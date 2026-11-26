The bp Adelaide Grand Final runs November 26–29, 2026, on the Adelaide Street Circuit, and it is the title decider of the Repco Supercars Finals Series. Four drivers enter a final-weekend showdown across three races and 600km, and a 100km Friday sprint returns at 4:20 PM local time in Adelaide. Here is how to watch, whether you are at home in Australia or traveling abroad.

Where to watch bp Adelaide Grand Final

Country Streaming service / TV channel Coverage Cost Notes Australia Seven / 7mate Saturday and Sunday races live Free Free-to-air coverage for the weekend races Australia 7plus Live streaming with replays Free Requires a free account and an Australian location Australia Kayo Live streaming Subscription Requires an active subscription Australia Foxtel Live TV Subscription Requires an active subscription New Zealand Sky Sport Live in HD Subscription Requires an active subscription International SuperView Every session streamed Paid Official Supercars stream for fans outside Australia and New Zealand

7plus requires a free account to stream.

How to watch with a VPN

Australians traveling abroad can use a VPN to reach 7plus as if they were at home. 7plus is limited to viewers in Australia, so you need an Australian server to stream the race live and free.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it offers thousands of servers across 225 locations and the NordLynx protocol for fast streaming. Download the app on your device and sign in. Connect to a server in Australia. Open 7plus in your browser or app, then sign in or create a free account. Find the Adelaide Grand Final coverage and start watching.

Check the 7plus terms of use before you stream. Fans who aren't Australian can use SuperView, which streams every session internationally, while New Zealand viewers have Sky Sport.

Stream bp Adelaide Grand Final with NordVPN

Why you need a VPN to watch it

Broadcast rights are territorial. 7plus offers its free live stream only to viewers in Australia, so an Australian who is overseas during the event can't reach it without an Australian IP address. A VPN fixes that for travelers who want their usual free coverage. SuperView is the official international option if you would rather not use a VPN, so you can choose whichever suits you.

Best VPNs to watch bp Adelaide Grand Final

NordVPN – best overall VPN. Thousands of servers across 224 locations and NordLynx for quick streams, from $2.99/month. Read our NordVPN review. Surfshark – best-value VPN. 4,500 + servers in 100 countries and WireGuard, from $2.49/month. Read our Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy. 22,100 + servers in 149 countries and WireGuard, from $2.49/month. Read our Proton VPN review.

For more options, see the best VPNs for streaming.

How to watch bp Adelaide Grand Final on different devices

Laptops: Stream through a browser on 7plus, Kayo or SuperView.

Stream through a browser on 7plus, Kayo or SuperView. iOS: Use the 7plus or Kayo apps on iPhone and iPad.

Use the 7plus or Kayo apps on iPhone and iPad. Android: Use the 7plus or Kayo apps on phones and tablets.

Use the 7plus or Kayo apps on phones and tablets. Smart TVs: Install the 7plus or Kayo apps on supported TVs.

Install the 7plus or Kayo apps on supported TVs. Game consoles: Consoles can't run VPN apps, so set up the VPN on your router or use a Smart DNS service.

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