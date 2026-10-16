ADVERTISEMENT

Claude Code's preview pane could leak your secrets

AI assistants are widening attack surfaces.

claude logo nur photo phonre

Claude logo on phone. Image by Nur Photo/Getty Images.

Mayank Sharma
Mayank Sharma Contributor
October 16, 2026 2 min read
Key takeaways
  1. Noma Labs found SneakPeek, a high-severity flaw in Claude Code Desktop’s preview pane.
  2. Malicious JavaScript hidden in an HTML report could run without a new permission prompt.
  3. Researchers say attackers could steal SSH keys, AWS secrets, npm tokens, and GitHub authentication tokens.
  4. Anthropic has fixed the issue in Claude Code Desktop version 1.30096.1.

Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

A poisoned HTML file was all it took to turn Claude Code Desktop's preview pane into a potential data-exfiltration channel. Researchers found that malicious JavaScript could bypass the app's safeguards and steal developers' credentials without triggering a permission prompt.

Security researchers at Noma Labs discovered SneakPeek, a vulnerability in Anthropic's Claude Code Desktop that could let attackers read sensitive files on a developer's computer and send their contents to a remote server. Anthropic rated the flaw 8.7 out of 10 under the CVSS v4.0 scoring system, classifying it as a high-severity issue.

The attack starts with an ordinary-looking public code repository. An attacker hides malicious JavaScript inside an HTML file disguised as a code coverage report, which developers commonly use to measure the percentage of their source code executed during automated testing.

The victim clones the repository and asks Claude Code to review or edit the report. Claude then renders the HTML file in its preview pane, triggering the malicious code without asking the user for additional permission.

More from Cybernews

Demis Hassabis in Dublin
Google’s AI prodigy drops major warning in Dublin: “AI systems are not healthy yet”
Security 3 min read
Burger King logo on wrap up paper with Japanese flags
Burger King's app breach exposed 11M records, customers advised to be cautious
Security 2 min read
linux servers
Critical Linux kernel vulnerability leads to full KVM escape
Security 4 min read
Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase.
JPMorgan blocks outside AI agents from customer accounts
Security 2 min read
Google, Android
Fake Chrome app racks up 100,000 downloads, with Google's own ads pushing it above the real thing
Security 2 min read
wifi signals can help detect concealed handguns and cover some blind spots of surveillance cameras
WiFi can be used to detect hidden guns and alert security, study shows
Security 2 min read

Noma Labs found that the attack could bypass all 3 layers of defense protecting Claude Code's preview pane. A Content Security Policy (CSP) blocks script execution, origin isolation limits what rendered content can access, and a request filter controls which resources the renderer can fetch.

The researchers found that HTML files larger than 256KB followed a different rendering path, allowing malicious JavaScript to execute without the expected CSP protections. They also bypassed the request filter's local-file restrictions.

When Anthropic patched the direct file-reading route, the researchers found another way around the fix using a Web Worker and a blob: a URL.

ADVERTISEMENT

By exploiting these weaknesses, the researchers could extract files containing secrets like SSH private keys, AWS access keys and secrets, npm and GitHub auth tokens, and send them to an attacker-controlled server without requiring the victim to approve a separate permission request.

Anthropic has released a comprehensive fix to address the bypass, which is available in Claude Code Desktop v1.30096.1.

Strong password generator

Upgrade the security of your online accounts.
Create strong passwords that are completely random and impossible to guess.
Generated unique password
Ad link_title
Convenient way to secure and use all your passwords. Now 72% OFF!
Get NordPass

AI coding tools under attack

SneakPeek isn't the first security issue reported in Claude Code. In another case, a researcher accused Anthropic of quietly fixing 2 vulnerabilities in the tool's network sandbox without properly informing users. The flaws could have allowed attackers to bypass network restrictions and potentially steal credentials, source code, and internal data.

Zooming out, SneakPeek highlights a broader problem with AI coding tools: their security depends on more than just their models' ability to spot malicious inputs. If the app isn’t properly secured, even a feature that does little more than display a preview can become an entry point for attackers.

In a recent report on attacks against AI agents hooked up with GitHub Actions, researchers demonstrated how malicious instructions hidden in pull request data could trick agents from Anthropic, Google, and Microsoft into revealing secrets like API keys and access tokens.

Mayank Sharma
Mayank Sharma
Journalist

Mayank Sharma is a journalist at Cybernews covering cybersecurity, AI, enterprise technology, open source software, and digital policy, with a focus on how emerging technologies affect businesses, geopolitics, and society across Asia and beyond. Mayank has authored two books: one on the open source social networking platform Elgg and another on the enterprise collaboration server Openfire. With over two decades of experience in journalism, he has written for TechRadar Pro, Linux Format, Tom's Guide, Linux Magazine, and Maximum PC.

ADVERTISEMENT