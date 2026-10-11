How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions From Anywhere

Key takeaways: Game information: The Arizona Cardinals host the Detroit Lions in NFL Week 5 on Sunday, October 11, at 1:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT).

Watch for free or pay for convenience: 7plus is the free Australian option, while FOX One and live TV services carry the US FOX broadcast.

Use a VPN free trial: A VPN free trial or A VPN free trial or NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee can make the 7plus route cost-free.

The Arizona Cardinals welcome the Detroit Lions to State Farm Stadium in Glendale for a meaningful Week 5 matchup. Detroit enters at 2-2, while Arizona is 1-3 and trying to halt a three-game slide under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur. Jared Goff leads a Lions offense that has produced 29.8 points per game, while Jacoby Brissett is expected to steer the Cardinals after Kyler Murray's foot issue.

The game starts Sunday, October 11, at 1:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT) on FOX. US viewers can use FOX One or a live TV bundle with local FOX access, while Australian viewers can watch free on 7plus. That free stream is limited to Australia, so viewers abroad can encounter the message "Sorry, video is only available within Australia." A VPN with an Australian server offers a practical way to access the free broadcast while traveling.

Cybernews recommendation To stream Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast Australian servers for 7plus. Its 30-day money-back guarantee lets you use it for the game and request a refund afterward if it is not the right fit.

Where to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions on October 11

The Lions at Cardinals game airs on FOX in the US, so your best paid option depends on whether you want a stand-alone FOX subscription, a broader live TV lineup, or out-of-market coverage. Australian viewers have a confirmed free route through 7plus, while international NFL Game Pass plans are useful for fans outside the US.

For most US viewers who want a simple, no-VPN solution, FOX One is the cleanest direct choice. If you also want a wider channel lineup, YouTube TV or Fubo is more flexible, provided local FOX is available at your address.

How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions for free from anywhere

To stream Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions for free from outside Australia, you will need a reliable VPN for streaming sports that can connect you to Australia before you open 7plus.

Get a VPN with a refund policy: My pick is NordVPN because of its reliable Australian servers and 30-day money-back guarantee that provides a risk-free window for this game. Connect to the correct country: Open the VPN app and select an Australian server so 7plus recognizes an Australian location. Open the streaming platform: Visit 7plus in a browser or launch its supported app, then sign in or register for a free account. Find the live channel or match page: Search the NFL hub or 7mate listing for Lions at Cardinals, Week 5. Start early before kickoff: Load the stream ahead of time to confirm that the location error has cleared and the broadcast is available. Request a refund if needed: If you only needed the VPN for this game, contact support within 30 days to use the money-back guarantee.

Try NordVPN for FREE

Choosing the Right VPN to Stream Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions

A streaming VPN should make the free 7plus route reliable without turning game day into troubleshooting. I prioritize the same qualities we look for when comparing the best VPN services, especially when the broadcaster checks location before allowing a live sports stream.

Fast Australian servers: You need stable, low-latency servers in Australia to keep 7plus clear during live NFL action

Reliable geo-block access: The VPN must consistently handle the platform's country check instead of leaving you with the "Sorry, video is only available within Australia" message

A free trial or refund policy: A money-back guarantee gives you a genuinely cost-free route for a one-off game

Free VPNs often bring crowded servers, data limits, and inconsistent streaming access. NordVPN is simply the safer pick here because its Australian server coverage and 30-day refund window suit the Cardinals vs. Lions free-streaming route.

Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions Head-to-Head Facts

This is not a divisional rivalry, but both teams need a Week 5 result to improve their early NFC position. Detroit brings the more productive offense into Glendale, while Arizona is looking for a reset after consecutive defeats and a run of injuries.

Detroit leads the regular-season series 36-28-6 over Arizona

The Lions won the most recent meeting 20-13 in Arizona on September 22, 2024

The teams have not played each other in the 2026 season, making this their only scheduled regular-season meeting

Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown headline a Detroit offense ranked fifth in scoring entering Week 5

Arizona is working through key injuries, including right guard Isaiah Adams being ruled out for this matchup

How to Listen to Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions on the Radio

The Cardinals' flagship broadcast is on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, part of the Arizona Cardinals Radio Network. Detroit listeners can follow the Lions Radio Network on 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM), the team's Detroit flagship station.

For national listening, SiriusXM carries NFL team radio feeds, subject to package and channel availability. NFL+ includes live audio of every game with its $6.99/month tier, making it a useful fallback for out-of-market fans who would rather listen than stream.

Wrapping Up

Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions takes place at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, October 11, with kickoff at 1:25 PM local time (4:25 PM ET / 1:25 PM PT). The game is on FOX in the US, and it is a valuable early-season test for both teams as Detroit tries to move above .500 and Arizona aims to stop its skid.

For the free-streaming route, 7plus is the verified Australian option. Connect to an Australian server with NordVPN, create a free 7plus account, and use the 30-day money-back guarantee if you only need the VPN for this matchup.

For a paid, no-VPN experience, FOX One offers the most direct way to watch the FOX broadcast in the US. YouTube TV and Fubo are stronger alternatives for viewers who also want live channels beyond this game, while NFL Sunday Ticket can help eligible out-of-market fans.