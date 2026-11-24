Key takeaways: Match information : Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund at Emirates Stadium on November 24th, 2026 , with kickoff at 8:00 PM GMT .

Where to watch : Watch on Paramount+ in the US, DAZN in Canada, and Stan Sport in Australia.

Watch abroad: NordVPN is our top recommendation for accessing an eligible home streaming subscription while traveling. New subscriptions include a 30-day money-back guarantee. is our top recommendation for accessing an eligible home streaming subscription while traveling. New subscriptions include a

Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League league phase on Tuesday, November 24th, 2026. The match takes place at Emirates Stadium in London and kicks off at 8:00 PM GMT. Viewers in the US can watch on Paramount+, which has confirmed a 3:00 PM ET start and live coverage of the fixture.

The match begins at 8:00 PM GMT in the UK, 9:00 PM CET in Central Europe, 3:00 PM ET and 12:00 PM PT in the US, 1:30 AM IST on November 25th in India, and 7:00 AM AEDT on November 25th in Sydney. Official rights vary by country, so your available service will depend on where you are. If you are traveling, a VPN may help you access an eligible home subscription, subject to the streaming service’s terms.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League

Here are the confirmed official options for watching Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund in selected markets.

Country Streaming service Local start time Notes United States Paramount+ 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Paramount+ has specifically confirmed live coverage of this match. Canada DAZN 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT DAZN carries UEFA Champions League coverage live and on demand in Canada. Australia Stan Sport 7:00 AM AEDT, November 25th Stan Sport says every UEFA club-competition match is available live and on demand through its sport add-on. Germany DAZN / Amazon Prime / ZDF selected matches 9:00 PM CET UEFA lists all three as official Champions League partners in Germany. The match-specific channel assignment may vary. Netherlands Ziggo Sport 9:00 PM CET UEFA lists Ziggo Sport as the official Champions League broadcaster in the Netherlands. Romania Digi Sport 10:00 PM EET Digi Sport’s Matchday 5 schedule includes Arsenal vs Dortmund across its Champions League coverage. Azerbaijan Ictimai TV, CBC Sport, or TVNet 11:00 PM AZT UEFA lists these as official partners, with Ictimai TV covering selected matches. Kazakhstan Qazsport / Quest Media 1:00 AM ALMT, November 25th UEFA lists Qazsport and Quest Media as official Champions League partners in Kazakhstan.

How to watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League from abroad with a VPN

If you are away from home, your usual Champions League platform may block access because your IP address shows that you are in another country. A VPN can change your virtual location to your home country, which may let you use an eligible subscription while traveling. Always keep an active account and follow the streaming platform’s terms of use.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it supports fast NordLynx connections and includes Smart DNS for compatible streaming devices, making it a practical option for watching live football while traveling. Download and install the VPN app. Install NordVPN on the device you plan to use, such as a laptop, smartphone, tablet, compatible streaming stick, or supported smart TV. Connect to a server in your home country. For example, US Paramount+ subscribers should connect to a US server, while Canadian DAZN subscribers should connect to a Canadian server. Open your official streaming service. Visit Paramount+ in the US, DAZN in Canada, Stan Sport in Australia, or another service included with your valid home subscription. Sign in and find Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund. Open the UEFA Champions League section or search for the fixture before kickoff. Start watching live. Keep the VPN connected for the duration of the match and use a stable internet connection for the best experience.

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Why you need a VPN to watch it

Champions League broadcasters buy rights for specific territories. That means a service that works at home, such as Paramount+ in the US or Stan Sport in Australia, may be unavailable when you travel abroad. Paramount+ has confirmed this fixture for US viewers, while Stan Sport provides full UEFA club competition coverage in Australia.

A VPN can provide an IP address from your home country, which may allow you to access a service you already pay for while abroad. It does not replace a subscription, remove account requirements, or guarantee access. For a broader comparison of providers and features, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League

The following VPNs are suitable options for viewers who want to use a legitimate home streaming account while traveling. They support common streaming devices and offer features that can help maintain a stable connection for live sports.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is the best overall choice for watching Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund abroad because it supports NordLynx for fast connections and includes Smart DNS for compatible devices that cannot run a full VPN app. Its router support can also help cover devices such as some smart TVs and game consoles. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best budget VPN. Surfshark is a strong budget-focused choice for households because one subscription supports unlimited simultaneous connections. That makes it useful if you want to watch across phones, laptops, tablets, and supported TV devices without managing a fixed device limit. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best privacy-focused VPN. Proton VPN is a suitable option for privacy-conscious viewers who still need live-streaming performance. Its paid plans include streaming support, and the provider says its streaming servers can support live TV with WireGuard and VPN Accelerator technology. Read our full Proton VPN review.

Can you watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League for free?

No, a confirmed free stream for this specific match could not be independently verified. Some official partners may show selected Champions League fixtures free to air, but UEFA’s partner list does not confirm that Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund will air free on Ictimai TV, Qazsport, or another free channel.

Digi Sport has listed the game as part of its Romanian Matchday 5 coverage, but the available schedule does not confirm Digi Sport 2 specifically or establish that access is free.

The safest route is to use an official subscription service available in your country, such as Paramount+ in the US, DAZN in Canada, or Stan Sport in Australia.

How to watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League on different devices

You can watch the match through a web browser on a Windows PC, Mac, Chromebook, or Linux computer. This is usually the simplest option for travelers because you can install a VPN app, connect to your home country, and then sign in to your existing streaming service.

For iPhone, iPad, and Android, install both the streaming-service app and VPN app before you travel. Mobile browsers are also useful if the broadcaster’s regional app is unavailable in your app store. DAZN, Paramount+, and Stan support viewing across common mobile devices through their platforms.

Android TV, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV are often the easiest TV-based options because they commonly support VPN apps and broadcaster apps. Apple TV may also work where your broadcaster and VPN are available on tvOS.

Some devices, including Roku, game consoles, Samsung TVs, and LG TVs, may not support native VPN apps. In those cases, use a laptop with an HDMI cable, cast from a phone or computer, or configure a compatible router. NordVPN provides router guidance, while Smart DNS can be useful on compatible devices where VPN apps are unavailable.

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