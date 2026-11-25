Manchester United travel to Lisbon tonight to face Sporting CP at the Estádio José Alvalade on Matchday 5 of the Champions League league phase. Here's where to watch the match, wherever you are.

Key takeaways: Match details: Sporting CP vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League league phase (Matchday 5), Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT (3:00 PM ET) at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

Main streaming providers: TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max in the UK, Paramount+ in the US, DAZN in Canada, Stan Sport in Australia, and Sony Ten / SonyLIV in India.

Free streams: The match is free-to-air on RTÉ2 / RTÉ Player in Ireland and İctimai TV in Azerbaijan. To watch them from anywhere else, you'll need a VPN.

Where to watch Sporting CP vs Manchester United

The table below lists the official broadcasters showing the match tonight, with local kick-off times.

Country Broadcaster / platform Price Local kick-off 🇬🇧 UK TNT Sports 1, HBO Max From £27.99/month 20:00 GMT 🇺🇸 US Paramount+ From $8.99/month 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT 🇨🇦 Canada DAZN From C$24.99/month 3:00 PM ET 🇦🇺 Australia Stan Sport From A$29.99/month 7:00 AM AEDT (Thu) 🇮🇪 Ireland RTÉ2, RTÉ Player Free. VPN needed outside Ireland 20:00 GMT 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan İctimai TV Free. VPN needed outside Azerbaijan 00:00 AZT (Thu)

Prices checked on November 25, 2026, and may change.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Manchester United for free with a VPN

If you're travelling, or don't have a subscription where you live, you can still catch the match on one of tonight's free broadcasts. RTÉ Player (Ireland) and İctimai TV (Azerbaijan) only work inside their own countries, so you'll need a reliable sports VPN to connect through a server there.

Get a reliable VPN. We recommend NordVPN. It has fast servers in Ireland and is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Install the app on your device: phone, laptop, tablet or smart TV. Connect to a server in Ireland (for RTÉ Player) or Azerbaijan (for İctimai TV). Open the broadcaster's website or app. RTÉ Player needs a free RTÉ account. Start the stream a few minutes before kick-off. RTÉ's coverage begins at 19:30 GMT.

Free VPNs are rarely a good choice for live sport. They usually have limited server locations, data caps and slow speeds, which can mean buffering at the worst possible moment. Before using a VPN, check the broadcaster's terms of use.

Stream football for free with NordVPN

Paid streaming options explained

UK: TNT Sports has the match live on TNT Sports 1, and you can also stream it on HBO Max. Coverage starts at 19:00 GMT. A TNT Sports bundle on HBO Max costs £36.98/month on a rolling plan (Standard with Ads), or £27.99/month on a 12-month Saver plan. BT broadband customers can add TNT Sports for £25/month.

US: Paramount+ is the only English-language stream. Coverage begins at 2:00 PM ET. Both plans include the Champions League: Essential costs $8.99/month ($89.99/year) and Premium costs $13.99/month ($139.99/year). Until November 30, new subscribers can get two months for $2.99/month on a monthly plan. Spanish-language coverage is on TelevisaUnivision's platforms.

Canada: Every Champions League match, this one included, streams on DAZN, from C$24.99/month (Standard) or C$29.99/month (Ultimate).

Australia: Stan Sport is an add-on of A$20/month on top of a Stan plan, which starts at A$9.99/month (Basic with ads). That makes the total from A$29.99/month.

India: SonyLIV Premium costs ₹399/month or ₹1,499/year. The match is also on the Sony Ten TV channels.

Elsewhere: In Portugal (Sport TV), the Netherlands (Ziggo Sport), Romania (Digi Sport, Prima Sport) and Bulgaria (bTV Action), the match is on pay-TV channels. Prices depend on your TV provider.

Match preview

The big storyline is Bruno Fernandes' return to Lisbon. The United captain spent three seasons at Sporting before joining Manchester United in a deal worth around €65 million, and he'll be back at the Alvalade tonight.

Form: Sporting sit 10th in the league phase with nine points from four games (three wins, one defeat). United are 17th with six points (two wins, two defeats), and have scored just once while conceding six in their two away games so far. United are also still adjusting under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose first game ended in a 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool. He has dismissed concerns about his squad's mental state.

Sporting team news: Zeno Debast and Nuno Santos are both close to returning from injury, but it's unclear whether either will be involved. Striker Luis Suárez is expected to come back into the starting line-up after being rested.

Manchester United team news: Matheus Cunha is suspended after his red card against Roma. Leny Yoro is available after his red card in the same game was overturned, and Luke Shaw is back in the squad. United are without Manuel Ugarte, Carlos Baleba and Benjamin Šeško through injury.

Predicted line-ups: Sporting are expected to line up in a 4-3-3, with Rui Silva in goal behind Fresneda, Quaresma, Inácio and Araújo, and Suárez leading the attack. For United, Senne Lammens should start in goal, with Harry Maguire at centre-back, Fernandes captaining the side and Bryan Mbeumo leading the line.

Confirmed line-ups are expected about an hour before kick-off.

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