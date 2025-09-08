Online investment management firm Wealthsimple admits that customer data, including financial account numbers and government IDs, has been accessed by cybercriminals during a recent third-party breach.

The Canadian-based fintech company posted an “Important Security Update” for individual and business clients on its website, disclosing the August breach late last week.

“On August 30th, Wealthsimple detected a data security incident,” the company said, adding that IT teams “acted quickly, and in a few hours the issue was contained.”

“All accounts remain secure, and no funds were accessed or stolen,” Wealthsimple said in the notice, noting that “no passwords were compromised.”

However, Wealthsimple, which serves more than 3 million online customers out of its Toronto headquarters, also revealed that the unnamed hackers did gain unauthorized access to a trove of client personal and financial information.

The millennial and crypto-friendly wealth services company says compromised client data is not limited to, but includes:

Personal contact details (name, address, email, etc.)

Government IDs

Account numbers

IP address

Social Insurance Number

Date of birth

Less than 1% of Wealthsimple clients' personal data was “accessed without authorization for a brief period,” it said, equal to roughly 30,000 clients.

Any customer affected by the breach has already been contacted, as of 10:30 AM EST on September 5th. “If you did not receive an email from us about this, your data was not impacted,” Wealthsimple reiterated.

Salesforce connection?

Wealthsimple said a preliminary investigation found the hackers were able to compromise the network via a “specific software package that was written by a trusted third party.”

Although the company did not say who that trusted third-party is, Wealthsimple is listed as a customer of Salesforce, which has been the source of a recent and massive hacking campaign impacting over 700 companies worldwide.

Called the fastest growing online investment manager by Salesforce, Wealthsimple’s business model primarily targets individuals and business owners under the age of 45, atypical of traditional investment services firms.

In fact, Weathsimple’s founder and CEO, Michael Katchen, is quoted on the cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) firm's website as one of its Salesforce customer success stories.

“Millennials are missing out on opportunities to secure their financial future. A lot of young people are mistrustful of big banks and put off by the paperwork,” Katchen states.

A subsidiary of The Power Corporation of Canada, Wealthsimple apologized to clients whose data was accessed, acknowledging that “threats to personal data can cause a lot of anxiety.” The financial company said it is providing a dedicated support team, as well as complimentary credit monitoring, identity theft protection, and insurance for everyone impacted.

Cybernews has covered multiple instances of suspected Salesforce breaches, including most recently Jaguar Land Rover, Palo Alto Networks, Cloudflare, and Zscaler.

Other major Salesforce victims in recent months have included the Workday, ChangeNow, Allianz Life, TransUnion, Farmers Insurance, Air France, KLM, Coca-Cola, Cisco, Qantas Adidas, and luxury goods makers Chanel and Louis Vuitton’s LVMH.

A new collaboration between three cybercrime gangs – including M&S hackers Scattered Spider, Shiny Hunters, and LAPSUS$ – has claimed responsibility for the attacks, while taunting its victims and the FBI.