastructure systems.

The department said the move was the second public effort to disrupt Integrity Tech’s hacking infrastructure. In September 2024, the department announced the court-authorized disruption of an Integrity Tech botnet consisting of more than 250,000 compromised consumer devices in the United States and across the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from Cybernews

xbox-logo-live
Xbox launches new film and television division following mass layoffs earlier this year
News 2 min read
man in hoodie, black and blue colors, dark laptop, red binary code backround, orange numbers
Cybersecurity CEO accused of pocketing millions by secretly paying hackers
News 1 min read
moneylaunderingarrest
Qilin hacker caught in Japan and handed over to Germany
News 1 min read
H-1B specialty occupations
Microsoft fires back at White House claims it replaced thousands of American workers with foreign hires amid new green card ban
News 3 min read
A megaphone sounding off "UAP disclosure" in Washington DC.
Is Luis Elizondo becoming the government’s UFO megaphone?
News 2 min read
The ChatGPT logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
OpenAI will watermark ChatGPT texts in EU, but there’s a catch
News 1 min read

At the time, then-FBI Director Christopher Wray said that Integrity Tech was behind a major Chinese hacking group nicknamed "Flax Typhoon" and was carrying out intelligence collection and reconnaissance functions for Beijing's security agencies.

China's foreign ministry said on Friday it firmly opposed hacker activities as well as the ill-intended spread of misinformation.

China would seek to jointly tackle such internet risks and establish mutual respect with the US in this regard, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Strong password generator

Upgrade the security of your online accounts.
Create strong passwords that are completely random and impossible to guess.
Generated unique password
Ad link_title
Convenient way to secure and use all your passwords. Now 72% OFF!
Get NordPass

ADVERTISEMENT