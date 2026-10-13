Key takeaways: Match information: Arsenal vs LOSC Lille takes place on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 , at The Emirates Stadium in London, with kickoff at 20:00 BST .

Stream for free on Virgin Media Two: The match is available free through Virgin Media Play in Ireland, although you need to create a free account to watch.

Use a VPN free trial: A VPN free trial is the first route to watching at no cost. 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can request a refund after the match if it is not right for you. A VPN free trial is the first route to watching at no cost. NordVPN also has a, so you can request a refund after the match if it is not right for you.

Arsenal vs LOSC Lille is a compelling early test in the 2026/27 Champions League league phase. Arsenal have home advantage at The Emirates Stadium, where the crowd will expect a confident European performance, while Lille arrive looking to make an impact after returning to the competition. With the visitors led by a squad that includes former Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud, there is an extra layer of intrigue to this meeting.

The good news is that Virgin Media Two is showing the game free in Ireland through Virgin Media Play. The obstacle is location: the broadcaster restricts its stream to Irish viewers, so fans abroad are likely to encounter a region-block message. Connecting to an Irish VPN server gives you an Irish IP address, allowing you to access the stream as if you were in Ireland. Have your free Virgin Media Play account ready and join the coverage before the 20:00 BST kickoff.

📢 LIMITED OFFER: Get 75% OFF NordVPN + 3 months free

Cybernews recommendation To stream Arsenal vs LOSC Lille for free, NordVPN is my top recommendation because it has fast servers in Ireland for accessing the Virgin Media Two stream. Its 30-day money-back guarantee means you can use it for the match and request a refund afterward if it does not meet your needs.

How to stream Arsenal vs LOSC Lille for free from anywhere

A reliable VPN for sports streaming is the straightforward way to access the Irish broadcast while you are abroad. Follow these steps before the 20:00 BST kickoff:

Get a VPN with a refund policy: Choose a reputable provider with an Irish server network and a money-back guarantee. NordVPN is a strong option for streaming. Connect to a server in Ireland: Open the VPN app and select Ireland. Keep the connection active for the full match. Open Virgin Media Play: Go to the streaming service in your browser or app and sign in, or create a free account if you have not registered already. Find the live channel or match page: Open the Virgin Media Two live stream or locate Arsenal vs LOSC Lille in the sports schedule. Start early before kickoff: Launch the stream several minutes before 20:00 BST to allow time for sign-in and playback checks. Request a refund if needed: If NordVPN is not for you after the match, submit a refund request within its 30-day money-back window.

Try NordVPN for FREE

Arsenal Host Lille in UCL Showdown Arsenal welcome Lille to the Emirates, aiming to stretch their home dominance in the UCL! The Gunners, riding a hot streak, face a Lille side desperate for points after an early setback. Can Arteta’s men keep the momentum, or will the Mastiffs snatch a crucial away victory? Kickoff promises drama! Lille vs Arsenal: Live Kick-Off! Hey football fans! We’re all set for an exciting showdown as LOSC Lille faces off against Arsenal. Stay with us for all the live build-up, action, and updates right here!

Arsenal vs LOSC Lille kickoff time in different time zones

Kickoff falls at different local times depending on where you are watching. The match begins at 20:00 BST at The Emirates.

Time zone Kickoff time BST 20:00 CEST 21:00 ET 15:00 CDT 14:00 PT 12:00

How Virgin Media Two is bringing Arsenal vs LOSC Lille to viewers for free

Virgin Media Two is part of Virgin Media Television’s Irish channel portfolio, and its live programming is available online through Virgin Media Play. The broadcaster uses an advertising-supported model, so a paid sports subscription is not required for this match.

You will need to register a free Virgin Media Play account before viewing. The platform can be accessed on the web, through its mobile app, and on supported connected-TV devices, while the football coverage uses English-language commentary.

Why you need a VPN to watch Arsenal vs LOSC Lille for free

Virgin Media Play checks your location before it plays rights-restricted sports coverage. This is why viewers outside Ireland can be stopped before the live Virgin Media Two feed loads, even though creating an account is free.

The location block can appear as: “This video is not available to watch in your region.” A VPN changes the IP address seen by the platform, and an Irish server is the essential connection for this fixture. Connect before opening the player, then keep the VPN switched on through the 20:00 BST start.

Virgin Media Play geo-block message displayed when attempting to watch Arsenal vs LOSC Lille outside Ireland.

Choosing the right VPN to stream Arsenal vs LOSC Lille

To watch sport live without constant buffering or location errors, you need a high quality VPN to stream sports live. I focus on three practical requirements when testing a VPN for a free broadcaster stream.

Fast, reliable Irish servers: The VPN needs stable servers in Ireland to handle a live match without unnecessary lag or quality drops.

The VPN needs stable servers in Ireland to handle a live match without unnecessary lag or quality drops. Reliable geo-block bypass: It should consistently provide an Irish IP address that works with the broadcaster’s location checks.

It should consistently provide an Irish IP address that works with the broadcaster’s location checks. Refund policy or free trial: A risk-free period lets you use the service for Arsenal vs LOSC Lille and recover the cost if it does not suit you.

Free VPNs can have restrictive data caps, slow speeds, and too few server locations to be dependable for a full football match. NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee makes it a more practical free-trial-style choice for this stream.

Watching the Champions League on Virgin Media Two with NordVPN

What to do If the stream remains blocked while using a VPN

A location error does not always mean the stream is unavailable. It often means the player has retained older location data or the current VPN IP needs changing, so work through these fixes before the 20:00 BST kickoff.

Switch between protocols: Try a different VPN protocol, then switch back if needed. Sometimes moving between options refreshes the connection successfully.

Try a different VPN protocol, then switch back if needed. Sometimes moving between options refreshes the connection successfully. Get a new IP: Disconnect from the Irish server and reconnect, or select another Irish server, to receive a different IP address.

Disconnect from the Irish server and reconnect, or select another Irish server, to receive a different IP address. Clear cache and cookies: Delete the browser data for Virgin Media Play, close the browser, reconnect the VPN, and sign in again.

Delete the browser data for Virgin Media Play, close the browser, reconnect the VPN, and sign in again. Use a mobile browser instead of the app: A browser may perform better when an app holds outdated location information.

A browser may perform better when an app holds outdated location information. Connect the VPN before opening the platform: Fully close the player first, establish the Irish VPN connection, and only then reopen it.

Arsenal vs LOSC Lille head-to-head facts

This is a fresh European pairing rather than a replay of a familiar rivalry. Arsenal will look to make their home advantage count, while Lille have the chance to set the tone for their return to the Champions League league phase.

This is the first competitive meeting between Arsenal and LOSC Lille, so neither side takes a head-to-head advantage into the match.

between Arsenal and LOSC Lille, so neither side takes a head-to-head advantage into the match. Arsenal are making their first home appearance of this Champions League league-phase campaign , giving The Gunners an immediate opportunity to build momentum in London.

, giving The Gunners an immediate opportunity to build momentum in London. Lille finished third in Ligue 1 last season to secure their place back in Europe’s leading club competition.

to secure their place back in Europe’s leading club competition. Olivier Giroud scored 105 goals across six seasons for Arsenal, making his return to The Emirates Stadium a major individual storyline for Les Dogues.

Wrapping Up

Arsenal vs LOSC Lille takes place on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, with kickoff at 20:00 BST at The Emirates Stadium. Virgin Media Two provides a free route to the match in Ireland through Virgin Media Play, but viewers abroad need an Irish IP address to get past the location restriction.

A quality VPN connects you to Ireland, while the free account unlocks the broadcaster’s live player. NordVPN is my top pick because of its Irish server coverage and 30-day money-back guarantee, which gives you a low-risk way to watch the match.

Get the best VPN deals: Most popular 4.9 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ -75% OFF Special deal Get special deal 4.7 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ -87% OFF Special deal Get special deal 4.2 /5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ -84% OFF Special deal Get special deal