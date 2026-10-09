Key takeaways 01 US officials seized seven domains allegedly used by Chinese hackers to scan and breach critical infrastructure. 02 The Justice Department linked the domains to Integrity Technology Group’s hacking infrastructure. 03 Officials say Integrity Tech supported Flax Typhoon, a Chinese hacking group collecting intelligence for Beijing. 04 China said it opposes hacking and misinformation and wants to address internet risks with the US. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

US officials said they seized 7 internet domains in a new effort to disrupt hackers working with the Chinese IT firm Integrity Technology Group.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Justice Department said the domains were being used to help Chinese hackers scan and hack US and foreign critical infrastructure systems.

The department said the move was the second public effort to disrupt Integrity Tech’s hacking infrastructure. In September 2024, the department announced the court-authorized disruption of an Integrity Tech botnet consisting of more than 250,000 compromised consumer devices in the United States and across the world.

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At the time, then-FBI Director Christopher Wray said that Integrity Tech was behind a major Chinese hacking group nicknamed "Flax Typhoon" and was carrying out intelligence collection and reconnaissance functions for Beijing's security agencies.

China's foreign ministry said on Friday it firmly opposed hacker activities as well as the ill-intended spread of misinformation.