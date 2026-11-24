How to watch Real Madrid vs PSV UEFA Champions League online from anywhere
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Match information: Real Madrid vs PSV takes place on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at the Santiago Bernabéu. Kickoff is at 8:00 PM GMT, 9:00 PM CET, and 3:00 PM ET.
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Stream for free: You can watch Real Madrid vs PSV for free on SBT in Brazil and Ziggo Sport Free in the Netherlands. These official broadcasts are geo-restricted to their respective countries.
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Utilize a VPN free trial: Start with a VPN free trial where available, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to watch the official free stream without a long-term cost.
Real Madrid host PSV Eindhoven at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday, November 24, in Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League league phase. The match begins at 8:00 PM GMT in the UK, 9:00 PM CET in Spain and the Netherlands, 3:00 PM ET and 12:00 PM PT in the US, 10:00 PM in Romania, 5:00 PM BRT in Brazil, 1:30 AM IST on November 25, and 7:00 AM AEDT on November 25 in Sydney.
US viewers can stream the game on Paramount+, while fans in the UK can use TNT Sports 2 or HBO Max. Other confirmed options include Movistar Plus+ in Spain, Ziggo Sport 1 and Ziggo Sport Free in the Netherlands, Digi Sport 1 and Prima Sport 1 in Romania, and SBT in Brazil.
Where to watch Real Madrid vs PSV UEFA Champions League
Here is a confirmed overview of official viewing options for Real Madrid vs PSV.
|Country
|Streaming service
|Price
|Local kickoff time
|Notes
|United States
|Paramount+
|Paid subscription
|3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
|Live coverage confirmed for the match.
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports / HBO Max
|Paid subscription
|8:00 PM GMT
|The game is listed for TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 9, and HBO Max.
|Spain
|Movistar Plus+
|Paid subscription
|9:00 PM CET
|Movistar Plus+ has a dedicated match listing.
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport / Ziggo Sport Free
|Free on Ziggo Sport Free
|9:00 PM CET
|Both channels are listed for the match.
|Romania
|Digi Sport 1
|Eligible Digi Romania subscription
|10:00 PM EET
|Digi subscribers can also watch via the Digi Sport app and website.
|Romania
|Prima Sport 1
|Depends on TV package
|10:00 PM EET
|Official schedule confirms the channel.
|Brazil
|SBT
|Free
|5:00 PM BRT
|SBT holds Champions League rights in Brazil through 2026/27 and has a dedicated match page.
How to watch Real Madrid vs PSV UEFA Champions League from abroad with a VPN
If you are travelling outside the country where your usual streaming service is available, a VPN can help you access an official broadcaster from its licensed location. For example, SBT is a free Brazilian broadcaster for this fixture, but its online offering is intended for viewers in Brazil. Use a VPN only in line with the streaming provider’s terms and any applicable laws.
- Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it combines fast connections, streaming-friendly features, and apps for computers, phones, Fire TV, and Android TV.
- Download and install the NordVPN app on the device you plan to use for the match.
- Open NordVPN and connect to a server in Brazil to access the Brazilian SBT service while travelling. If you are using a different eligible home service, connect to a server in that service’s home country.
- Open the SBT website or official live service in a private browser window if the platform still detects a previous location.
- Find Real Madrid vs PSV in the Champions League or live-sports section before kickoff.
- Start watching the match through the official stream. A VPN does not replace any account or subscription required by the broadcaster.
Real Madrid vs PSV live commentary
Perisic Scores! PSV Lead Real Madrid 1-0
GOAL for PSV! Ivan Perisic steps up and coolly slots the penalty into the bottom right corner. The visitors are ahead 1-0 in Madrid and have silenced the home crowd – what a moment!
Tchouaméni Booked After Hard Tackle
Aurélien Tchouaméni gets his name in the book! The Real Madrid midfielder is handed a yellow card after committing a foul just past the half hour mark against PSV.
VAR Awards PSV Penalty Against Madrid
Drama at the Bernabéu! After a VAR check, PSV Eindhoven have been handed a penalty kick. Big chance for the visitors to take the lead against Real Madrid!
Real Madrid's Starters Revealed!
Here we go! Real Madrid’s starting XI is set: Courtois, Militão, Camavinga, Vinicius Jr, Valverde, Mbappé, Tchouaméni, Cucurella, Brahim Díaz, Rüdiger, and Yan Diomande. Excitement’s building—let’s see what this lineup delivers on the pitch!
PSV's Starting XI Revealed!
Here comes the official PSV lineup! Geertruida, Obispo, Perisic, van Bommel, Dest, Kostic, Til, Mijnans, Sano, Fernandez, and Kovar are set to hit the pitch. The stage is set for a big match—let’s see what this squad can do!
Madrid Aim for Perfect UCL Run vs PSV
Real Madrid are set to host PSV in the Champions League, but they’ll be without Endrick due to injury. Lethal Mbappé leads the line as Madrid chase a fifth straight win. PSV, lacking consistency in Europe, face a tough challenge. The Dutch side have struggled in Spain—can they turn that around against the in-form Whites?
PSV vs Real Madrid: Match Live Kickoff
Hey everyone, thanks for tuning in! We're gearing up for an exciting clash as PSV takes on Real Madrid. Stay with us for all the live action, updates, and thrills throughout the match!
Why you need a VPN to watch it
Champions League broadcasters buy rights for specific territories, which is why Paramount+ serves the US, Movistar Plus+ serves Spain, and SBT serves Brazil. A service can therefore block access when you travel outside the country where your account or free broadcast is licensed.
A VPN changes your virtual location by routing your connection through a server in another country. This can be useful if you are travelling and want to use your existing home streaming service, or if you are trying to access a confirmed free official broadcaster such as SBT or Ziggo Sport Free from abroad. It also encrypts your connection, which can be useful when streaming on public Wi-Fi.
A VPN does not grant a subscription, bypass payment requirements, or guarantee access to a broadcaster. For a broader comparison, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.
Best VPNs to watch Real Madrid vs PSV UEFA Champions League
The VPNs below are suitable options for live football streaming when you are travelling. They offer broad device support, solid security, and tools that can help you access the official broadcaster available through your existing account or a confirmed free stream in its intended territory.
- NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is the top overall option for Real Madrid vs PSV because it combines the fast NordLynx protocol with broad device support and Smart DNS for compatible smart TVs. It has thousands of servers across 224 locations and supports up to 10 devices, making it a practical pick for watching on a laptop, phone, streaming stick, or TV. Read our full NordVPN review.
- Surfshark – best budget VPN. Surfshark is a good lower-cost choice for households that stream on several devices. It supports unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can protect a phone, laptop, and compatible TV device on one plan. Its WireGuard protocol is designed for efficient performance, while its apps are straightforward for first-time VPN users. Read our full Surfshark review.
- Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy. Proton VPN is a strong choice for privacy-minded viewers who also want a paid VPN plan for streaming while travelling. The provider offers servers in 149 countries and a free plan with no data cap, although the free tier should not be treated as a guaranteed streaming option. Read our full Proton VPN review.
Can you watch Real Madrid vs PSV UEFA Champions League for free?
Yes, you can watch Real Madrid vs PSV for free in selected territories. SBT has a confirmed free option in Brazil, while Ziggo Sport Free is carrying the match in the Netherlands. Both services are intended for their local markets and may be geo-restricted when you are abroad.
Digi Sport 1 and Prima Sport 1 will show the game in Romania, but they should not be described as universally free online streams. Digi Sport’s official listing says its online coverage is for Digi Romania subscribers, while Prima Sport 1 availability depends on the viewer’s TV package.
|Matchup
|Match date
|Streaming service
|Country
|Stream language
|Real Madrid vs PSV
|November 24, 2026
|SBT
|Brazil
|Portuguese
|Real Madrid vs PSV
|November 24, 2026
|Ziggo Sport Free
|Netherlands
|Dutch
|Real Madrid vs PSV
|November 24, 2026
|Digi Sport 1 / Prima Sport 1
|Romania
|Romanian
How to watch Real Madrid vs PSV UEFA Champions League on different devices
You can watch Real Madrid vs PSV on a web browser, smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or streaming device, provided your chosen broadcaster supports the device and you have the necessary subscription or local eligibility. The easiest setup is generally a laptop or mobile browser, especially when using a VPN while travelling.
On iPhone and iPad, use the broadcaster’s website in Safari or its official app where available. A VPN app can be installed directly on iOS; see our guide to VPNs for iPhone for compatible options. On Android, the same approach applies through Chrome or an official broadcaster app, and our Android VPN guide covers suitable services.
For TVs, Fire TV, Android TV, and Google TV are often the simplest choices because they commonly support native VPN apps. On other smart TVs, you may need to cast from a phone, connect a laptop using HDMI, or configure a compatible router. For Fire TV-specific options, see our guide to VPNs for Firestick.
FAQ
When is Real Madrid vs PSV?
Real Madrid vs PSV takes place on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. Kickoff is 8:00 PM GMT, 9:00 PM CET, and 3:00 PM ET.
Can I watch Real Madrid vs PSV for free?
Yes, you can watch it for free in selected countries. SBT has a free Brazilian broadcast, while Ziggo Sport Free is showing the game in the Netherlands. Access may be restricted outside those countries.
Can I watch Real Madrid vs PSV from abroad?
Yes, if you are eligible to use an official home streaming service while traveling. Connect to a VPN server in the country where that service is licensed, then sign in with your normal account or use a confirmed free local broadcaster in accordance with its terms.
What channel is Real Madrid vs PSV on in Romania?
Digi Sport 1 and Prima Sport 1 are both showing Real Madrid vs PSV in Romania at 10:00 PM local time. Digi Sport’s online viewing is available to Digi Romania subscribers, while Prima Sport availability depends on the relevant television package.
Which VPN is best for watching Real Madrid vs PSV?
NordVPN is our top choice because it combines fast streaming performance, wide device support, and a large international network.