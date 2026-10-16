Key takeaways 01 A cyberattack disrupted the Bankruptcy Noticing Center, which sends official notices for federal bankruptcy cases. 02 At least 14 states reported delays, temporary procedures, or postponed bankruptcy proceedings. 03 Officials have not said whether bankruptcy records or sensitive financial data were stolen. 04 BAE says the incident is isolated to the notice system and no other systems were affected. Key Takeaways by nexos.ai, reviewed by Cybernews staff.

US Bankruptcy Court officials say a massive cyberattack has disrupted the court’s Bankruptcy Noticing Center (BNC) – the system responsible for sending out official notices about hearings, deadlines, and proceedings for all federal bankruptcy cases.

The outage is the result of an attack on BAE Systems, the third-party defense contractor that operates the IT infrastructure and websites for the nationwide US bankruptcy notification center.

The Administrative Office of the US Courts (AO) issued a cybersecurity attack notice on its website on October 15, 2026. Screenshot by Cybernews.

As a result of the incident, all access to the BNC systems and websites that BAE operates on behalf of the judiciary and the related bankruptcy noticing process are unavailable at this time, the Administrative Office of the US Courts (AO) said in an advisory issued October 15, 2026.



And while the federal system itself was not compromised, the impact could be far-reaching.



BNC handles official notices sent to debtors, creditors, attorneys, and other parties – meaning the disruption could lead to missed deadlines, delayed hearings and creditor meetings, and financial consequences for parties who fail to receive critical bankruptcy notices on time.

US Courts silent on attack detail

Labeling the attack as a “cybersecurity incident,” the US Courts posted a notice on its website Thursday, although it did not say “what” systems were compromised or “who” could be behind the hit.



It's also unclear whether any US bankruptcy records or sensitive financial information were compromised or stolen from the systems.



The affected websites and services are said to include:

bnc.uscourts.gov

bankruptcynotices.uscourts.gov

notices.uscourts.gov

National Creditor Registration Service

All production and distribution of bankruptcy notices

The US Bankruptcy Notification Center (BNC) website is unavailable, as seen in a screenshot taken on October 16, 2026. Image by Cybernews

The AO says it has been “in communication with the impacted courts and is coordinating with BAE Systems."

BAE Systems: Securing critical infrastructure

The AO reports that BAE – a major global IT provider for critical infrastructure – is actively investigating and working to restore operations.

A BAE Systems, Inc. spokesperson confirmed the incident to Cybernews on Friday.

We are aware of a security incident that is isolated to the BNC system and have taken immediate steps to address it.



No other systems have been affected. We are coordinating closely with AOUSC on the response. A spokesperson for BAE Systems, Inc., told Cybernews on October 16, 2026.

According to its website, BAE “develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.”

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Its cyber division specializes in “consultancy, tools and agile teams” to service governments and businesses worldwide.

UK defense contractor BAE Systems was hit by a cyberattack disrupting the US federal judiciary’s Bankruptcy Noticing Center. Detroit Arsenal in Sterling Heights Michigan. Image by Matthew G Eddy | Shutterstock

Headquartered in the UK, BAE Systems was formed in 1999, the product of a merger between British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems.

The company has more than 210 offices in over 40 countries and employs roughly 111,000 people.

For its US operations, BAE Systems, Inc. is based in Falls Church, Virginia, with another 23 major corporate offices scattered nationwide, and smaller facilities spread across 38 states.

What the bankruptcy court cyberattack means



Bankruptcy filings in the United States include not only individuals and businesses filing Chapters 7, 11, or 13, but also debt relief for municipalities and school districts, family farmers and fishermen, and can even involve parties outside the US under Chapters 9, 12, and 15, respectively.



As for data involved: Bankruptcy filings include a plethora of sensitive information, from complete financial histories and creditor information to intellectual property, corporate restructuring, and legal disputes.

Besides individual PII, other private personal data could include divorce-related financial obligations, child support, and medical expenses.

Image by Maria Kray | Shutterstock

And although much of this information is widely available through public court records, non-public documents in the wrong hands could lead to targeted phishing attacks, identity theft, blackmail, and more.



As of Friday afternoon, bankruptcy courts in at least 14 states have posted notices warning about disruptions tied to the BNC cyberattack.



Those states include Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Kansas, Maine, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The Alaska Bankruptcy Court is one of at least 14 states to post notices warning of disruptions tied to the BNC cyberattack. Screenshot by Cybernews.

The impact varies by district, with some courts reporting delays in sending official notices and others forced to implement temporary procedures, reschedule hearings, or delay bankruptcy proceedings altogether.

The Alaska bankruptcy court, the most affected state according to a public notice, says it is postponing the scheduling of certain creditor meetings for all cases filed after October 9 until BNC operations resume.