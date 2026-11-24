Key takeaways: Match information : Manchester City vs Napoli takes place on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at the Etihad Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:00 PM GMT, 9:00 PM CET, and 3:00 PM ET.

Stream for free : You can watch Manchester City vs Napoli for free on VTM 2 in Belgium. This official broadcast is geo-restricted to Belgium.

Utilize a VPN free trial: Start with a VPN free trial where available, or use : Start with a VPN free trial where available, or use NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee to watch the official free stream without a long-term cost.

Manchester City host Napoli in a Matchday 5 fixture in the UEFA Champions League league phase. The match starts at 8:00 PM GMT, which is 3:00 PM ET, 12:00 PM PT, and 9:00 PM CET.

Broadcast rights differ by location. If you are traveling outside the country where you normally watch football, a VPN can help you access your eligible home broadcaster or a legitimate free stream that is geographically restricted.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Napoli UEFA Champions League

Manchester City vs Napoli is available through official broadcasters in several markets. In the UK, Manchester City confirms that TNT Sports 1 will show the match live. In the US, Paramount+ carries UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 coverage.

Belgian viewers can watch the match live on VTM 2. The official VTM guide lists the match from 8:35 PM local time. Romanian viewers can watch on Digi Sport 3 at 10:00 PM local time.

Country Broadcaster Access Commentary United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 Paid subscription English United States Paramount+ Paid subscription English Belgium VTM 2 Free-to-air TV Dutch Romania Digi Sport 3 Subscription TV channel Romanian Italy Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport 252 Paid subscription Italian

How to watch Manchester City vs Napoli UEFA Champions League from abroad with a VPN

VTM 2 is a confirmed free Belgian TV option for Manchester City vs Napoli, but access to the broadcaster’s online services is generally limited by location. If you are traveling, connect to a Belgian server before accessing the official platform, and ensure that you meet any account or viewing requirements that apply.

Choose a VPN. We recommend NordVPN because it supports popular streaming devices, uses the NordLynx protocol for responsive connections, and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee. It is a strong option for connecting to Belgium while traveling and accessing services you are eligible to use. Download and install the VPN app. NordVPN is available on computers, phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other supported devices. Connect to a server in Belgium. Open NordVPN, select Belgium, and wait until the connection is active. Open VTM’s official TV guide or streaming service. Go to VTM and look for the VTM 2 live listing for Manchester City vs Napoli. VTM schedules the match from 8:35 PM local time. Find the live Champions League broadcast. Sign in if VTM requests an account, then select the VTM 2 live feed if it is available to your account and location. Start watching Manchester City vs Napoli. Keep the VPN connected throughout the match. If the stream does not load, clear your browser cookies, use a private window, or try another Belgian server.

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Man City Unveils Starting XI! Manchester City's starting lineup is set! Donnarumma in goal, Dias, Anderson, Guéhi, Khusanov at the back, with Ndiaye, Cherki, Fernández, O'Reilly, and Foden supporting Haaland up front. City fans, how do you rate this lineup for today’s match? Napoli's Starting XI Revealed! Napoli fans, here's your starting lineup! Neres, McTominay, De Bruyne, Rrahmani, Olivera, Højlund, Giovane, Beukema, Milinković-Savić, Spinazzola, and Anguissa are ready to hit the pitch. Let’s go! City vs Napoli: Champions League Showdown It's Manchester City vs Napoli as the Champions League action heats up! City are favorites, boasting strong recent home form and a great record against Italian teams. Napoli’s tough history in England and winless UCL away stretch makes it a big challenge. Watch for Kevin De Bruyne’s reunion and Haaland leading City's attack! Napoli vs Man City: Live Action Begins! Hey football fans! Get ready for our live blog as Napoli take on Manchester City. We’ve got all the pre-match hype and every thrilling moment coming your way. Stay tuned and enjoy the action with us!

Why you need a VPN to watch it

Football broadcasters buy rights for specific countries. That is why a service such as VTM 2 may show Manchester City vs Napoli in Belgium but not make the same broadcast available to viewers connecting from abroad. VTM’s schedule confirms live coverage of the fixture on VTM 2.

A VPN changes your virtual location by routing your connection through a server in another country. This can be useful when you are traveling and want to access a broadcaster or subscription you are eligible to use at home. It does not replace a required account, subscription, or other eligibility criteria. For more options, see our guide to the best VPNs for streaming.

Best VPNs to watch Manchester City vs Napoli UEFA Champions League

The following VPNs are suitable options for live football streaming on supported devices. They can help eligible viewers access their home streaming services while traveling or connect to an official, location-restricted free broadcaster such as VTM 2 in Belgium.

NordVPN – best overall VPN. NordVPN is the strongest all-round option for streaming Manchester City vs Napoli abroad. It supports a wide range of devices, including smart TVs and consoles, and its NordLynx protocol is designed for fast connections. NordVPN also provides SmartDNS for some compatible devices, although it does not work with every streaming platform. Read our full NordVPN review. Surfshark – best budget VPN. Surfshark is a practical option for households that want to protect and stream on multiple devices at the same time. It allows unlimited simultaneous connections on a single subscription and supports WireGuard, which is useful for maintaining a stable connection during live sports. Read our full Surfshark review. Proton VPN – best VPN for privacy. Proton VPN is a good choice for privacy-focused viewers who also need streaming support. Streaming is available on Proton’s paid plans, while its free plan is not intended for video streaming. Proton VPN Plus supports up to 10 devices, including common mobile platforms. Read our full Proton VPN review.

How to watch Manchester City vs Napoli UEFA Champions League on different devices

You can watch Manchester City vs Napoli on a laptop, phone, tablet, or compatible TV device, depending on the broadcaster you use. The easiest setup is usually a browser on a computer or mobile device, with your VPN connected before you open the broadcaster’s website.

Device Best option VPN considerations Computer Browser access to the broadcaster’s website Install the VPN desktop app, connect to the required country, then use a private browser window if needed. iPhone and iPad Broadcaster app or Safari Install the VPN app first. A VPN changes your IP address, but it does not change your App Store country. Android phones and tablets Broadcaster app or Chrome Use the VPN app, connect to the correct server, then open the official service. Android TV and Fire TV Broadcaster app where supported These are often the simplest TV options because VPN apps may be available directly. Samsung and LG smart TVs Broadcaster app, casting, or HDMI These TV systems may not support a native VPN app. Use a compatible router, SmartDNS where supported, casting, or an HDMI connection. Roku and game consoles HDMI or casting from a VPN-connected device Native VPN app availability is limited, so a connected laptop or phone is often more reliable.

NordVPN states that its service works across smart TVs, consoles, and other devices. Its SmartDNS feature can assist with some compatible streaming devices, although it does not protect traffic like a VPN and may not work with every service.

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