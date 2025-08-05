Luxury retailer Chanel notified US customers on Tuesday that their personal information was accessed last month in a data breach targeting its Salesforce platform, part of a months-long campaign by the notorious Shiny Hunters hacking group.

The July 25th attack, which Chanel said impacted a US customer only “client care database,” is the latest in a string of attacks targeting companies using the popular Salesforce Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software platform.

According to an initial report by Global Cosmetics News, the breach “exposed the names, emails, mailing addresses, and phone numbers of individuals who had contacted the Chanel US client care center.”

Chanel did confirm that the hackers were unable to access more sensitive data, such as financial and payment information.

Additionally, the high-end retailer said it internal operations, website, and e-commerce platform were also unaffected.

With over 300 Chanel boutiques worldwide and roughly 130 in North America, the century-old French fashion house is considered the #2 luxury brand worldwide, only surpassed by the luxury goods conglomerate LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), according to Forbes.

Chanel said after becoming aware of the breach, it immediately activated incident response protocols and has brought in third-party cybersecurity experts to help with remediation.

Headquartered in London, the luxury retailer urged customers to “remain vigilant” and look out for “phishing attempts or unsolicited communications.”

So far, there have been no reports of the customer information being published on the dark web or known hacker forums, a typical tactic used by Shiny Hunters in the past. It is assumed the group will hold on to the stolen data to craft additional targeted phishing attacks at a later date. Chanel has not disclosed the number of customers that may have been impacted.

Shiny Hunters exploits cyber weak employees

Blamed on the Shiny Hunters cybercriminal group, researchers say the threat actors' hacking campaign engages the victims’ employees using a social engineering tactic known as voice phishing, or vishing.

In June, the Google threat intel group Madiant warned organizations in the US and Europe of an uptick in the group’s targeted attacks against Salesforce customers.

Shiny Hunters is said to have successfully gained access to the CMR systems of over a dozen major companies in the vishing campaign, including two other French luxury brands, Louis Vuitton and Dior, part of the LVMH group, as well as the Adidas apparel brand.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Cisco Systems network solutions company also reported hackers had exfiltrated its customer data by gaining unauthorized access to their CMR platform, although Cisco did not provide the name of the customer relationship management software it uses.

Also believed to be caught up in the Shiny Hunters Salesforce attacks are Qantas airline, Allianz Life insurance company, and the UK-based Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Earlier this spring, Salesforce posted a warning to its customers about the targeting of Salesforce instances, which most often trick the victim's employees into downloading a maliciously modified version of the Salesforce Data Loader tool.

The Data Loader tool is designed to allow the user to bulk import data into Salesforce environments, essentially giving the hackers access to the data stored in the victim’s CRM platform.

A Salesforce spokesperson had told Reuters at the time, there was no indication of any inherent vulnerabilities in the Salesforce platform and that the voice calls used to trick employees were “targeted social engineering scams designed to exploit gaps in individual users’ cybersecurity awareness and best practices.”